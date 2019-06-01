Pakistani Court Sentences Militants For Terror Financing

A court in Pakistan has sentenced three militants to prison after convicting them on charges of financing terrorism.



A statement issued May 31 by a counterterrorism department said the three men have begun serving their sentences.



It said the three unidentified men were local leaders of the outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which claimed responsibility for the February 14 suicide attack in the Indian-held portion of the disputed Kashmir region.



The bombing at the time raised tensions between India and Pakistan and brought the two nuclear rivals to the brink of war.



Since then, Pakistan has arrested several men as part of its crackdown on terror financing.

Based on reporting by AP and dawn.com