Pakistani Court Sentences Two Men To Death For Role In 2012 Fire That Killed Over 260

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, has sentenced two men to death after convicting them of setting an industrial fire in 2012 that killed more than 260 garment factory workers.

The court found that the men set the building ablaze on September 11, 2012, because of the nonpayment of extortion money by the factory's owners.

Four other people, including Rauf Siddiqui, the then-provincial minister for commerce and industries, were acquitted in the case.

Survivors told stories of people trapped in the Ali Enterprise factory in Baldia Town, near Karachi, because the building's doors were locked.

The incident is considered the deadliest industrial fire in Pakistan's history.

With reporting by Reuters and dawn.com