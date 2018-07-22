Pakistani Election Candidate Killed In Suicide Attack

A Pakistani election candidate has been killed in a suicide attack that wounded several others, in the latest violence related to the July 25 national elections in the country.

Police and hospital officials told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal that Ikramullah Gandapur, who was running for a parliament seat from opposition leader Imran Khan's party, died at a military hospital from injuries sustained in a July 22 suicide blast in Dera Ismail Khan.

Gandapur’s driver was also killed in the suicide bombing.

Police officer Zahoor Afridi said a suicide bomber targeted the vehicle of Gandapur near his residence while he was heading to a political gathering.

Gandapur's brother Israr was killed in a suicide attack three years ago.

Separately, the convoy of another candidate, Akram Durrani, came under fire in the northwestern town of Bannu.

Police officials told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal that militants fired shots at Durrani's vehicle. He escaped unhurt but at least two people were injured in the attack.

This was the second attack in less than 10 days on Durrani.

On July 13, Durrani’s convoy was attacked when he was on his way to a political rally, killing at least four people and wounding more than 30.

The election campaign has been marred by violence as well as what critics describe as a crackdown on political activists, journalists, and opposition figures.

With reporting by Reuters, AP and AFP