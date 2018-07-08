Pakistani Ex-PM Sharif to Return For Prison Sentence

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will return to his country on July 13 to face jail, his daughter has said.

"We have decided to return," Maryam Nawaz announced on July 7.

She said that lawyers were exploring the case through all legal angles.

Sharif and his daughter are currently in London, where the former prime minister's wife is undergoing cancer treatment.

Last week, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court handed Sharif a 10-year jail term for assets and properties such as upscale flats in London.

Sharif's daughter, considered to be his political heir, was also sentenced to a seven-year term in connection with the same case.

"Workers from all across the country will reach the airport to welcome their leader," Mushahidullah Khan, a senator with Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, said.

Khan said that an appeal against the court decision was planned.

NAB teams are expected to arrest both father and daughter as soon as they land.

"We have made arrangements for the arrest of Sharif and his daughter at Lahore and Islamabad airports to implement court orders," NAB spokesman Bilal Punnu told dpa on July 8.

Based on reporting by dpa and Geo TV