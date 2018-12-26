Pakistani Foreign Minister In Moscow For Security Consultations

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has traveled to Moscow for talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

Speaking ahead of the December 26 talks, Qureshi said "Russia is an important partner for our country and plays an important role in promoting peace in our region."

Qureshi also thanked Lavrov for Moscow's role in conducting talks aimed at regulating the conflict in Afghanistan.

On November 9, Moscow hosted the second such meeting, involving more than 10 countries, including the United States and Pakistan.

"This was very important for us," Qureshi said.

Lavrov said establishing "goals of the Afghan settlement" was a key focus of the December 26 talks with Qureshi.

Qureshi warned of the "spread" of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group across the Middle East, saying it gave urgency to increased antiterrorism cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

