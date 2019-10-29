Thousands of supporters of an ultra-religious political party in Pakistan are marching to Islamabad, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. These marcher set off from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on October 27, after firebrand cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) party, called for his supporters to meet in the capital on October 31. The government has moved hundreds of shipping containers and heavy machinery to impede the marchers as they approach Islamabad. Rehman says Khan is an “illegitimate” prime minister who was elected with his Tehrik-e-Insaaf party through "rigged" elections. Government officials have called the charge baseless.