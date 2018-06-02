Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Pakistan

Pakistani Official Killed In Waziristan Ambush

Hameedullah Wazir (file photo)

Authorities in Pakistan say an official in the northwestern tribal region was shot dead and three local security personnel injured in an ambush by assailants in a mountainous area.

The June 1 attack that left Hameedullah Wazir dead was the eighth incident in the past two months involving targeted killings in North Waziristan, one of the mainly rugged, mountainous areas along the border with Afghanistan.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for these killings.

Wazir, who was in his early 30s, served as a political clerk in the political administration office in North Waziristan.

His father, Amanullah Wazir, had also worked for the government in the same area and was killed by Taliban militants several years ago.

Islamic militants had sanctuaries in the tribal region until a 2014 Pakistani Army offensive, after which most militants escaped to Afghanistan. They continue to carry out sporadic attacks.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal

    Radio Mashaal was launched in January 2010 in order to counter a growing number of Islamic extremist radio stations in Pakistan's Northwest Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province) and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas along the border with Afghanistan.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG