Pakistani Police File Terrorism Charges Against Ex-PM Khan
Police in the Pakistani capital filed charges on March 19 against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, 17 of his aides, and scores of supporters, accusing them of terrorism and several other offenses after the ousted premier's followers clashed with security forces in Islamabad the previous day. For hours on March 18, Khan's followers clashed with police outside a court where the former prime minister was to appear in a graft case. Riot police wielded batons and fired tear gas while Khan's supporters threw fire bombs and hurled rocks at the officers. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Serbian President Says ICC Arrest Warrant For Putin Will Prolong The War
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has criticized an international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court will prolong the war in Ukraine. "My question is now that you have accused him of the biggest war crimes, who are you going to talk to now?" Vucic told journalists on March 19. Unlike most European countries, Serbia has not imposed sanctions on Moscow after Putin launched his unprovoked war against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Iran's Foreign Minister Says He Has Agreed To Meet Saudi Counterpart
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on March 19 that he had agreed to meet his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Adel Al-Jubeir, proposing three locations during a news conference. Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on March 10 to reestablish relations and reopen embassies within two months after years of hostility, following talks in China. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Rights Activists Injured In Attack In Banja Luka Following LGBT Event Ban
Several rights activists in Banja Luka, a city in northwestern Bosnia-Herzegovina, were injured after being assaulted late on March 18, hours after the police banned an LGBT event planned there, citing security concerns. Eyewitnesses told RFE/RL's Balkan Service that the attack took place outside the offices of the Bosnian branch of the global anti-corruption group Transparency International in Banja Luka. Journalist and activist Vanja Stokic said she and other were attacked by a group of "hooligans" armed with sticks and bottles. One activist was taken to the hospital after being hit in the head, she said. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Kazakhs Vote In Parliamentary Elections As Authorities Look To Counter Unrest Threat
Millions of voters in Kazakhstan are heading to parliamentary polls on March 19 as the country looks to complete a political cycle after bloody unrest last year left at least 238 people dead.
Some 12 million people are eligible to vote in the elections to the 98-seat lower house that are taking place at the same time as local elections across the vast, oil-rich country.
The vote follows a referendum in June that marked the end of special privileges for long-reigning former leader Nursultan Nazarbaev and snap presidential elections in November that handed 69-year-old incumbent Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev a fresh seven-year presidential term.
The early elections will be the first since 2004 in which candidates without party affiliations can stand for seats in the lower house, called the Mazhilis, as part of a package of electoral reforms initiated by Toqaev in the wake of the unrest in January 2022.
But only 29 of the parliament’s seats are available to the single-mandate candidates, with the rest reserved for party list candidates.
With socioeconomic pressures such as strident inflation compounded by Russia’s war in Ukraine, authorities are aiming to prevent a repeat of the 2022 events now known as Bloody January.
Earlier this week, Toqaev signed a law strengthening punishment for individuals calling for mass disorder -- a crime authorities often equate with calls for spontaneous protests, which are illegal.
According to the law, the punishment for such actions will rise from three years to up to seven years in prison, with the possibility of early release on parole excluded for individuals convicted on the charge.
Toqaev has admitted issuing a "shoot to kill" order to troops last year when peaceful protests against a fuel price spike gave way to violent clashes in cities across the country.
The return of single-mandate district races has added some dynamism to a ballot dominated by system candidates in a country where no elections have been deemed free or fair by international election monitors since Kazakhstan gained independence more than 30 years ago.
But several opposition-minded figures have been excluded from races at the parliament and city council level on administrative pretexts, while others complained of government pressure on their campaigns.
Of the seven parties competing, the most well-established is the ruling Amanat party, a renamed version of the Nur Otan party bossed by octogenarian Nazarbaev, who remained powerful even after stepping down and allowing Toqaev to succeed him in 2019.
Last year’s crisis effectively ended the political career of Nazarbaev, who relinquished his remaining positions to Toqaev, while denying rumors of a rift with his protege.
Two new parties, Respublica and Baitaq, became the first parties in two decades to be allowed to officially register in the months before the vote.
But like the other pro-establishment parties on the ballot, neither has been critical of Toqaev during the campaign.
Polls open at 7 a.m. Almaty and Astana time and will close at 8 p.m.
Ukrainian Officials Express Outrage Over Putin's Surprise Visit To City of Mariupol After Crimea
Russian President Vladimir Putin has paid an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the Kremlin announced on March 19.
Putin flew by helicopter to the southeastern city, which has been destroyed in heavy fighting, for a "working visit," Russian state media reported. He visited different sites in the city and spoke with residents, the reports said.
The visit triggered angry reactions from Ukraine, with the Defense Ministry saying that it took place during the night "as it befits a thief" and a presidential aide blasting its "cynicism" and "lack of remorse."
"As befits a thief, Putin visited Ukrainian Mariupol under the cover of night. First, it is safer. Also, darkness allows him to highlight what he wants to show, and keeps the city his army completely destroyed and its few surviving inhabitants away from prying eyes," the ministry said on social media.
“The criminal always return to the crime scene," Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said on Twitter, adding that “the murderer of thousands of Mariupol families came to admire the ruins of the city and [its] graves. Cynicism and lack of remorse."
The visit was also criticized by the exiled city council of Mariupol, which highlighted the destruction of the city due to Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.
"The international criminal Putin visited occupied Mariupol. He watched the 'rebuilding of the city'-- at night. Probably in order not to see the city, killed by his 'liberation,' in the light of day," the city council said in a post on Telegram.
The visit comes a day after Putin visited Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine.
Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea triggered a wave of international condemnation and sanctions against Moscow in 2014, and several European countries continue to condemn it.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed to regain all territory captured by Russia, including Crimea.
The announcement of Putin's visit to Mariupol comes after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against him over the "deportation" of Ukrainian children. The ICC says the warrant means Putin could be arrested if he enters any of the court's 123 member states.
The Kremlin dismissed the warrant, arguing it is void because Russia is not under the ICC's jurisdiction. Ukraine is also not a member of the ICC.
Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 24 last year. The fighting over Mariupol, in the Donetsk region, began in February. The city was captured in May after a long siege.
The United Nations has estimated that 90 percent of residential buildings have been damaged or destroyed in Mariupol in the Russian invasion and that 350,000 people have been forced to leave the city.
WATCH: A boy shows his grandmother's burned-out home in a blog post from Russian-occupied Mariupol, while a woman says the Russian ruble is replacing the Ukrainian hryvnya in most transactions. (Published July 2022)
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said Russia's bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol was a war crime.
Meanwhile, the Black Sea Grain Initiative -- a deal allowing the safe passage of grain exports through Ukraine’s ports on the Black Sea -- was extended following days of talks.
Ukraine said the deal had been extended for 120 days, while Russia said it had agreed to a 60-day extension.
"The Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed in Istanbul on 22 July 2022, has been extended," the United Nations said on March 18 in a statement, referring to the initial agreement brokered last summer by the UN and Turkey with Russia and Ukraine.
The UN statement said the deal had allowed the supply of 25 million tons of grain and foodstuffs, helping to bring down global food prices and stabilize markets. The statement also thanked the Turkish government for its diplomatic and operational support of the deal.
Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin that the temporary switch to an alternative regional capital in the Zaporizhzhya region -- one of four illegally annexed by Russia last year -- is "likely a tacit acknowledgment" that Russia is failing to meet its objectives in the near future.
On March 3, authorities in the Russian-controlled region issued a decree saying that occupied Melitopol would temporarily replace Zaporizhzhya city as the regional capital until it was controlled by Russia, the British Defense Ministry said on Twitter, adding that Russia has never occupied Zaporizhzhya city, which is approximately 35 kilometers from the current front line.
"The quiet declaration of an alternative capital is likely tacit acknowledgement within the Russian system that its forces are highly unlikely to seize previously planned major objectives in the near future," the intelligence update said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Current Time, Reuters, AFP and dpa
Montenegro Votes For President Against Backdrop Of Crisis, Stalemate
Montenegro's voters are casting presidential ballots on March 19 in a race between a long-dominant incumbent and a half-dozen challengers that could prove pivotal to whether the ex-Yugoslav republic can escape two years of political stalemate.
It's the first national election in the tiny Adriatic nation since the narrow defeat of President Milo Djukanovic's party to a mostly pro-Serb coalition in 2020 spelled the end of an era but failed to establish a workable majority to move the country forward.
Djukanovic feuded with two subsequent governments and resisted naming a third as he jockeyed to reestablish supremacy for his populist Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), culminating in the sudden dissolution of parliament on March 16.
"Few presidential elections in Montenegro have been as important as this one," said Kenneth Morrison, a specialist in modern Southeastern European history and politics at De Montfort University in the United Kingdom.
The last comparable national choice came in 1997, he suggested, when, as prime minister, Djukanovic unseated a staunch ally of Slobodan Milosevic for the presidency to put Montenegro on the path toward independence in 2006.
"This election could be equally pivotal in that the outcome could determine the country's future trajectory," Morrison said.
Djukanovic, 61, has effectively led Montenegro as president or prime minister since 1991, when the DPS arose as the successor to the local Communist League.
He won outright five years ago with nearly 54 percent of the vote, and most experts say he is almost certain to advance to a second-round runoff on April 2 for a final presidential term under the constitution.
Since it exited its political union with Serbia and then joined NATO in 2017, Montenegro has stalled on the kind of reforms that once made it a front-runner for the next wave of EU enlargement.
It has struggled to put aside ethno-national divisions, including over identification as Serb versus Montenegrin, as well as tensions in relations with the influential Serbian Orthodox Church, politicians in Belgrade, and pro-Russians in and outside the region.
Polling in Montenegro is frequently unreliable, although some surveys have suggested that broad opposition to Djukanovic far outweighs support.
He is running on the slogan "Our President," but his three decades in power have been dogged by perceptions of rampant organized crime and corruption.
Many observers question whether Djukanovic or any other candidate can successfully bridge the 620,000-strong population's divisions.
Vesko, a voter in Podgorica who did not want his last name published, called it "a circus of a campaign."
"Everyone promises something, everything," he told RFE/RL's Balkan Service. "And everyone is sinful."
One of the most recognizable challengers is Andrija Mandic, a veteran politician who heads the right-wing New Serb Democracy party and is supported by the pro-Serb Democratic Front that helped unseat Djukanovic's DPS two and a half years ago.
Mandic was accused alongside Russians and Serbians of plotting a failed coup attempt in 2016, although an appellate court eventually threw out all 13 convictions.
Montenegro has long been one of the Balkans' most conspicuous theaters for pro-Russian disinformation.
Another candidate, pro-NATO and pro-EU Social Democratic lawmaker Draginja Vuksanovic Stankovic, won 8 percent of the vote as a presidential candidate in 2018. She is the lone woman in the race.
The pro-EU Europe Now movement is fielding candidate Jakov Milatovic, a former economic minister campaigning on boosting prosperity in a country that averaged nearly 3 percent growth for two decades before huge volatility the past three years. Europe Now shot into the national spotlight with a strong showing in last year's local elections in the capital, Podgorica, within months of being formed.
Aleksa Becic, a 35-year-old former speaker of parliament from the centrist Democratic Montenegro party, is another pro-EU candidate.
Goran Danilovic heads the conservative United Montenegro party, which has a single seat in parliament.
Internet influencer Jovan Radulovic is the political outsider among candidates and has largely avoided staking out traditional political turf.
Djukanovic set June 11 for snap parliamentary elections after his dissolution of the 81-seat Skupstina.
The DPS this time hopes to erase the razor-thin one-seat margin that the Democratic Front and its allies mustered in 2020.
Montenegrin civil activist Aleksandar Dragicevic told RFE/RL's Balkan Service that the presidential campaigns were as important for their success in winning over committed voters ahead of early parliamentary elections as picking a president.
Zelenskiy Announces Sanctions On Hundreds Of Individuals, Including Syrian President, Iranian Drone Makers
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced sanctions against hundreds of individuals and companies, including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Iranians associated with the production of Shahed drones.
Zelenskiy said on March 18 that most of the more than 400 individuals and companies designated for sanctions are Russian and are involved in the defense industry, but Iranian and Syrian individuals -- "those who help terror" -- are also among the newly blacklisted.
According to a decree issued by Zelenskiy, the sanctions against Assad are imposed for 10 years. The new sanctions also list Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.
In addition, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' drone force was placed on the sanctions list. Sanctions were also introduced against other Iranian citizens.
Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with Syria last year. Assad recently visited Moscow and declared his full support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling Russia's war against Ukraine a struggle "with "old and new Nazis."
Russia has backed the Syrian Army in its fight against rebel forces in northern Syria, and Assad has said the presence of Russian troops in Syria is legitimate as his government has requested Moscow's support.
Zelenskiy's sanctions decrees list 141 legal entities, including companies from Russia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.
Zelenskiy said the Ukrainian sanctions are part of the global pressure on Russia.
"We study in depth each of our sanctioning steps," he said on Telegram. The sanctions are aimed at "all those who produce weapons for terror against Ukraine, who help Russia incite aggression, in particular by supplying Shahed drones, and who support Russia’s destruction of international law."
Russia has used Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones to attack critical Ukrainian infrastructure, including electrical substations and water facilities.
Iran Court Sentences Two To Death Over Deadly Shrine Attack
An Iranian court has handed death sentences to two men over an attack on a Shi'ite shrine in Iran that killed 15 people in October and was claimed by the militant group Islamic State (IS), the official news agency IRNA reported on March 18. Fars Province judiciary head Kazem Mousavi said the two men had been found guilty of charges including "spreading corruption on Earth" and acting against national security, IRNA reported, adding that the sentences can be appealed. The men are alleged to have collaborated with IS members in the attack. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Putin Visits Crimea On Anniversary Of Annexation As Ukraine's Allies Condemn Action
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Crimea on March 18 to mark the ninth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine as allies of Kyiv in the fight against the Russian invasion issued statements condemning the annexation.
Russian state TV showed a video of a casually dressed Putin walking with a group of officials in Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014, eight years before launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine says it will fight to expel Russia from Crimea and all other territory that Russia has occupied in the year-long war.
Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea triggered a wave of international condemnation and sanctions against Moscow in 2014, and several European countries continue to condemn it.
"Nine years after the illegal annexation of Crimea, Britain continues to stand with Ukraine against Russian aggression," the British Embassy said on Twitter. "In Crimea, Ukrainians suffer: citizens have no freedom, civilians are detained, and children are in 're-education' camps."
The Finnish Embassy said Russia has grossly violated international law and continues to do so.
"Finland does not recognize Russia's illegal annexation. We support the territorial integrity of Ukraine and efforts to restore it. Crimea is Ukraine," the country's Foreign Ministry said.
The Swedish Foreign Ministry marked the anniversary by publishing a poster saying "Crimea is Ukraine. Donetsk is Ukraine. Kherson is Ukraine. Luhansk is Ukraine. Zaporizhzhya is Ukraine."
Sweden does not recognize Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories, the ministry said, pledging to continue to "steadfastly support Ukraine."
Armed men in uniforms without identification began seizing government buildings, the Simferopol airport, the Kerch ferry crossing, and other strategic objects in Crimea in February 2014. The Russian authorities initially refused to recognize that the men were soldiers from the Russian Army. Later, Putin admitted it was the Russian military.
A referendum on the status of the peninsula was held on March 16, 2014, on the territory of Crimea and Sevastopol. Two days later Putin announced the "accession" of Crimea to Russia.
In Moscow, pro-Kremlin activists rallied on March 18 outside embassies of countries considered "unfriendly" to Russia.
The pro-Kremlin youth movement Molodaya Gvardia (The Young Guard) said that more than 5,000 people demonstrated outside the embassies of 20 "unfriendly" nations, including the United States, France, Germany, and Poland.
Around 400 activists gathered outside the U.S. Embassy holding posters with messages such as "Crimea with Russia forever" and "The United States, you sow death," according to AFP.
A similar demonstration of some 200 people took place outside the British Embassy, AFP reported.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Bosnian Police Prohibit LGBT Pride Event In Banja Luka
Police in Banja Luka, a city in northwestern Bosnia-Herzegovina, has prohibited an LGBT pride event, citing what it said were security concerns. A movie screening and a panel discussion about human rights, organized by the activist groups -- Bh. Pride March from Sarajevo and Geto from Banja Luka -- has been scheduled for March 18. A member of Bh. Pride March told RFE/RL's Balkan Service that it was disappointed with the decision. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Russia Launches Fresh Wave Of Drone Strikes In Ukraine After ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Putin
Ukraine said Russia launched drone strikes in several areas of the country overnight after the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced it had issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes.
The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia launched 16 attack drones early on March 18 and that 11 had been shot down by Ukrainian air-defense systems in the central, western and eastern regions. Among areas targeted were the capital, Kyiv, and the western Lviv region.
Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said Ukrainian air defenses shot down all drones heading for the Ukrainian capital, while Maksym Kozytskiy, the governor of the Lviv region, said six drones had targeted that area and three had been shot down.
In the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, a drone struck what was described as a "critical infrastructure facility, sparking a blaze.
Farther west, Russian rockets hit a residential area overnight in the city of Zaporizhzhya, the regional capital of the partially occupied province of the same name.
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attacks were carried out from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov and Russia's Bryansk Province, which borders Ukraine.
In its regular update on March 18, the Ukrainian military also said Russian forces over the previous 24 hours had launched 34 air strikes, one missile strike, and 57 rounds of anti-aircraft fire.
According to the Ukrainian statement, Russia is continuing to concentrate its efforts on offensive operations in Ukraine's industrial east, focusing attacks on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.
Elsewhere, three senior U.S. security officials held a video call with a group of their Ukrainian counterparts on March 18 to discuss military aid to Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said.
WATCH: As Russian shelling continues, the few remaining residents say they're not going anywhere. Despite the risk to life and limb, Ukrainian civilians carry on in the city of Avdiyivka while the defending army says it's holding the line in this hot zone just southwest of Bakhmut.
"We discussed the further provision of necessary assistance to our country, in particular vehicles, weapons, and ammunition," Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram.
He added that Zelenskiy had joined the meeting at the end to give his views on freeing Ukrainian territory occupied by invading Russian forces.
The ICC on March 17 said it had issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine, together with Russia's commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.
U.S. President Joe Biden said the ICC move was "justified," telling reporters in Washington that Putin had "clearly committed war crimes."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia found the questions raised by the ICC "outrageous and unacceptable" and noted that Russia, like many other countries, does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.
In Ukraine, Zelenskiy called it a "historic decision from which historic responsibility will begin."
The deportation of Ukrainian children "means the illegal transfer of thousands of our children to the territory of a terrorist state," Zelenskiy said, adding this could not have taken place without an order from Putin.
"Separating children from their families, depriving them of any opportunity to contact their relatives, hiding children on the territory of Russia, scattering them in remote regions -- all this is an obvious state policy of Russia, state decisions, and state evil, which begins precisely with the first official of this state," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address to the nation.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Despite 'Difficult' Talks, Kosovo And Serbia Reach Agreement On Normalizing Ties
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says an agreement has been reached on ways to implement an EU-backed deal on normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo.
Speaking late on March 18 at after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti met with him for three-way talks in North Macedonia for some 12 hours, Borrell said implementing commitments from both sides is a precondition for their integration into the EU.
"What the parties have accepted: the agreement and its implementation through the annex will become an integral part of their respective European Union paths," Borrell said.
It had been expected that the March 18 meeting would result in an agreement on the annex to the EU's original 11-point proposal for the normalization of relations following the 1998-1999 war the two fought and Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008 which Belgrade still does not recognize.
Vucic confirmed an agreement was reached on the implementation of the EU-backed deal, adding that he and Kurti had "a decent conversation" despite many disagreements during their meeting in Ohrid.
WATCH: U.S. Special Envoy for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar has said that the Serbia-Kosovo normalization agreement will create "a peaceful, predictable, and friendly relationship" between the two countries and will open "the door for both of them to move faster into Euro-Atlantic structures.
“Parties could not reach an agreement on this more detailed proposal,” Borrell said. “Kosovo lacked flexibility on the substance (of the agreement), while Serbia previously stated its principle not to sign although they are ready to implement.”
“It is clear that both parties will gain a significant benefit from this agreement, because the dialogue is not only because Kosovo and Serbia...It is about the stability, the security and the prosperity of the whole region,” Borrell added.
Tensions were running high in the runnup to the meeting with a solution to the dispute becoming more important as war rages in Ukraine and fears mount that Russia, a traditional ally of Belgrade, could try to stir instability in the volatile Balkans.
Vucic and Kurti first held separate meetings with Borrell before beginning a three-way session that concluded late in the evening.
Borrell said that evem though the sides decided not to officially sign the deal, they nonetheless agreed to start implementing it as soon as possible.
"The annex and the agreement are considered adopted through my statement that will be published [soon]," and not through a joint statement signed by all parties, as originally envisioned, Borrell said.
He noted, for instance, that Kosovo had agreed to immediately begin to implement steps to enhance self-management of Serb majority municipalities in Kosovo.
"Kosovo has agreed to launch immediately - and when I am saying immediately, I mean immediately - negotiations with the European Union facilitated dialogue on establishing a specific arrangement and guarantees to ensure an appropriated level of self-management for the Serbian communities in Kosovo," he said.
Speaking on March 19, Vucic said he didn't sign any document in Ohrid "because Serbia is an internationally recognized state, and Kosovo is not."
The agreement envisages that Belgrade will not recognize Kosovo under international law, but will take note of its statehood and recognize Kosovo's passports and custom documents.
Kosovo is a majority ethnic Albanian former Serbian province. Even though Kosovo declared independence in 2008, Serbia still claims it as its territory.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Amra Zejneli, AP, and dpa
Arrest Warrant Against Former Pakistani Prime Minister Dropped After Judge Marks Court Appearance
A Pakistani judge has dropped an arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Imran Khan after he traveled to court in Islamabad to comply with an official order that he appear.
Khan traveled to the court on March 18 amid heavy security as police stormed his home in Lahore and after he said he expected to be arrested in a standoff with the government that has sparked clashes with his supporters.
Khan traveled more than 300 kilometers from Lahore to the Islamabad in a motorcade, but thousands of supporters mobbed the court complex and Khan, 70, was unable to get out of his car. He gave notice to District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, and the judge accepted Khan's presence, took his signature, and allowed him to return home.
"The court has canceled the arrest warrant after marking Imran Khan's attendance. The hearing has been adjourned till March 30," Gohar Khan, a lawyer for Khan, told AFP.
Khan had been due to answer charges of unlawfully selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries during his time in office.
Security was tight around the judicial complex, and some of Khan's supports tried to enter the court premises but were stopped by authorities, according to media reports.
Referring to the clashes between police and Khan supporters, the judge said it was not possible to hear the case.
Meanwhile, senior police officer Suhail Sukhera, who led the operation at Khan's home in Lahore, said police acted to remove a barricade erected by members of Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI). He said they piled concrete blocks, felled trees, erected tents, and parked a truck to block lanes around Khan's residence.
Sukhera said 61 people were arrested as Khan supporters attempted to resist police by throwing stones and Molotov cocktails, and a man on the roof of Khan's residence opened fire. At least three police officers were injured.
Sukhera said police broke down the main door of Khan’s residence and found automatic weapons, Molotov cocktails, iron rods, and batons used in attacks on police during the week.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said later that police would conduct a complete search of Khan's home.
Earlier this week, the Lahore High Court ruled that a police operation be paused after followers of PTI, gathered outside Khan's residence in Lahore on March 14 and battled with police.
Since his ouster last April in a no-confidence vote, Khan has repeatedly ignored arrest warrants and court summons in a string of cases against him, claiming they are a plot by the government led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Sharif has insisted Khan's arrest was ordered by a court and was not political.
Two courts in Islamabad on March 13 issued arrest warrants for Khan over his failure to appear before judges in a case involving accusations that Khan has concealed details of gifts received while he was prime minister in his asset declarations, and in a terrorism case.
Khan has failed to attend indictment hearings three times in the gifts case.
Maryam Sharif, a top leader in Sharif's ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, criticized Khan on March 17 for resisting arrest and lauded the security forces for their restraint.
“The state can arrest him in five minutes, but it exercised restraint to avoid bloodshed,” she said.
Khan, who was shot and wounded while campaigning in November, said in the interview with Reuters that the threat to his life is greater than before and asserted without evidence that his political opponents and the military want to block him from standing in elections later this year.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Thousands March In Belgrade In Opposition To Normalization Plan With Kosovo
Several thousand people protested on March 17 in Belgrade against a plan on the normalization of ties between Serbia and Kosovo on the eve of a new round of high-level talks on the plan.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti are to hold the talks on March 18 in Ohrid, North Macedonia, hosted by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Miroslav Lajcak, the EU's special representative for the dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade.
Demonstrators in Belgrade said they opposed the plan because they view it as recognition of Kosovo independence. Serbia's constitution considers Kosovo part of its territory even though Kosovo declared independence in 2008.
"This is just the start of the protest," said Milos Jovanovic, leader of the Democratic Party of Serbia, which was one of the organizers of the protest.
The plan "is definitely a recognition [of Kosovo], whether you say it explicitly or whether it is implied indirectly it is still recognition and it is not acceptable," Jovanovic said.
The leader of a right-wing group that also participated in the protest said the group opposed Vucic making "some kind of compromises" with Kurti.
Some masked participants wore symbols of the Wagner group, Russian mercenaries fighting in Ukraine. RFE/RL could not determine the connection between the people wearing Wagner insignia and the group.
Borrell confirmed earlier on March 17 that European officials received comments from Serbia and Kosovo on an implementation annex to the agreement on the road to normalization ahead of the meeting.
"We will talk tomorrow and we will make a consolidated version of the annex based on their feedback. And then, I hope, Kosovo and Serbia will be able to agree on the final result of these talks," Borrell said in Skopje on March 17 after talks with the president of North Macedonia.
The implementation annex will be an integral part of the agreement and is meant to share "a clear understanding of how all their provisions will be implemented," Borrell said.
The meeting is a continuation of a meeting that Kurti and Vucic held on February 27 in Brussels at which they agreed on the text of the principal proposal. Borrell said "discussions are no longer necessary" on the proposal, and therefore, only the implementation annex will be on the table.
Borrell emphasized that he is going to Ohrid with hopes that he will face a unique chance for Kosovo and Serbia to move forward and make progress in normalizing relations.
"If we manage to do that, we will set the relationship between Kosovo and Serbia on a sustainable, long-term and future-oriented one, overcoming the permanent management of the crisis we have been in for the last few months," he said.
He estimated that this will have a positive impact on the European path of Kosovo and Serbia and increase the stability of the region.
"I hope that we will create a new dynamic and a new momentum for expansion, which should be beneficial for everyone in the region," Borrell said.
Borrell on March 17 also spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the latest developments regarding the process, according to a statement issued by the European External Action Service.
"Both agreed that this was the right time to make significant steps forward in the interest of the EU integration of Kosovo and Serbia," the statement said.
The U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, visited Belgrade and Pristina earlier this week. Escobar said at a press conference on March 17 in Pristina that he will be present at the meeting in Ohrid, and he expects a positive outcome of the talks.
The EU normalization proposal does not oblige Serbia to formally recognize Kosovo's independence, but the two countries would recognize each other's documents, such as passports, diplomas, and license plates.
Bosnian Serb Leader Threatens To Cut Diplomatic Ties With U.S., Britain
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has threatened to cut off contacts with U.S. and British diplomats and embassies in Bosnia-Herzegovina over what Dodik's office said was interference in the internal affairs of Bosnia.
Dodik's office said in a statement on March 17 that a team has been formed to "draw up comprehensive information on the anti-Dayton activities of American and British diplomats and embassies and their interference in the internal affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina."
The statement said Republika Srpska, the Bosnian entity that Dodik leads, will make that decision within the next week.
The statement referred to the 1995 Dayton Agreement, which ended the Bosnian civil war and established an administrative system under which Bosnia remains partitioned between a Serbian entity -- Republika Srpska -- and the Bosniak-Croat federation connected by a weak central government.
The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo said the announcement by Dodik's office "was unconstructive and factually inaccurate." In a tweet, the embassy said the United States would "continue to stand with all the people of BiH as they work to strengthen this country and secure their rightful place in the Euro-Atlantic community of nations."
The British Embassy in Bosnia rejected the allegations and called the statement "confusing," saying it did not contribute to anything.
"We completely reject the allegations made, which seem like a bizarre attempt to divert attention from real problems," the British Embassy statement said. "The United Kingdom remains a friend of all citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and will continue to work across the country for the benefit of all."
Dodik, who has been blacklisted by the United States and Britain in multiple rounds of sanctions over alleged destabilization efforts and corruption, has long threatened to seek Republika Srpska's independence from the rest of Bosnia. He rejects the administrative arrangement and the authority of the Office of the High Representative, the international community's overseer of civil and other aspects of the Dayton Agreement.
Dodik in recent weeks has caused controversy by repeating his denial of genocide during the 1992-95 Bosnian civil war in the massacre of 8,000 men and boys at Srebrenica in eastern Bosnia in 1995.
Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Prosecutor's Office last week filed a case against Dodik for the denial. Also last week, the United States rejected comments made by Dodik in which he tried to undermine the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and reiterated threats to secede.
The latest round of U.S. sanctions imposed on Bosnian officials was announced on March 15 and named Dragan Stankovic, an ally of Dodik. Stankovic has served as director of the Republika Srpska agency responsible for real estate law and was blacklisted for promoting a law that sought to "usurp" state property in contravention of the national constitution.
Republika Srpska has tried multiple times to implement the law, which aims to transfer Bosnian state property to Republika Srpska, despite it being deemed unconstitutional.
With reporting by Predrag Zvijerac
Biden Welcomes ICC Arrest Warrant for Putin, Says Russian Leader 'Clearly Committed War Crimes'
U.S. President Joe Biden has said the International Criminal Court (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes is "justified."
"He's clearly committed war crimes," Biden told reporters on March 17, referring to Putin.
His comments in Washington came after the ICC said it had issued a warrant against Putin, accusing the Russian leader of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. The move by the ICC was hailed by Kyiv and rejected by Moscow.
The court also issued a warrant for the arrest of Maria Lvova-Belova, a Russian children's rights official who allegedly directs the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia.
The two are suspected of "having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others" the ICC said in a statement, adding that Putin had failed "to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission, and who were under his effective authority and control, pursuant to superior responsibility."
The immediate impact of the ICC action is unclear. Moscow does not recognize the court and does not extradite its nationals. However, Putin may be more cautious about traveling to a nation bound to arrest him.
While Washington does not recognize the court either, Biden said it "makes a very strong point" to call out Putin's actions in ordering the invasion.
Earlier, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the ICC's decision was the start of "holding Russia accountable for its crimes and atrocities in Ukraine."
"This is an important decision of international justice and for the people of Ukraine," he said.
ICC President Piotr Hofmanski said in a video statement that while the ICC’s judges have issued the warrants, it will be up to the international community to enforce them. The 123-member ICC doesn't have a police force of its own to carry out arrests.
WATCH: A family from Mariupol spoke to RFE/RL about their experiences of going through a Russian filtration camp and then being taken to Moscow.
With the warrant, Putin becomes the third serving head of state to be targeted in an arrest warrant from the ICC, the world's permanent war crimes tribunal, along with Sudan's Omar al-Bashir and Libya's Muammar Qaddafi.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia found the questions raised by the ICC "outrageous and unacceptable" and noted that Russia, like many other countries, does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.
"Accordingly, any decisions of this kind are null and void for the Russian Federation from the point of view of law," Peskov said.
Peskov refused to comment when asked if Putin would avoid making trips to countries where he could be arrested on the ICC's warrant.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine is a member of the ICC. Kyiv has, however, granted the Hague-based court jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed on its territory since Moscow launched its invasion last year. The United States and China also are not members of the ICC.
Lvova-Belova reacted sarcastically to the ICC announcement. “It is great that the international community has appreciated the work to help the children of our country, that we do not leave them in war zones, that we take them out, we create good conditions for them, that we surround them with loving, caring people,” she said.
The U.S. Treasury outlined her role when adding her to its sanctions lists on September 15, 2022.
"Lvova-Belova's efforts specifically include the forced adoption of Ukrainian children into Russian families, the so-called 'patriotic education' of Ukrainian children, legislative changes to expedite the provision of Russian Federation citizenship to Ukrainian children, and the deliberate removal of Ukrainian children by Russia's forces," it said at the time.
WATCH: On March 17, the president of the ICC announced that The Hague-based court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of responsibility for war crimes allegedly committed during Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament's human rights commissioner, has said that based on data from the country's National Information Bureau, 16,226 children have been deported. Ukraine has managed to bring back 308 children.
Human Rights Watch, which has documented the transfers of Ukrainian civilians and called them "a serious violation of the laws of war that constitute war crimes and potential crimes against humanity," said the warrant against Putin is the "first step to end the impunity that has emboldened perpetrators in Russia's war against Ukraine for far too long."
In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called it a "historic decision from which historic responsibility will begin."
The deportation of Ukrainian children "means the illegal transfer of thousands of our children to the territory of a terrorist state," Zelenskiy said, adding that this could not have taken place without an order from Putin.
"Separating children from their families, depriving them of any opportunity to contact their relatives, hiding children in the territory of Russia, scattering them in remote regions -- all this is an obvious state policy of Russia, state decisions, and state evil, which begins precisely with the first official of this state," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address to the nation.
In a post on Twitter, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the "wheels of justice are turning," and added that "international criminals will be held accountable for stealing children and other international crimes."
Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsya recalled that on the night of Russia's invasion, "I said at the Security Council meeting that there is no purgatory for war criminals, they go straight to hell. Today, I would like to say that those of them who will remain alive after the military defeat of Russia will have to make a stop in The Hague on their way to hell."
With reporting by Reuters and AP
UN Human Rights Chief Calls On Kazakh Authorities To Investigate Deadly Events Of January 2022
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has called on Kazakh authorities to thoroughly investigate the violent dispersal of mass anti-government protests in January 2022 that left at least 238 people dead, including 19 law enforcement officers.
Turk also called on the Central Asian nation's leadership to investigate the deadly dispersal of oil workers in the southeastern town of Zhanaozen in 2011 in which at least 16 protesters were killed by police who opened fire on unarmed men and women.
Turk made the comments on March 17 at a press conference in Astana after holding talks with Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev.
Turk added that he also raised the issue of securing the rights of women and the LGBT community in Kazakhstan during his talks with Toqaev.
The UN official also expressed thanks to the Kazakh government for bringing more than 700 children and women to Kazakhstan from conflict zones in Syria.
He emphasized the importance of developing democratic institutions, civil society, freedom of speech, and freedom of assembly for Kazakhstan's further development.
The Kazakh presidential press service did not mention any of the issues Turk cited at the press conference, stressing only that Toqaev and Turk discussed joint cooperation and information exchange to further develop human rights in the country.
Toqaev “stressed that Kazakhstan had ratified all of the United Nations' main conventions and agreements and created active entities to secure human rights on the national level," the presidential press service said.
Meanwhile, a group of Kazakh activists rallied on March 17 in front of the office of the European Union in Astana, urging Turk to pressure the Kazakh government to register political parties, investigate the January 2022 bloodshed, and release all political prisoners.
Turk's visit to Astana came two days before early parliamentary elections in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Hungary Sets March Vote For Finland's NATO Bid
Hungary will vote on Finland's application to join the NATO defense alliance on March 27, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on March 17. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party "supports Finland's NATO accession," said Kovacs, citing the party's parliamentary group leader Mate Kocsis. "The parliamentary vote will take place on March 27," Kovacs said in a Twitter message. While Kocsis said in a Facebook message that "the parliamentary group will decide on the case of Sweden later." Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey said his government would move forward with ratifying Finland’s NATO application. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Turkish President Says He Will Back Finland's NATO Bid As Hungary Sets March Vote For Ratification
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his government will move forward with ratifying Finland’s NATO application, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc.
The breakthrough on March 17 came as Finnish President Sauli Niinisto was in Ankara to meet with Erdogan and as Hungary scheduled a ratification vote on Finland's application for March 27.
Both Finland and Sweden applied to become NATO members 10 months ago in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of nonalignment.
Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO member states that have not yet ratified the applications of the two Nordic countries. NATO requires the unanimous approval of its 30 members to expand.
The Turkish government held up the ratification because it said both Sweden and Finland had been too soft on groups that it deems to be terror organizations, but Ankara was always more critical of Sweden for harboring Kurdish militants and those it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.
“When it comes to fulfilling its pledges in the trilateral memorandum of understanding, we have seen that Finland has taken authentic and concrete steps,” Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara following his meeting with Niinisto.
“This sensitivity for our country’s security and, based on the progress that has been made in the protocol for Finland’s accession to NATO, we have decided to initiate the ratification process in our parliament,“ the president added.
Niinisto said he welcomed the "good news" but said Finnish NATO membership is "not complete" without Sweden.
Turkey distinguishes Finland from Sweden because the latter "opened its arms" to "terrorist" groups while "there is no such problem" with Finland, Erdogan said.
Sweden's NATO membership will depend on Stockholm’s response to Turkish demands, including the repatriation of 120 "terrorists," Erdogan said.
The United States welcomed Erdogan's announcement and encouraged Turkey to quickly ratify Sweden's accession into the military alliance as well.
“Sweden and Finland are both strong, capable partners that share NATO’s values and will strengthen the alliance and contribute to European security,” the White House said in a statement. “The United States believes that both countries should become members of NATO as soon as possible.”
The statement urged Hungary to conclude the ratification process for both Finland and Sweden “without delay.”
Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on March 17 that Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party "supports Finland's NATO accession."
The party's parliamentary group leader said a vote on the ratification of Finland's accession to NATO has been scheduled for March 27. Mate Kocsis added on Facebook that the majority bloc will unanimously support the proposal.
Kocsis said that the Fidesz parliamentary group will make a decision on Sweden's accession to NATO later.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Turkey's decision to move ahead with the ratification of Finland's accession to the alliance.
"This will strengthen Finland’s security, it will strengthen Sweden’s security, and it will strengthen NATO’s security," Stoltenberg said in a video message.
The accession process has already improved the security situation of both Nordic countries, he said.
"It is inconceivable that NATO would not respond should either Finland or Sweden come under attack. Their security matters to NATO," he said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and and RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service
Russia Labels Poland-Registered Forum As An 'Undesirable Organization'
The Russian Prosecutor-General's Office on March 17 labeled Poland-registered Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum "an undesirable organization." The group is a movement of exiled politicians and activists who call for more autonomy and even independence for ethnic regions and republics of the Russian Federation. The movement’s latest forum was held in the building of the European Parliament in Brussels last month. Russian officials have used the designation, whose underlying legislation was expanded in 2021, to marginalize dozens of foreign organizations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Couple Handed Prison Terms For Expressing Anti-War Stance Online
A court in Russia’s western region of Tver has sentenced a couple to prison terms for condemning Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine online. The Konakovo City Court on March 17 sentenced Aleksandr Martynov and his wife, Lyudmila Razumova, to 6 1/2 and 7 years in prison, respectively, after finding them guilty of vandalism and discrediting Russia's armed forces. The couple was arrested in April last year after they criticized the war on a social network and painted anti-war slogans on buildings in several villages and towns in the region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian service, click here.
ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Putin For Alleged War Crimes In Ukraine
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, accusing the Russian president of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime.
The ICC said in a statement that a warrant had also been issued for Maria Lvova-Belova, a Russian children's rights official who allegedly directs the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia.
The two are suspected of "having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others" the statement said, adding that Putin had failed "to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission, and who were under his effective authority and control, pursuant to superior responsibility.
"There are reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children," the ICC said in a statement on March 17.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the move, calling it "a historic decision from which historical responsibility will begin."
The deportation of Ukrainian children "means the illegal transfer of thousands of our children to the territory of a terrorist state," Zelenskiy said, adding that this could not have taken place without an order from Putin.
"Separating children from their families, depriving them of any opportunity to contact their relatives, hiding children on the territory of Russia, scattering them in remote regions -- all this is an obvious state policy of Russia, state decisions, and state evil, which begins precisely with the first official of this state," Zelenskiy said.
With the warrant, Putin becomes the third serving head of state to be targeted in an arrest warrant from the ICC, the world's permanent war crimes tribunal, along with Sudan's Omar al-Bashir and Libya's Muammar Qaddafi.
WATCH: On March 17, the president of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Judge Piotr Hofmanski, announced that The Hague-based court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia found the questions raised by the ICC "outrageous and unacceptable" and noted that Russia, like many other countries, does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.
"And accordingly, any decisions of this kind are null and void for the Russian Federation from the point of view of law," Peskov said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the warrant "meaningless" as Russia " does not cooperate with this body, and possible 'recipes' for arrest coming from the International Court of Justice will be legally null and void for us," she said.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of the ICC. Kyiv has, however, granted The Hague-based court jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed on its territory since Moscow launched its invasion last year.
The 123-member ICC also doesn't have a police force of its own to carry out warrants, instead needing member countries to do the job of detaining suspects to The Hague for trial.
While the warrant is likely to diminish Putin's stature in international circles, it is unclear how the warrant against him would be executed since it could only be enforced if he is traveling in an ICC member nation, something he is unlikely to do.
"This is an important moment in the process of justice before the ICC.... As the judges issued arrest warrants, the execution depends on international cooperation," said ICC President Judge Piotr Hofmanski.
Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Andriy Kostin hailed the ICC move as "historic."
"From now on, the Russian president has the official status of a suspect in the commission of an international crime," he said in a statement. "This is a historic decision for Ukraine and the entire system of international law."
Despite mounting evidence to the contrary, Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of atrocities and human rights violations being committed since it launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.
Lvova-Belova, the presidential commissioner for children's rights, is considered to work directly under Putin and, according to U.S. officials, has overseen the deportation of "thousands" of Ukrainian children to Russia.
WATCH: A family from Mariupol spoke to RFE/RL about their experiences of going through a Russian filtration camp and then being taken to Moscow. The mother eventually got her children out via Belarus and Poland, while the husband chose to remain in Russia. (Originally published September 1, 2022)
"Lvova-Belova's efforts specifically include the forced adoption of Ukrainian children into Russian families, the so-called 'patriotic education' of Ukrainian children, legislative changes to expedite the provision of Russian Federation citizenship to Ukrainian children, and the deliberate removal of Ukrainian children by Russia's forces," the U.S. Treasury said on September 15 when it added her to its sanctions list.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has documented the transfers of Ukrainian civilians and called them "a serious violation of the laws of war that constitute war crimes and potential crimes against humanity." HRW said the warrant against Putin is the "first step to end the impunity that has emboldened perpetrators in Russia’s war against Ukraine for far too long."
"The warrants send a clear message that giving orders to commit or tolerating serious crimes against civilians may lead to a prison cell in The Hague. The court’s warrants are a wakeup call to others committing abuses or covering them up that their day in court may be coming, regardless of their rank or position,” Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch, said in the statement.
The ICC said that while warrants are usually considered secret to protect victims and witnesses while safeguarding investigations, the fact that the crimes are ongoing prompted it to release the news as "the warrants may contribute to the prevention of the further commission of crimes."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Russia Imposes Sanctions On 23 Britons Over London's Support Of Ukraine
Russia has imposed sanctions on 23 citizens of the United Kingdom, which has been among the strongest backers of Ukraine since the Kremlin launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion in February 2022. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 17 that the move was a response to London's "military and technical support of Ukraine." Persons targeted by Russian sanctions include British military personnel, political analysts, judges, and officials of the British penitentiary system.
