Pakistani Tribunal Upholds 10-Year Cricket Ban In Spot-Fixing Scandal

An independent Pakistani cricket tribunal has upheld a 10-year ban from the sport against Pakistani player Nasir Jamshed over his role in Pakistan Super League fixing scandals.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said on October 22 that retired Justice Hamid Farooq found the punishment "perfectly justified" and that it should remain in force.

Jamshed, a 28-year-old left-handed opening batsman, was one of six Pakistani players fined and banned over fixing allegations at games in the United Arab Emirates in 2017.

Jamshed appealed in August against the verdict.

The cricket board charged Jamshed with violating seven of its anticorruption codes and being the main cricketer behind approaching and soliciting other players for spot-fixing.

Other Pakistan players who were fined and banned for spot-fixing include Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Irfan, and Shahzaib Hasan.

Unlike match-fixing, where the result of an entire game is fixed, spot-fixing refers to illegally fixing a specific part of a game.

