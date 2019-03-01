Pakistanis Burn Indian PM's Effigy As Protests Continue
Activists in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar burned an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as tensions between the neighboring countries continued. Supporters of the Islamist Jamiat Ulema-e Islam and Jamat-e-Islami parties marched through the streets on March 1 demanding a jihad -- or holy war -- against India. The Indian military said on February 26 that it had launched an air strike on a militant camp in northeastern Pakistan.That was in retaliation for a suicide bombing that killed at least 41 Indian troops in the India-controlled part of Kashmir.Then, on February 27, Pakistan's military said it shot down two Indian Air Force jets in its airspace and captured a pilot on the ground in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the pilot would be handed back to India later on March 1 as a peace gesture.