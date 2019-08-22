Parents Fail To Free Brothers Accused Of Killing Social-Media Star

ISLAMABAD -- A Pakistani court has rejected a request by the parents of a Pakistani social-media star allegedly murdered by her brothers to free them.



Qandeel Baloch's parents on August 22 told the court in Multan, Punjab Province, where the two brothers are on trial for the apparent “honor killing,” that they forgave their sons "in the name of Allah" -- but not the other accused.



The court turned down the plea and said the case against Waseem and Aslam Shaheen will continue.



Twenty-six-year-old Qandeel Baloch was strangled in July 2016 in a killing that shocked many people in Pakistan where hundreds of women are killed every year over perceived damage to family honor.



In 2015, lawmakers closed a legislative loophole that had been used to allow perpetrators to avoid punishment because they could seek forgiveness from a family member.



However, Baloch's parents -- Muhammad Azeem and Anwar Bibi -- argued that because the change happened after her slaying, they should still be able to pardon their sons.



Baloch’s brother Waseem initially confessed to the murder, saying she had brought shame on his family, but later changed his plea.



Another six suspects in the case have been arrested in the case, while a seventh has absconded.

