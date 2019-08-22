Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Pakistan

Parents Fail To Free Brothers Accused Of Killing Social-Media Star

Qandeel Baloch was strangled in July 2016 in a killing that shocked many people in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD -- A Pakistani court has rejected a request by the parents of a Pakistani social-media star allegedly murdered by her brothers to free them.

Qandeel Baloch's parents on August 22 told the court in Multan, Punjab Province, where the two brothers are on trial for the apparent “honor killing,” that they forgave their sons "in the name of Allah" -- but not the other accused.

The court turned down the plea and said the case against Waseem and Aslam Shaheen will continue.

Twenty-six-year-old Qandeel Baloch was strangled in July 2016 in a killing that shocked many people in Pakistan where hundreds of women are killed every year over perceived damage to family honor.

In 2015, lawmakers closed a legislative loophole that had been used to allow perpetrators to avoid punishment because they could seek forgiveness from a family member.

However, Baloch's parents -- Muhammad Azeem and Anwar Bibi -- argued that because the change happened after her slaying, they should still be able to pardon their sons.

Baloch’s brother Waseem initially confessed to the murder, saying she had brought shame on his family, but later changed his plea.

Another six suspects in the case have been arrested in the case, while a seventh has absconded.

With reporting by the BBC and Dawn
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal

    Radio Mashaal was launched in January 2010 in order to counter a growing number of Islamic extremist radio stations in Pakistan's Northwest Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province) and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas along the border with Afghanistan.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG