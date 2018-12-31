Parents Demand Answers About Babies Lost In Serb Hospitals

Parents and relatives of babies suspected to have been lost or stolen from Serbian hospitals over three decades have demanded that government take action to resolve their cases. They protested in central Belgrade on December 31 calling for Serbia's parliament to approve a proposed law to deal with investigating claims over lost children. In cases dating back to the 1970s, more than two thousand have claimed their newborns were pronounced dead at hospitals but the bodies were never handed over and official documents were inconclusive or nonexistent. Some have speculated that the children were stolen by criminal gangs operating illegal adoption rings and are still alive somewhere.