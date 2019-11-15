Putin, Zelenskiy To Meet Next Month To Discuss Ukraine Conflict

The French presidency says Paris will host a four-way summit next month seeking to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
The December 9 talks will see Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meeting face-to-face for the first time.
The meeting will also involve French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Known as the Normandy Format, the last such four-way talks took place in October 2016.
Fighting between Ukrainian armed forces and Russia-backed separatists has killed more than 13,000 people in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions since April 2014.
