Putin, Zelenskiy To Meet Next Month To Discuss Ukraine Conflict

The French presidency says Paris will host a four-way summit next month seeking to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine.



The December 9 talks will see Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meeting face-to-face for the first time.



The meeting will also involve French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.



Known as the Normandy Format, the last such four-way talks took place in October 2016.



Fighting between Ukrainian armed forces and Russia-backed separatists has killed more than 13,000 people in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions since April 2014.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP