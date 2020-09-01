Parties To Iran Nuclear Deal To Meet In Vienna Amid U.S. Pressure

The remaining parties to the faltering nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers are meeting on September 1 as the United States is pushing for UN sanctions on Iran to be reimposed and an arms embargo to be extended.

The meeting in Vienna will be chaired by EU senior official Helga-Maria Schmid with representatives from Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran, and Russia attending.

The United States withdrew from the 2015 landmark agreement more than two years ago and has since reimposed sanctions on Iran, which in turn has been progressively stepping up its nuclear activities.

Britain, France, Germany, China, and Russia are struggling to save the accord, which swapped sanctions relief for Iran's agreement to scale back its nuclear program.

In a boost to the Vienna talks, Iran last week agreed for inspectors of the UN nuclear watchdog to visit two sites suspected of having hosted undeclared activity in the early 2000s.

The Vienna-based global watchdog had criticized Iranian officials for denying it access to the two locations, and for not answering its questions about past activities at the sites.

The move came after the UN Security Council blocked a U.S. bid to reimpose international sanctions on Iran, while Washington also failed to rally enough support to extend an arms embargo set to start to lapse from October.

