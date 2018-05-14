Armenia's new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for what he called Moscow's "balanced position" amid the political upheaval that brought him to power in Yerevan on May 8, and reassured him that the "strategic alliance" between the countries is not in doubt. During a meeting in the Russian city of Sochi on May 14, Putin wished Pashinian success and said he hopes that bilateral ties "will develop just as steadily as they have up to now." Putin emphasized that Russia is Armenia’s largest trade and security partner, and that he expects the two countries to continue backing each other at the United Nations and in other international organizations.