Pashinian Vows To Keep Up Protests For An 'Armenia Without Serzh'

YEREVAN -- Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinian has pledged to expand daily “blockades” of key government buildings after tens of thousands of people in Yerevan protested parliament's election of ex-President Serzh Sarkisian as prime minister, which cemented his continued dominance of power.

“A nonviolent, velvet, popular revolution has begun in Armenia,” Pashinian told thousands of people at a rally in the city’s central Republic Square on the evening of April 17. He asked supporters to stop spending nights at a street junction in Yerevan that they had occupied for four days, but urged them to come back out into the streets on April 18.

The demonstrators held Armenian flags and chanted "Armenia without Serzh." Pashinian told the rally that "Sarkisian lacks legitimacy and has earned the hatred of Armenians."

Protests were also held in other cities including Gyumri and Vanadzor, according to local media.

Parliament voted 76-17 with no abstentions to put Sarkisian back into power just eight days after his presidency ended and his hand-picked successor, Armen Sarkisian -- no relation -- was elected by parliament to a single seven-year term.

The appointment of Sarkisian as prime minister on April 17 came as police detained at least 80 activists who were demonstrating against the move in Yerevan, where crowds have been rallying for days in protest.

President Sarkisian issued a statement the same day warning against disturbances.

"The view of every citizen of the Republic of Armenia is important for the country. However, violence, unlawful acts, and restrictions of other citizens' rights must be ruled out in the process of a free expression of their will," the statement said.

Despite warnings from authorities that they would act to quell the unrest, hundreds of demonstrators blocked streets in central Yerevan on April 17, a day after dozens of protesters were hurt in clashes with police barring the path to parliament.

Early in the morning on Yerevan's France Square, a deputy police chief handed Pashinian a notice warning that protesters have violated legislation on public gatherings and that the authorities have decided to stop the demonstrations.

Pashinian tore up the warning without reading it and declared that a campaign of "total disobedience" has begun. Nearby, a group of protesters were camped out in front of a riot-police line on a central street, with rolls of razor wire separating the two sides.

“I declare today the launching of a velvet [revolution], a peaceful people’s revolution," Pashinian, wearing a camouflage T-shirt, said as Sarkisian addressed lawmakers from the legislature’s podium before a vote that seemed certain to make him prime minister.

"A revolutionary situation is brewing across the country. Demonstrators are blocking streets and...highways in the cities of Gyumri, Ijevan, Vanadzor, Kapan and Metsamor," he added. "People are not going to work. Mass strikes have begun."

Police said in a statement on April 17 that they will take "legitimate measures dictated by the state to ensure the normal functioning of state structures" after Pashinian called on protesters to block government buildings and agencies as part of the protest.

Human Rights Watch urged the Armenian authorities to refrain from the use of force against demonstrators, noting that in the past few years police have repeatedly used violent force in Yerevan, mainly to disperse peaceful rallies.

"Any response from the police should be proportionate and comply with UN standards," the New York-based rights watchdog said. "It's never too late for the Armenian police to abandon the disproportionate force of their traditional bad practices."

The developments raised tensions over a move that government critics calls a "power grab" by Sarkisian, enabling him to retain control despite leaving the presidency less than two weeks ago.

Sarkisian was first elected in 2008 in the South Caucasus country of about 3 million people and served two terms. He has maintained warm ties with Russia, which Armenia relies on for aid and investment more than a quarter-century after the Soviet collapse.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Sarkisian to personally congratulate him on April 17, the Kremlin's press service said.

"Vladimir Putin cordially congratulated Serzh Sarkisian on his appointment as the Armenian head of government and wished him success in this high public post," the press service said.

Under a shift that was approved in a 2015 referendum and is now in place, Armenia changed its form of government and handed more powers to the prime minister, downgrading the president -- now also elected by parliament -- to more of a figurehead.

Sarkisian had promised in 2014 that he would "not aspire” to be prime minister if Armenia switched from a presidential to a parliamentary system as a result of the referendum.

Pashinian and other opposition leaders now accuse him of breaking that pledge, but in his speech in parliament on April 17, Sarkisian downplayed those words, implying that critics are taking it “out of context” and stating that in a parliamentary republic he considers it only right that the leader of the ruling party should also serve as prime minister.

Otherwise, he said, if someone else were to become prime minister, it could lead to a situation of a “shadow” government where the leader of the ruling party would govern instead of the formal prime minister but effectively shun political responsibility.

The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) factions, which together have a majority in parliament, unanimously chose Sarkisian as the nominee for the prime minister's post.

Thousands of Armenians have been rallying since April 13. The protesters, many waving Armenian flags, clogged Marshal Bagramian Avenue, which leads to the National Assembly building, stopping traffic in the process.

Armenia's Prosecutor-General's Office said it had opened a criminal investigation in connection with alleged violations of a law on public gatherings.

Sarkisian has also faced criticism from opponents who accuse the government of Armenia of corruption and economic mismanagement.

Two opposition lawmakers set off smoke flares in parliament last week to protest Sarkisian’s election as prime minister.

Many members of the ruling party contend that the 63-year-old Sarkisian is the best candidate for prime minister given his lengthy experience, especially when it comes to talks over neighboring Azerbaijan’s breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Clashes over control of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in Azerbaijan but is controlled by ethnic Armenians, have intensified in the past three years and there was a flare-up in violence there in April 2016.

With reporting by Sisak Gabrielian, Karlen Aslanian, Narine Ghalechian, Amos Chapple, AFP, and Reuters