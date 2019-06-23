Passenger Truck Plunges Into River In Pakistan, Killing Nine

Pakistani officials say nine people, including women and children, have been killed when a vehicle plunged off a mountainous road into a river in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police officer Hafeez-ur-Rehman said the passenger truck was carrying 21 people to the Gadar area on June 23 when it toppled off the road and fell into Indus River.

The officer said the road’s bad condition caused the accident. He said some of the passengers jumped off the vehicle when it was falling and that most of them sustained minor injuries.

Local police said seven people have been rescued from the river and efforts were under way to retrieve bodies.

In Pakistan, bad road conditions and disregard for traffic rules and safety standards often caused such fatal accidents.

Based on reporting by AP and dawn.com