News
- By Nathan Hodge
Patience Wears Thin In Washington As Ukraine Peace Deal Eludes Trump
In his first 100 days in office, one key foreign policy goal has eluded US President Donald Trump: ending the war on Ukraine.
Trump ran for president on a promise to end the war quickly. In an interview with NBC News that aired on May 4, he expressed hope a peace deal could still be reached while also suggesting his patience with both Ukraine and Russia was limited.
“There will be a time when I will say, ‘Okay, keep going. Keep being stupid and keep fighting,’” he said.
Trump also said the US was “closer with one party, and maybe not as close with the other,” though he did not say which party he believed was closer to a deal.
But in recent days, the US president has voiced particular frustration with the Kremlin, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to “stop shooting, sit down, and sign a deal."
Republican lawmakers have moved in lock step with the US president.
South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham, a key ally of Trump, has said he has broad support for a new package of sanctions and tariffs on Russia if Putin fails to engage seriously in peace negotiations.
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy complained to Fox News that the Kremlin leader “has jacked around President Trump at every turn."
"He has disrespected our president. I don't think it's gonna get any better until we make it clear to Mr. Putin that we are willing to turn him and his country into fish food," Kennedy said.
Kennedy quickly clarified that he was referring to measures to shut down Russia’s sale of oil, not nuclear war. But the remarks echoed Trump’s recent impatience with the Kremlin.
Against that rhetorical backdrop, however, diplomatic efforts have continued. Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, traveled to Moscow to meet with Putin.
A top Kremlin aide described the talks as “productive,” and some commentators saw Witfkoff’s arrival without the usual entourage as an indication that the American emissary may be out of his diplomatic depth.
Steven Pifer, a retired career diplomat and former US ambassador to Ukraine, questioned the wisdom of Witkoff appearing to take the meeting alone, saying that the US emissary, who is a wealthy real estate developer and confidant of Trump, was facing off against “75+ years” of diplomatic experience.
“Little wonder Russia has received 10 weeks of US concessions and gifts while giving nothing in return,” Pifer said on X.
Regardless of the seating arrangements in the Kremlin, Witkoff’s meeting was a contrast with the signing event in Washington for the creation of the United-States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, a deal that will give the US access to Ukraine’s valuable rare earth minerals in exchange for what Kyiv hopes will be enduring US support.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent used strong language to describe the agreement, saying it “signals clearly to Russia that the Trump Administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term.”
So have the tides shifted subtly in favor of Ukraine when it comes to dealing with the Trump administration?
As always, it may be too early to tell.
After all, the signing comes only about two months after a rancorous meeting in the Oval Office between Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance.
That meeting was perhaps one of the more cinematic moments since Trump took office in January. But the nascent peace process has not reached the punctuation mark that will allow Trump to chalk off another achievement.
And in the interim, Trump has been consistent in his narrative: The war on Ukraine is “Biden’s war,” and never would have happened if he had been in office.
Put otherwise, if talks fail, the blame for a foreign policy failure can be shifted away from the Trump administration.
More News
EU-Ukraine Free Trade In The Balance; Warsaw, Lviv Meetings Set Up New War Tribunal
Welcome to Wider Europe, RFE/RL's newsletter focusing on the key issues concerning the European Union, NATO, and other institutions and their relationships with the Western Balkans and Europe's Eastern neighborhoods.
I'm RFE/RL Europe Editor Rikard Jozwiak, and this week I'm drilling down on two issues: Why EU and Ukraine trade will be less free going forward and an upcoming flurry of important meetings in Lviv and Warsaw.
Briefing #1: Why EU-Ukraine Trade Is About To Get Less Free
What You Need To Know: Since June 2022, the European Union has granted Ukraine full trade liberalization to help support the war-torn country's economy. These measures -- suspending import duties and quotas -- are known as Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs), and they appear to have benefited Kyiv.
In 2024, Ukrainian exports to the EU reached nearly 60 percent of total exports, up from 39.1 percent in 2021. However, the ATMs, which have been renewed annually by a majority vote of EU member states, are set to end definitively on June 5. They were always intended to be temporary and could only be extended twice.
Now, negotiations are under way between Brussels and Kyiv on what will replace them.
The fallback option is a return to the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement , which came into force in 2017 (though provisionally applied from 2016), and includes a free trade component.
The current talks focus on Article 29 of that agreement, which outlines a framework for potential reciprocal tariff liberalization.
But it is far from smooth sailing, as time is running short, and the effects of the ATMs aren't universally liked in the bloc.
Deep Background: Farmers in so-called frontline EU border states, such as Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria, have long lobbied their governments to get rid of them, arguing that a glut of Ukrainian agricultural goods has overwhelmed local storage and pushed down prices for local food producers.
At various times in 2023 and 2024, these farmers blocked the borders with Ukraine to prevent goods from entering the EU. In response, the European Commission, which oversees EU trade policies, tried several solutions, including sealing agricultural shipments from Ukraine to divert them away from frontline countries and toward other EU destinations or ports for export beyond the bloc.
In the end, the commission agreed to limit inflows of the most popular agricultural goods by enacting emergency brakes. These brakes could be pulled if certain imports exceeded the average import numbers recorded between July 1, 2021, and December 31, 2024. And the brakes have been used readily in the past year on Ukrainian exports of oats, eggs, sugar, and honey.
The official line of the European Commission is that it is "finalizing the work on the proposal to ensure a seamless transition to a new trade regime with Ukraine after the expiry of the ATMs" and that this proposal will soon be presented to Kyiv.
The question is when. Many EU officials in Brussels are worried that any new proposal could become a political hot potato in the Polish presidential election campaign when the country goes to the polls to select a new head of state on May 18, and a likely second round on June 1.
But it is not only the political sway of Polish farmers that needs to be heeded.
A joint letter by the agriculture ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia addressed to the European Commission and seen by RFE/RL has also raised the stakes.
The letter states that the ministers "firmly believe that the upcoming expiration of the ATM regime must serve as an opportunity to reassess and recalibrate our trade relations with Ukraine. It is essential to ensure that future trade arrangements reflect a balanced approach that accommodates the interests of all parties without disproportionately harming the economies of neighboring member states."
It then goes on to highlight several new proposals, all of which would be disadvantageous to Kyiv.
These include:
- A return to prewar tariff quotas;
- Bilateral safeguard provisions for all agricultural products;
- Frontline member states being able to impose extra safeguards; and
- A review clause to reassess the agreement two years after its application -- aimed at preventing future market distortions and ensuring fair competition for EU farmers.
But it doesn't end there.
The ministers also argue that "in parallel with Ukraine's accession process, relevant sanitary and phytosanitary, animal welfare, public health, and environment-related regulations in line with EU standards should be introduced for Ukrainian agricultural production."
Drilling Down
- While such reforms are indeed necessary for eventual EU membership, it's notable that one of the letter's signatories, Hungary, is currently blocking that very accession process.
- The ministers also propose a minimum import price threshold for selected items, which "could play a deterrent role in terms of importing agricultural goods into EU Member States at prices below the cost of domestically produced agricultural products" -- effectively another trade barrier and a clear move to shield local farmers.
- So, what does Ukraine want? Simply put, almost more of the same. In a letter to the commission, seen by RFE/RL, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal writes that, "without substantial guaranteed and ongoing multi-industry trade liberalization, Ukraine will simply be unable to rebuild its industries, create jobs and livelihoods for its citizens to recover its economy. Simply put, Ukraine needs your trade. First to survive, then to thrive."
- Shmyhal also warns that, failing to strike a preferential trade deal with Brussels could cost Ukraine €3 billion ($3.4 billion) annually, potentially leading to a 1 percent reduction in Ukraine's gross domestic product.
- While accepting that any new deal is likely to come under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, Shmyhal says that it should "contain a minimum number of exceptions" and points out that "we are obviously aware of concerns of European farmers, but we emphasize that the share of Ukrainian products on the European market remains relatively small. For many product groups, even those considered sensitive, it's less than 1 percent of total EU consumption."
- He also suggests that the safeguard measures introduced for certain products in 2024 "should become the starting point for gradually liberalized tariff quotas" on agricultural goods.
- Given the looming June 5 deadline, Shmyhal has also hinted at some sort of bridging solution -- something that I have heard might happen.
- "If it is impossible to reach a solution in time before the 5th of June, we need to find a joint short-term solution so current Ukrainian exports can continue until the Association Agreement is updated," he said.
- "Otherwise, there is a risk of returning to higher tariffs and lower quantities under the tariff quotas of the prewar period, and this would cause significant damages to the Ukrainian economy."
Briefing #2: Sanctions, War Tribunal On Agenda As EU Ministers Prepare To Meet
What You Need To Know: European Union foreign ministers will gather in Warsaw this week for an informal council meeting and then head to Lviv in a show of solidarity with Ukraine in the face of major Victory Day celebrations in Russia.
Few concrete decisions are expected be made in either Poland on May 7-8, nor a day later in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, as these aren’t official EU councils.
“In line with the meeting's informal nature and taking benefit from the more intimate (ministers-only) setting, we encourage everyone's contribution to a truly frank and non-scripted discussion," according to a welcoming note for the Warsaw meeting that was seen by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
"In this spirit, we recommend that our working sessions take place without interpretation or electronic devices. We also kindly invite you to opt for semi-formal attire throughout the meeting.”
The informality doesn't mean the meetings will lack high-level officials and come at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking to capture the world's attention with a massive military parade in front of dozens of dignitaries from around the world.
During the first day of the Warsaw meeting, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will join to discuss European security, while the second day is dedicated to EU-US relations and the situation in Ukraine.
On the latter, the welcome note, signed by the EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and the host, Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, proposes an "in-depth discussion" on the EU's role in bolstering Ukraine's negotiation position toward a "just and lasting peace."
Officials will look to do this, the note says, by "building on our unique collective leverage -- broad support to Ukraine, in particular financial and military, pressure to constrain Russia's war chest, Ukraine's EU accession path, and the ongoing work on enhancing European defense capabilities.”
Deep Background: While no decisions are to be rubber stamped, there are three developments pertaining to Ukraine that analysts said will be closely watched.
The EU is aiming to announce more cash for Ukraine's defense industry, though a figure has yet to be agreed.
The bloc is also expected to accelerate sanctions on Russia in the wake of numerous missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks.
According to EU diplomats, it is likely to be a smaller package consisting mainly of the further blacklisting of Russian officers and politicians along with adding ships belonging to the Russian shadow fleet that will be banned from getting services in European ports.
Drilling Down
- Major new economic sanctions against Russia aren't expected to avoid dissent from some EU capitals and instead get a quick green light as a sign of solidarity in ratcheting up pressure on Moscow.
- The Lviv meeting is set to take place as the ministers attend the establishment of a special tribunal aimed at prosecuting senior Russian and Belarusian leaders for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
- The tribunal is meant as a complement to the ongoing International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide that was launched three years ago.
- It will fill in the gaps as the ICC isn’t looking into what are legally known as "crimes of aggression" -- meaning things such as military occupation, annexation and bombardments.
- A so-called core group of countries, including all EU member states except Hungary and Slovakia, as well as the G7 minus the United States, have drawn up three documents on an agreement with Ukraine to establish the tribunal.
- The actual tribunal won't be formally set up until the Council of Europe's committee of ministers votes on it on May 14.
- The EU and Kyiv have been gathering evidence on crimes of aggression since 2023.
Looking Ahead
The European Parliament is meeting this week, and there's plenty on the agenda.
On May 7, the chamber will debate both the potential peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow and the need for the Kremlin to return Ukrainian children who have been forcibly taken to Russia.
European lawmakers will also quiz the European Commission on the recent electricity blackout on the Iberian peninsula and a recent ruling in the EU courts forbidding Malta's so-called "golden passport scheme," which has allowed people, notably several Russians, to buy EU citizenship.
That's all for this week!
Feel free to reach out to me on any of these issues on X @RikardJozwiak, or on e-mail at jozwiakr@rferl.org.
Until next time,
Rikard Jozwiak
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition subscribe here.
Ukraine Fires Scores Of Drones At Moscow And Other Russian Regions; Airports Closed
Ukraine launched more than 100 drones at targets in 11 regions across Russia, including Moscow, causing major disruptions at airports in the Russian capital, military officials said.
Russia, meanwhile, targeted Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, with nearly 20 drones overnight on May 6, injuring at least four people, local prosecutors said.
The back-and-forth drone attacks come as both Moscow and Kyiv gear up for Victory Day celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany during World War II.
As usual, the Red Square military parade on May 9 is the centerpiece of the Kremlin's commemorations. President Vladimir Putin is expected to give a major speech extolling Moscow's role in the WWII victory, as well as Russia's all-out ongoing invasion of Ukraine, now in its fourth year.
Despite Putin's call for a three-day cease-fire in the Ukraine war, beginning May 8, there are no signs of any let up in the violence, either on the battlefield or in the daily exchange of drone barrages between Kyiv and Moscow.
Putin is expected to host 20 world leaders for the Victory Day events, and officials have announced increased security measures in Moscow ahead of the day.
Moscow authorities warned residents against firing off fireworks this week, and also warned of Internet disruptions in the region, possibly as a way to thwart drone or other potential attacks.
Russia's Defense Ministry said Ukraine launched more than 100 drones at targets in 11 regions overnight, including capital. The ministry claimed air defenses intercepted or downed 105 drones.
In Moscow, at least 19 Ukrainian drones were destroyed on their approach to the capital, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.
There was no "serious damage or injuries" where debris fell near one of the main highways leading into the city, he said.
Flights were suspended at all four airports that serve Moscow, Russia's aviation regulator said. Flights resumed several hours later.'
In the Kursk border region, where Russian troops recently pushed out the remnants of a Ukrainian force that had invaded last summer, Ukrainian forces attacked a power substation, according to Governor Aleksandr Khinshtein.
The attack injured two teenagers and damaged two transformers, he said. The damage cut power to the area.
There was no immediate comment from Kyiv about the attack, but Ukrainian officials have previously said such assaults are aimed at hitting military targets and infrastructure used to support Moscow's war efforts.
In Kharkiv, Russian drones sparked fires in four districts of the city, injuring at least four people, local prosecutors said.
Authorities in Ukraine's Sumy region, to the northwest, urged residents to evacuate homes in two cities near the border after Russian forces fired artillery into two settlements, killing three people and injuring four.
"The Sumy region. Since morning, Russia has been striking border settlements," the Interior Ministry said on Telegram.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Reuters and Agence-France Presse
Russian Journalist Secretly Flees To France After Being Charged For War Criticism
A Russian journalist who was charged for her criticism of Moscow's war on Ukraine and ordered to remain under house arrest pending trial secretly fled the country for France.
Yekaterina Barabash, a film critic who had written critical messages to Facebook about the Russian invasion, appeared on May 5 at a Paris news conference organized by Reporters Without Borders, an advocacy group known by its French acronym, RSF.
"Her escape was one of the most perilous operations RSF been involved in since Russia's draconian laws of March 2022," the group's director, Thibaut Bruttin, said during the conference with Barabash.
Barabash, a film critic who has worked for Radio France Internationale and been an occasional guest on RFE/RL's Russian Service programs, was arrested on February 25 after returning home from a film festival in Berlin.
She was charged with spreading fake news about the Russian military -- a draconian measure put into law after Moscow launched its all-out invasion in February 2022.
Russian officials issued an arrest warrant after police checked on Barabash at her Moscow apartment on April 13 and found her missing.
Barabash told the Paris news conference that she crossed multiple borders using secret channels arranged by activists and spent two weeks in hiding before reappearing in Paris.
She said she left behind her 96-year-old mother, whom she could not contact when she fled.
"I just understood that I'd never see her again," Barabash said.
She told the news conference there was no such thing as a "Russian journalist" inside the country anymore.
"There are no Russian journalists," she said. "Journalism cannot exist under totalitarianism."
With reporting by the AP and AFP
Czechs Say Initiative Delivered 500,000 Artillery Shells To Ukraine This Year
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said around 500,000 artillery shells have been delivered to Ukraine this year under a Czech-led global effort to support Kyiv in its fight against Russia.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 5, Fiala also pledged to increase the instruction of Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets and L-39s, a Czech-built trainer plane.
Fiala made no mention of whether the Czech government was considering offering soldiers to serve in Ukraine as part of the Coalition of the Willing effort spearheaded by France and Germany.
That effort aims to organize a multinational group of troops who would be deployed to Ukraine as peacekeepers, once there is a halt to Russia’s all-out invasion, now in its fourth year.
Zelenskyy is on a two-day visit to one of Kyiv's strongest European allies.
The trip comes as Kyiv and Moscow, as well as most European capitals, gear up for celebrations on the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.
Ukraine, which has suffered massive destruction and loss of life since Russia began its full-scale invasion in February 2022, shifted its remembrance of Victory Day to May 8, aligned with the date when Western allies mark the occasion.
As it did under the Soviet Union, Moscow observes the day on May 9, since the Nazi surrender in 1945 occurred overnight in Moscow.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has called for a three-day cease-fire in its Ukraine invasion beginning on May 8.
In response, Zelenskyy called instead for a longer, 30-day cease-fire.
During his visit to the Czech parliament Zelenskyy noticed a group of cleaning ladies from Ukraine who were watching his arrival through a glass door. He approached them and took a group photo with them. The picture has gone viral.
Zelenskyy also gave an interview to Czech television CT24, acknowledging the difficulties that Ukraine's soldiers face.
"If you look at the battlefield, you understand that no one rests in war," he said. "I completely understand what is happening, and there are moments of crisis, emotional waves and physical exhaustion, because this is a war. "
He added that Ukraine is defending the homeland and "everyone understands the price" and noted that Ukraine is "holding on and defending our independence, which means that from a general point of view we have heroic soldiers and a strong people supporting them."
During earlier meetings with President Petr Pavel, Zelenskyy said Putin could end the war "with a single decision" but "has not shown any willingness" to do so.
Renewed Western efforts to resolve the conflict, pushed in large part by US President Donald Trump, have begun to falter, as Russia continues to press its advantage on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Despite an earlier tentative agreement to limit attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine and Russia have also continued to target oil pipelines, power plants, electricity transmission lines, and other crucial sites.
The Czech government has headed a global effort to source and send artillery shells to Ukraine. In February, Pavel said more than 1.6 million shells had been delivered to date as part of that program.
Ukraine faces a critical shortage of ammunition in its battle to repel Russian forces that launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Russia is said to have a 3:1 advantage in ammunition supplies and has pledged to increase its output this year as part of a 25 percent increase in military spending for 2025.
Iran Tests Missile It Claims Can Reach Israel, Get Past US Defenses
Iran says it has "successfully" tested a new ballistic missile that it claims can reach Israel and penetrate some of the most advanced missile-defense systems in the world.
Amid growing concerns in the West over Tehran's advancing nuclear and missile programs, Iran's state TV on May 4 aired footage of the Qassem Basir missile being tested and apparently hitting its target.
Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said the solid-fueled missile has a range of 1,200 kilometers and can penetrate Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), an advanced anti-missile system that the United States deployed to Israel last year.
Nasirzadeh said the new missile was developed by addressing weaknesses revealed during operations True Promise 1 and 2 -- Iran's missile and drone attacks on Israel in April and October last year.
The minister asserted that the missile had been upgraded in both guidance and maneuverability to help it get through layers of air defense and claimed it was resistant to electronic jamming.
Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), said Qassem Basir is an upgraded version of the Martyr Hajj Qassem missile, which was named after slain IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani and unveiled in 2020.
The missile was unveiled on the same day that Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen launched a missile attack near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, injuring several people and briefly disrupting air traffic.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed the attack on Iranian support for the Houthis and pledged retaliation against both the Yemeni group and Tehran.
The missile notably evaded sophisticated air defense systems. Israel is said to have had two THAAD batteries and at least one Arrow 3 interceptor system in operation at the time of the attack.
Experts say the Qassem Basir missile marks the first usage by Tehran of optical seekers on a medium-range ballistic missile.
Russian-based weapons expert Yuri Lyamin noted that the new medium-range ballistic missile was now Iran's "most long-ranged" missile equipped with electro optical (EO) seekers, replacing the short-range ballistic missile Zolfaghar Basir.
Fabian Hinz, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, explained that -- in theory -- this missile uses its own camera to navigate by matching what it sees against stored visual information. This means there's no external radio signal to interrupt, making it effectively jamming-resistant.
Hinz told RFE/RL that the accuracy of Iranian missiles that struck Israel, especially last October, "was not great." He attributed it to potential signal jamming, which is what prompted Iran to work on developing missiles that use EO seekers.
Nasirzadeh warned that any military aggression from the United States or Israel would prompt a global response targeting their assets and bases.
He stressed that while Iran does not seek confrontation, it will respond "firmly" if challenged.
Trump Seeks Iran Nuclear Dismantling, Hints At Flexibility
US President Donald Trump says the goal of negotiations with Iran is to ensure the "total dismantlement" of Tehran's nuclear program but would consider allowing Iran to maintain a civilian nuclear energy program.
In an interview with NBC on May 4, Trump said tearing down Iran's nuclear program would be "all I'd accept."
The comment marks the first time Trump has explicitly said what he hopes to do with Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran maintains is peaceful.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested last week that Washington would be open to letting Iran operate a peaceful civil nuclear program, saying, "There's a way to do it."
"You build the reactors and you import enriched uranium to fuel those reactors. That's how dozens of countries around the world do it," he told Fox News on May 1.
Trump appeared to echo Rubio's remarks, telling NBC that he would be "open to hearing it."
"Civilian energy, it's called. But you know, civilian energy often leads to military wars. And we don't want to have them have a nuclear weapon. It's a very simple deal," he added.
Trump said a civilian nuclear program would be used to generate electricity, but given Iran is an energy-rich country it would not really need it.
"My inclination is to say, 'What do you need that for? You have a lot of oil,'" he said.
Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, said Trump's comments had made it clear the administration was not looking for a revamped version of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
"This interview calls that fantasy into question," he wrote on X.
Meanwhile, others insist Trump's comment suggests he is still undecided.
"Maybe one could argue that Trump's team still does not exactly know what it wants from Iran, but he himself desires a deal different from the JCPOA," wrote Iran-based foreign policy analyst Rahman Qahremanpour, referring to the 2015 nuclear deal.
Iran has rejected calls to dismantle its nuclear program and give up its ability to enrich uranium.
Responding to Trump's comment, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman on May 5 said Iran has "a right to peaceful nuclear energy" and dismissed Trump's oil remark.
"Iran's peaceful nuclear program goes back to the 1970s, when Iran had more fossil fuel and less consumption," Esmail Baqaei said during a weekly press conference.
"Therefore, some fallacious comments about Iran having access to expansive fossil fuel reserves and not needing nuclear energy have no basis in science or reality."
Iran and the United States have held three rounds of nuclear discussions since last month. Mediated by Oman, a fourth round was slated for May 2 in Rome but was postponed due to what Muscat called "logistical reasons."
British Police Detain 7 Iranians In Two Separate Counterterrorism Operations
British police have arrested eight men -- including seven Iranian nationals -- in two apparently unrelated counterterrorism operations, officers said on May 4, and authorities are attempting to determine if there are “any further risks” to the public.
"These were two major operations that reflect some of the biggest counter-state threat and counterterrorism operations that we have seen in recent years," Interior Secretary Yvette Cooper told reporters on May 4.
Specific details remained scarce regarding to two actions.
London's Metropolitan Police said five men, including four Iranians, were arrested on May 3 over a suspected plot to target a specific, undisclosed site. Authorities said they were still attempting to determine the nationality of the fifth suspect.
Separately, three Iranian nationals aged between 39 and 55 were arrested in London in a second operation that was not related to the first matter, the Metropolitan Police said.
The Iranian Embassy in London did not immediately comment on the arrests.
In the first incident, the men, aged 29 to 40, were detained in West London and in Swindon, Stockport, Rochdale, and Manchester, police said.
"The investigation relates to a suspected plot to target a specific premises. Officers have been in contact with the affected site to make them aware and provide relevant advice and support, but for operational reasons, we are not able to provide further information at this time," a police statement said.
Commander Dominic Murphy, chief of London police's Counter Terrorism Command, said, "We are exploring various lines of enquiry to...identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter."
Authorities said the suspects are undergoing questioning and have not yet been formally charged.
In the second case, the three Iranian nationals were detained under the National Security Act, authorities said, without disclosing further details.
Searches were ongoing at their addresses, the police statement read.
The arrests come at a time of intensified tensions over suspected Tehran-supported activities in Britain.
Last year, Ken McCallum, the head of Britain's domestic spy service, said that since 2022, authorities had responded to 20 Iran-linked plots that potentially posed lethal threats to the public.
At the time, McCallum said hostile states, radicalized individuals, and the revitalized Islamic State (IS) terror group have combined to create “the most complex and interconnected threat environment we’ve ever seen.”
In March 2024, Pouria Zeraati, a presenter at a Persian-language media organization in London critical of the Iranian government, was stabbed in the leg outside his home in London.
Two men were later arrested in Romania and charged over the attack on Zeraati, a TV host for the Iran International news network.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ultranationalist Simion To Face Moderate Dan In Romania's Presidential Election Runoff
BUCHAREST -- Ultranationalist politician George Simion easily won the first round of a rerun of Romania's presidential election, setting up a runoff with pro-Western reformist Nicusor Dan in a vote that could impact the country's political direction and its support for Ukraine.
Far-right leaders from around the globe sent their congratulations to Simion, 38, after results showed he took 41 percent of the vote in the May 4 election, nearly double that of Dan, the current mayor of Bucharest, who garnered 21 percent. A second round of voting will take place May 18.
Simion, an outspoken supporter of US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who leads the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), has promoted reunifying Romania and neighboring Moldova, along with halting military aid to Ukraine.
He was banned in 2024 from entering Ukraine for three years for what Kyiv called "systematic anti-Ukrainian activities" while Moldova has called him a national security threat and barred him from entering the country as well.
Simion, who benefitted from a wave of anger coursing through the electorate, has also pledged to break EU laws he disagrees with, though he also says Romania should remain in the bloc.
"This is not just an electoral victory, it is a victory of Romanian dignity. It is the victory of those who have not lost hope, of those who still believe in Romania, a free, respected, sovereign country," Simion said.
Reactions on the ground reflected a degree of cynicism about the election in Bucharest.
Student George Bistriceanu, one of 9.5 million Romanians who voted, said the election results "are somewhat to be expected. I honestly didn't find it surprising, but in the end that was everyone's vote."
Another student, Alicia Danculescu, called Simion's win "honestly, pretty outrageous. I wasn't expecting those percentages."
Bucharest resident Iulian Tudorache suggested the result could be seen as a protest vote, saying, "This is not all right, but they've stopped putting up with the system."
While Simion had lead in most opinion polls before the election, his result and the margin of victory -- though it fell short of the majority needed to avoid a runoff -- was praised by far-right leaders across Europe.
Antonio Giordano, secretary-general of the European Conservatives and Reformists Party, said Simion's success "confirms how vision, courage, and passion can pave the way for change."
Former Polish prime minister from the Law and Justice Party (PiS) Mateusz Morawiecki and French far-right politician Marion Marechal, the granddaughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of France's National Front (FN), congratulated Simion as well.
The 55-year-old Dan -- considered a political moderate -- is a mathematician and former anti-corruption activist who founded the Save Romania Union party (USR) in 2016.
"This was a democratic process that Romania needed…. This won't be a debate between individuals, it will be a debate between a pro-Western direction for Romania and an anti-Western one," Dan said after the vote.
"I call on all Romanians to be part of this battle, and I am optimistic that we will win."
Last November, Calin Georgescu, a pro-Russian nationalist seen as a fringe candidate, pulled off a surprise win in the first round of voting.
However, authorities annulled the results amid accusations of a Russian influence campaign to boost his candidacy. Georgescu was banned from running in the new elections, and a raft of new rules were introduced for the May 4 rerun.
Romania's Controversial Canceled Election
The canceled vote drew criticism outside of Romania, most prominently from US Vice President JD Vance, who weighed in during a speech at the Munich Security Conference in February, accusing officials of acting on "flimsy suspicious and enormous pressure from its continental neighbors."
Simion has publicly embraced some of the rhetoric of US President Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again movement.
In the two months since Vance's comments, tensions in Romania have been rising. The country has a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine and the political establishment in Bucharest has been further jolted by Washington's sharp policy shift on Ukraine and Russia.
In November, he posted a photograph of himself wearing Trump's signature red baseball cap with the logo "Trump Save America," and he recently said he's "perfectly aligned ideologically with the MAGA movement."
On April 24, electoral authorities announced an investigation into Simion's political party over allegations it had violated campaign-financing rules.
The investigation has centered on allegations that Simion organized a $1.5 million payment to a US lobbying firm to set up meetings in Washington with prominent media figures allied with Trump. Simion has denied the allegations.
The election campaign drew outside observers to monitor the vote. In a pre-election report, monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) criticized some of Romania's registration and vote tallying procedures.
The Trump administration also sent its own election observer independent of the OSCE: a top official from the Federal Election Commission, which oversees US elections.
Under Romania's constitution, the president appoints the country's prime minister. The appointment needs to be approved by parliament, where Simion's AUR is the largest opposition party.
The president also represents Romania at NATO and EU summits and can use Romania's veto of EU decisions.
Sanctions, War Tribunal On Agenda As EU Ministers Prepare For Warsaw And Lviv Meetings
European Union foreign ministers will gather in Warsaw this week for an informal council meeting and then head to Lviv in a show of solidarity with Ukraine in the face of a major Victory Day celebrations in Russia.
Few concrete decisions are expected be made in either Poland on May 7-8, nor a day later in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, as these aren't official EU councils.
"In line with the meeting's informal nature and taking benefit from the more intimate (ministers-only) setting, we encourage everyone's contribution to a truly frank and nonscripted discussion," read a welcoming note for the Warsaw meeting that was seen by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
"In this spirit, we recommend that our working sessions take place without interpretation or electronic devices. We also kindly invite you to opt for semi-formal attire throughout the meeting.”
But the informality doesn't mean the meetings will lack high-level officials and come at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking to capture the world's attention with a massive military parade in front of dozens of dignitaries from around the world.
During the first day of the Warsaw meeting, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will join to discuss European security, while the second day is dedicated to EU-US relations and the situation in Ukraine.
On the latter, the welcome note, signed by the EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and the host, Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, proposes an "in-depth discussion" on the EU's role in bolstering Ukraine's negotiation position toward a "just and lasting peace."
Officials will look to do this, the note says, by "building on our unique collective leverage: broad support to Ukraine, in particular financial and military, pressure to constrain Russia's war chest, Ukraine's EU accession path, and the ongoing work on enhancing European defense capabilities."
While no decisions are to be rubber-stamped, there are three developments pertaining to Ukraine that analysts say will be closely watched.
The EU is aiming to announce more cash for Ukraine's defense industry, though a figure has yet to be agreed.
The bloc is also expected to accelerate sanctions on Russia in the wake of numerous missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks.
According to EU diplomats, it is likely to be a smaller package consisting mainly of the further blacklisting of Russian officers and politicians along with adding ships belonging to the Russian shadow fleet that will be banned from getting services in European ports.
Major new economic sanctions against Russia aren't expected to avoid dissent from some EU capitals and instead get a quick green light as a sign of solidarity in ratcheting up pressure on Moscow.
The Lviv meeting is set to take place as the ministers attend the establishment of a special tribunal aimed at prosecuting senior Russian and Belarusian leaders for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The tribunal is meant as a complement to the ongoing International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide that was launched three years ago.
It will fill in the gaps as the ICC isn't looking into is what are legally known as "crimes of aggression" such as military occupation, annexation, and bombardments.
A so-called core group of countries, including all EU member states except Hungary and Slovakia, as well as the G7 minus the United States, has drawn up three documents on an agreement with Ukraine to establish the tribunal.
The actual tribunal won't be formally set up until the Council of Europe's committee of ministers votes on it on May 14.
The EU and Kyiv have been gathering evidence on crimes of aggression since 2023.
During Prague Visit, Zelenskyy Says 'Eager' Putin Should Focus On Peace, Not Parades
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to focus on reaching a peace deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine instead of being "eager" to show off military hardware at next week's Victory Day parade
Speaking during a visit to Prague to meet with top Czech officials on May 4, Zelenskyy told a joint news conference with Czech President Petr Pavel that Putin "is very eager to show off his tanks at the parade, but he should think about ending his war."
In Moscow, which is preparing major celebrations on the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, Putin said Russia has the "strength and means" to bring the Ukraine war "to its logical conclusion," and that he hoped there would be no need to resort to nuclear weapons.
As Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine grinds on, now in its fourth year, both Kyiv and Moscow are preparing celebrations marking Victory Day, the World War II anniversary of the Nazi defeat.
Ukraine, which has suffered massive destruction and loss of life, shifted its remembrance of Victory Day to May 8, aligned with the date when Western allies mark the occasion.
As it did under the Soviet Union, Moscow observes the day on May 9, since the Nazi surrender in 1945 occurred overnight in Moscow.
Putin has called for a three-day cease-fire in its Ukraine invasion beginning on May 8 to coincide with Victory Day celebrations. In response, Zelenskyy called instead for a longer, 30-day cease-fire.
Pavel said Putin can end the war "with a single decision," but despite recent cease-fire claims, "has not shown any willingness" to do so.
Renewed Western efforts to resolve the conflict, pushed in large part by US President Donald Trump, have begun to falter, as Russia continues to press its advantage on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Despite an earlier tentative agreement to limit attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine and Russia have also continued to target oil pipelines, power plants, electricity transmission lines, and other crucial sites.
When asked by NBC News on May 4 as to whether Trump "misread" Putin's intentions to negotiate the end to the three-year-old war, the US leader responded: "I have no idea."
"I’ll tell you about in a month from now, or two weeks from now," Trump replied.
The White House's lead envoy for Russia traveled to Moscow to meet with Putin last month and discuss a multipoint proposal to resolve the conflict, which included several points that Kyiv has publicly rejected.
In the NBC interview, Trump said the US is "closer" with one of the conflicting parties, and "not as close" with the other, but he refused to specify which country was which.
He also reiterated that the US might give up its role as mediator in the conflict, but expressed hope that an agreement would still be reached.
"Well, there will be a time when I will say, 'Okay, keep going. Keep being stupid and keep fighting,'" Trump said.
Russia Hits Kyiv With Drone Barrage
Hours before Zelenskyy visited Prague, Russia launched more than 160 drones, the Ukrainian military said, claiming 69 were downed or intercepted by Ukrainian defenses.
"The Russians are calling for a cease-fire... while hitting Ukraine every day," Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram.
In Kyiv, drones, and debris from downed drones, sparked fires in several buildings, according to emergency services.
Nearly two dozen drones were also launched at the central city of Cherkasy. Emergency services said one person was wounded and several residential buildings were damaged, in part by debris from falling drones.
Early on May 5, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defense units in the Russian capital had destroyed four Ukrainian drones flying toward the city. No injuries were immediately reported.
Ukraine Seeks Artillery Shells
The Czech government has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters, spearheading a global effort to source and supply Ukraine with artillery shells. The Prague-led effort has already sent more 1.6 million shells in 2024.
After the meeting, Zelesnkyy told journalists that Ukraine hopes to receive up to 1.8 million more shells in 2025.
"The Czech artillery initiative has proven effective, and we will continue this effort," Zelenskyy said on X.
In a preview released May 4 of an upcoming interview on state television, Putin said Russia has the strength and the means to bring the conflict in Ukraine to a "logical conclusion."
"There has been no need to use those (nuclear) weapons," Putin said, "and I hope they will not be required."
"We have enough strength and means to bring what was started in 2022 to a logical conclusion with the outcome Russia requires," he said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and the AP
Romanian Ultranationalist Simion Set To Win First Round Of Presidential Vote -- Race Tight For Second Place
BUCHAREST -- Romanian ultranationalist George Simion appeared to wrap up a solid victory, though not the majority needed to avoid a runoff, in a presidential election nearly six months after an initial vote was abruptly canceled amid allegations of a Russian influence campaign.
But, as final votes were being tallied early on May 5, it remained uncertain who his next-round opponent will be, as Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan and Crin Antonescu, a member of the country's ruling coalition, remained neck-and-neck, with diaspora votes likely to determine the outcome.
With 97 percent of ballots counted, Simion, the 38-year-old leader of the AUR party, led with about 40 percent, or 3,407,645 votes, according to Romania’s Central Election Bureau.
Dan had 20.65 percent, while Antonescu had 20.64 percent, giving the Bucharest mayor a lead of about 1,000 votes.
Election officials estimate some 800,000 diaspora votes will be counted. Overall, they appear to favor Simion, followed by Dan, and final totals could be enough to send the Bucharest mayor into the May 18 runoff.
Results from exit polls from leading firms indicated similar results, although they gave Simion a smaller lead and included a higher total for Dan.
The vote is being closely watched outside of Romania, in part because Simion has made controversial statements claiming parts of Ukrainian and Moldovan territories as well as questioning Romanian military aid to Ukraine.
He has also criticized Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Last November, Calin Georgescu, a pro-Russian nationalist seen as a fringe candidate, pulled off a surprise win in the first round of voting.
However, authorities annulled the results amid accusations of a Russian influence campaign to boost his candidacy. Georgescu was banned from running in the new elections, and a raft of new rules were introduced for the May 4 rerun.
The canceled vote drew criticism outside of Romania, most prominently from US Vice President JD Vance, who weighed in during a speech at the Munich Security Conference in February, accusing officials of acting on "flimsy suspicious and enormous pressure from its continental neighbors."
Simion has publicly embraced some of the rhetoric of US President Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again movement.
In November, he posted a photograph of himself wearing Trump’s signature red baseball cap with the logo "Trump Save America," and he recently said he's "perfectly aligned ideologically with the MAGA movement."
On April 24, electoral authorities announced an investigation into Simion's political party over allegations it had violated campaign-financing rules.
The investigation has centered on allegations that Simion organized a $1.5 million payment to a US lobbying firm to set up meetings in Washington with prominent media figures allied with Trump. Simion has denied the allegations.
The election campaign drew outside observers to monitor the vote. In a pre-election report, monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) criticized some of Romania's registration and vote tallying procedures.
The Trump administration also sent its own election observer independent of the OSCE: a top official from the Federal Election Commission, which oversees US elections.
If the results are confirmed, Simion will fall short of the 50 percent-plus of the vote required for an outright victory. In that case, a second round of voting between the top two candidates will be held on May 18.
Most observers believe Simion would find it challenging to win a second round, particularly if Dan or Antonescu garner enough votes.
Russian Air Strikes Target Kyiv As Zelenskyy Calls For 30-Day Cease-Fire
Moscow launched air strikes against Kyiv hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested a three-day cease-fire surrounding its May 9 Victory Day remembrances -- a proposal dismissed by Kyiv as "theater."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy countered late on May 3 by calling for a more substantial pause in military action, saying Kyiv was seeking a 30-day "complete silencing" of arms and was ready to act immediately if Moscow reciprocated.
"We are ready to move to a cease-fire as soon as possible, even from today, if Russia is ready for mirror steps -- for complete silencing, for a long silence for at least 30 days," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.
"This is an honest deadline when the next steps can be prepared. Russia must stop the war and stop assaults, stop shelling," he added.
The comments come as Russia maintains its relentless assault of Ukrainian military and civilian sites.
Shortly after midnight and through the morning of May 4, Ukraine military and government officials said a Russian drone attack damaged several residential buildings and ignited fires in the capital.
Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram that falling debris from destroyed Russian drones ignited fires in homes in Kyiv's Obolonskiy and Sviatoshynskiy districts.
He said at least two children -- aged 14 and 17 -- were injured in the Obolonskiy attacks.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko sent out an appeal for doctors to aid in assisting victims in the Sviatoshynskiy district.
The scale of the attack was not immediately clear. Reuters said witnesses reported hearing explosions and what appeared to be air defense systems operating.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the week suggested a three-day truce to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, running from May 8 to May 10.
Zelenskyy has long stated that Ukraine is ready for a 30-day truce as proposed by Washington.
Speaking to reporters on May 2, Zelenskyy said Putin's offer was aimed at making international guests feel safe at the annual Red Square parade on May 9.
Among those slated to attend are Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"We do not recommend visiting Moscow on May 9. Don't ask us for assurances. It's your choice to go there," Zelenskyy said.
In his address on May 3, Zelenskyy said, "Right now, no one sees any such readiness from Russia; on the contrary, all of their internal rhetoric is increasingly mobilizing, and Russian propagandists continue to threaten not only Ukraine but also other neighbors -- Lithuania, the other Baltic states."
"This is exactly what we have been saying for a long time: Without pressure on Moscow, Russia will continue to wage war."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow wanted a clear answer to its three-day cease-fire suggestion.
"We will, of course, await not ambiguous but definitive statements and, most importantly, actions aimed at deescalating the conflict over the public holidays," Peskov said.
Despite the talk of cease-fire, Russia maintained the intensity of its attacks on Ukraine.
The Ukrainian General Staff said 216 combat clashes had taken place at the front on May 2 and that more than a third of the fighting was recorded in the direction of Pokrovsk, with Ukrainian authorities saying they had repelled 83 attacks.
The area around the strategic town of Pokrovsk remains one of the heavily contested areas at the front with the largest number of combat clashes being recorded there over the past year.
Vadym Filashkin, head of Ukraine's Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said that in the town of Myrnohrad late on May 3, "the Russians killed a 56-year-old man and damaged six private houses. The second fatality was a 69-year-old resident of Komar."
Also, a correspondent for the Radio Liberty Donbas Realities project reported that a Russian attack on Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region led to fires breaking out in several private homes. Local authorities have not yet commented on the attack.
Ihor Taburets, governor of the Ukrainian region of Cherkasy, late on May 3 said that "since nightfall, our region has been under enemy targeting. Most of the Russian attack drones were directed at the regional center."
He said initial reports indicated that an infrastructure facility was damaged but that there were no immediate reports of casualties.
With reporting by Reuters
Pakistan Carries Out Ballistic Missile Test Amid India Tensions
The Pakistani military reported that it had test fired a ballistic missile on May 3, as the country squares off with India following a deadly militant attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.
Video released by the army showed the missile streaking into the sky as soldiers looked on, before shouting joyful slogans.
The military said they had tested an Abdali surface-to-surface missile system, which has a range of 450 kilometers.
"The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced maneuverability features," the Pakistani military said.
The two countries have been locked in a standoff since militants killed 26 people in the Himalayan mountain town of Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22.
The attack has sparked widespread outrage across India and brought nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan to the brink of conflict.
India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack and the two countries’ militaries have exchanged fire across the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border in Kashmir, which both sides claim sovereignty over.
On April 30, Pakistan said an Indian attack was “imminent” within the next 24-36 hours, but no attack materialized.
In recent days, Pakistan has asked Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to help ease tensions with India. But the ballistic missile launch may rekindle them.
Prior to the test, India had warned that it would be a “reckless” act and a “provocation.” There was no immediate response to the test taking place on May 3.
Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif “congratulated the scientists and engineers” involved in the test, according to the Pakistani statement.
Islamabad-based security analyst Syed Muhammad Ali told the Associated Press that the Abdali missile was named after a prominent Muslim conqueror of India, also known as Ahmad Shah Durrani, underlining its symbolic significance.
“The timing of this launch is critical in the current geopolitical context,” he said, adding it was intended as a strategic signal to India after it had threatened to suspend a crucial water-sharing treaty.
Pakistan previously conducted a test launch in August 2024. This was a Shaheen II surface-to-surface ballistic missile, with a range of 2,000 kilometers, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).
In October 2023, Pakistan also successfully conducted a test flight of the Ababbeel weapon system. At the time, the military said the missile system was “aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region.”
Moscow Seeks 'Definitive' Truce Response After Zelenskyy Dismisses Putin's Plan
The Kremlin has said it wants Kyiv to give a clear answer to its call for a cease-fire lasting from May 8 to May 10 even as its forces continued to pound civilian targets in Ukraine.
“We will, of course, await not ambiguous but definitive statements and, most importantly, actions aimed at deescalating the conflict over the public holidays," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
His comments came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the truce proposal as “theater.”
And they preceded a Russian attack near the strategic city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, reportedly killing two civilians.
Earlier, a major overnight Russian assault on Ukraine between May 2 and 3 targeted multiple regions with missiles and drones, according to local authorities.
The Ukrainian military reported that two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 183 strike and decoy drones had been launched at the Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Mykolayiv regions.
The northeastern city of Kharkiv, located near the Russian border, bore the brunt of the drone offensive. The city sustained hits at 12 locations across four districts on the evening of May 2, resulting in dozens of casualties.
One local woman whose apartment was damaged told RFE/RL that the overnight assault had given her "a nervous breakdown."
"Everything is broken, everything is destroyed," she said. "Many people are cut up."
The woman, who gave her name as Natalya, said her home was rocked by an explosion as she was about to go to bed.
"The only thing that saved me was perhaps the corner that I was behind and the blanket that I had over me -- or simple luck," she said.
"We are alive and well, that's important."
Local authorities said at least 51 people had been injured and that eight had been hospitalized. The victims included two girls, aged 11 and 16.
Moscow has denied allegations of deliberately striking civilian targets in Ukraine throughout the war, even though repeated attacks on hospitals, schools, energy facilities, and residential buildings have been documented.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff said 216 combat clashes had taken place at the front on May 2 and that more than a third of the fighting was recorded in the direction of Pokrovsk, with Ukrainian authorities saying they had repelled 83 attacks.
The area around the strategic town of Pokrovsk remains one of the heavily contested areas at the front with the largest number of combat clashes being recorded there over the past year.
Vadym Filashkin, head of Ukraine's Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said that in the town of Myrnohrad late on May 3, "the Russians killed a 56-year-old man and damaged six private houses. The second fatality was a 69-year-old resident of Komar."
Also, the correspondent of the Radio Liberty Donbas Realities project reported that a Russian attack on Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region led to fires breaking out in several private homes. Local authorities have not yet commented on the attack.
In Russia, the governor of the Krasnodar region said a Ukrainian drone attack had hit a residential building in Novorossiisk, on the Black Sea.
He said two adults and two children were injured.
Russia's Defense Ministry claimed to have shot down 170 Ukrainian drones in various regions. The number included 96 in Russian-occupied Crimea. They also claimed to have destroyed eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles over the Black Sea.
Battlefield reports cannot be independently verified.
Russian pro-war blogs also reported the Ukrainian drone attacks. Two of them reported that a Russian Su-30 fighter was shot down over the Black Sea.
The Ukrainian intelligence service claimed it was the first time ever that an unmanned naval drone had shot down an enemy warplane. At least one Russian blogger also reported that this had happened.
WATCH: Footage shared on social media purportedly showing a drone downing an Su-30 warplane:
The fighting again underlined how US-led efforts to broker a cease-fire have stalled.
In the latest move, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested a three-day truce to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, running from May 8 to May 10.
Zelenskyy has said Ukraine is ready for a 30-day truce as proposed by Washington.
Speaking to reporters on May 2, Zelenskyy said Putin's offer was aimed at making international guests feel safe at the annual Red Square parade on May 9.
Among those slated to attend are Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"We do not recommend visiting Moscow on May 9. Don't ask us for assurances. It's your choice to go there," Zelenskyy said.
With reporting by Current Time
Editors' Picks
RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.
If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.
To find out more, click here.