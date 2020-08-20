Peshawar Residents Protest Against Power Outages

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar to protest power outages.

The protesters chanted slogans against the government and blocked traffic for several hours on August 20.

They complained that some areas in the city of more than 4 million residents were provided less electricity than others.

Similar protests have been staged in recent weeks in other cities, including Swat and Mardan.

Chronic power shortages are common in Pakistan, particularly in the hot months of July and August, when temperatures climb to as much as 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.