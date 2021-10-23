St. Petersburg Police Break Up Alleged Fake COVID Vaccination Scheme

Police in the northwestern Russian city of St. Petersburg have detained a doctor and four nurses suspected of issuing fake COVID-19 vaccination certifications.

According to an Investigative Committee statement on October 23, the five work at a health clinic at the Pavlov State Medical University. They are accused of giving people paper and online certificates of vaccination while destroying the unused vaccines.

The authorities said they were investigating 12 alleged cases, for which the medical workers purportedly received more than 100,000 rubles ($1,425).

If convicted, the medical workers could face up to 12 years in prison.