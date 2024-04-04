Navalny Street In The Hague? Some Dutch And Russians Call For A Lasting Tribute
Mourners in many countries created temporary memorials to Aleksei Navalny after his death in a Russian prison in February. In the Netherlands, activists are trying to honor the opposition leader in a permanent way: by renaming the street that hosts the Russian Embassy after Navalny. They've collected tens of thousands of signatures, though some locals question whether officials in The Hague will approve the politically provocative change.