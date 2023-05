5 Gladkov's images included this photo of an American-Israeli-designed MaxxPro MRAP mine-resistant vehicle that was apparently abandoned during fighting in the Belgorod region.



"We've seen some of the reports circulating on social media and elsewhere making claims that U.S.-supplied weapons were used in these attacks. I will say that we're skeptical at this time of the veracity of these reports," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a media briefing on May 23.



"As a more general principle, as we've said, as I’ve said yesterday, we do not encourage or enable strikes inside of Russia, and we've made that clear. But as we've also said, it is up to Ukraine to decide how to conduct this war," Miller added.