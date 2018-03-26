Accessibility links

Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 13th week of 2018. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
The site of a fire at a shopping mall in Kemerovo where dozens died on March 25. (Reuters)
A man reacts at the scene of a fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on March 25. (Reuters/Marina Lisova)
A man reacts listening to an orator as others wave old Belarusian republic flags during a rally commemorating Belarus&#39;s 1918 proclamation of independence from Russia in Minsk on March 25.&nbsp;(AP/Mark Humphrey)
A girl jumps across a large Romanian flag during a rally ahead of the 100th anniversary of the unification of Bessarabia and Romania in central Chisinau, Moldova, on March 25. (EPA-EFE/Dumitru Doru)
