A man participates in a Christmas-tree-throwing competition in the County Clare town of Ennis, Ireland. (Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne)
People walk in front of the Holy Trinity Cathedral at midnight Christmas service in Tbilisi, Georgia, on January 7. (Reuters/David Mdzinarishvili)
A fan of winter swimming holds the Russian national flag during an event marking Orthodox Christmas in the Black Sea port of Yevpatoria, Crimea, on January 7. (Reuters/Pavel Rebrov)
Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolize the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in Podgorica, Montenegro, on January 6. (Reuters/Stevo Vasiljevic)
Ukrainians sing Christmas carols as they carry a decorated star of Bethlehem and sheaves of wheat during a Christmas parade in downtown Lviv on January 6. (EPA-EFE/Mykola Tys)
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attends a midnight Christmas service at Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow on January 7. (EPA-EFE/Maksim Shipenkov)
Children sing a hymn during a midnight Christmas service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia, on January 6. (Reuters/David Mdzinarishvili)