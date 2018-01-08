Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
RFE/RL's Photo Blog

Top Shots

Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the second week of 2018. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
A man participates in a Christmas-tree-throwing competition in the County Clare town of Ennis, Ireland. (Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne)
1

A man participates in a Christmas-tree-throwing competition in the County Clare town of Ennis, Ireland. (Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

People walk in front of the Holy Trinity Cathedral at midnight Christmas service in Tbilisi, Georgia, on January 7. (Reuters/David Mdzinarishvili)
2

People walk in front of the Holy Trinity Cathedral at midnight Christmas service in Tbilisi, Georgia, on January 7. (Reuters/David Mdzinarishvili)

A fan of winter swimming holds the Russian national flag during an event marking Orthodox Christmas in the Black Sea port of Yevpatoria, Crimea, on January 7. (Reuters/Pavel Rebrov)
3

A fan of winter swimming holds the Russian national flag during an event marking Orthodox Christmas in the Black Sea port of Yevpatoria, Crimea, on January 7. (Reuters/Pavel Rebrov)

Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolize the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in Podgorica, Montenegro, on January 6. (Reuters/Stevo Vasiljevic)
4

Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolize the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in Podgorica, Montenegro, on January 6. (Reuters/Stevo Vasiljevic)

Ukrainians sing Christmas carols as they carry a decorated star of Bethlehem and sheaves of wheat during a Christmas parade in downtown Lviv on January 6. (EPA-EFE/Mykola Tys)
5

Ukrainians sing Christmas carols as they carry a decorated star of Bethlehem and sheaves of wheat during a Christmas parade in downtown Lviv on January 6. (EPA-EFE/Mykola Tys)

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attends a midnight Christmas service at Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow on January 7. (EPA-EFE/Maksim Shipenkov)
6

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attends a midnight Christmas service at Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow on January 7. (EPA-EFE/Maksim Shipenkov)

Children sing a hymn during a midnight Christmas service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia, on January 6. (Reuters/David Mdzinarishvili)
7

Children sing a hymn during a midnight Christmas service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia, on January 6. (Reuters/David Mdzinarishvili)

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG