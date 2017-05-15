Accessibility links

Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the 20th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul on May 15. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Pakistani children play in the Ravi River in Lahore as the country finds itself in the midst of a heatwave. (AFP/Arif Ali)
Afghan schoolgirls hold umbrellas to shelter from the rain on the outskirts of Kabul. (Reuters/Mohammad Ismail)
A Syrian child eats cotton candy while selling it on a street cart in the city of Al-Bab in the northern Aleppo Province on May 15. (AFP/Zein Al Rifai)
