Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul on May 15. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Pakistani children play in the Ravi River in Lahore as the country finds itself in the midst of a heatwave. (AFP/Arif Ali)
Afghan schoolgirls hold umbrellas to shelter from the rain on the outskirts of Kabul. (Reuters/Mohammad Ismail)
A Syrian child eats cotton candy while selling it on a street cart in the city of Al-Bab in the northern Aleppo Province on May 15. (AFP/Zein Al Rifai)