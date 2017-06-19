Accessibility links

Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 25th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
1

Pakistani cricket fans cheer after Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy finals in Lahore on June 18. 

2

Syrian residents of the rebel-held town of Douma, on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, break their fast with the "iftar" meal on a heavily damaged street during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (AFP/Hamza Al-Ajweh)

3

Iraqi Army personnel drop informational leaflets over the old city of Mosul, which government forces are still trying to wrest from Islamic State extremists. (Reuters/Ahmed Saad)

4

Female Afghan refugees wait to have their eyes scanned at the UNHCR registration center Peshawar, Pakistan. (AFP/Abdul Majeed)

