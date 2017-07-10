Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 28th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
A general view of the destruction in Mosul's Old City after its liberation from Islamic State on July 9. (AFP/Ahmad al-Rubaye)
Riders from the Nomad Stunts group perform the Kyz Kuu ("Catch the Girl") national riding game, in which a girl whips a male contestant as she defends herself during an equestrian event in Almaty. (Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov)
An aerial view of the Motherland monument in Kyiv at sunrise on July 9. (RFE/RL/Amos Chapple)
Tourists in traditional dresses walk towards Voskresenskiye Vorota (Resurrection Gates) as they leave Moscow's Red Square. (AFP/Mladen Antonov)
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a grenade launcher from his position on the front-line near the Ukrainian government-held Avdiyivka. (epa/Valeri Kvit)