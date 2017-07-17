Accessibility links

Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 29th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
An Orthodox priest and believers attend a mourning ceremony at the site where Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed near the village of Hrabove, in Ukraine's Donetsk region, on July 17, 2014. 

King Willem-Alexander (left) and his wife Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attend an event to unveil a national monument commemorating the victims of the Malaysia Airlines crash in Ukraine, in Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands, on July 17. 

People sit in a boat on a lake at sunset outside the city of Sortavala, Russia. (AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev)

Russian driver Dmitry Sotnikov with co-drivers Ruslan Akhmadeev and Ilnur Mustafin compete during Stage 9 of the Silk Way 2017 race, between Urumqi and Hami, China, on July 17. (AFP/Franck Fife)

People attempt to cool off beside a fountain in sweltering heat in Tbilisi's Old Town, Georgia. (epa/Zurab Kurtsikidze)

