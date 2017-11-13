Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 46th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. (Reuters/Saumya Khandelwal)
Residents huddle by a fire in an open area following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake at Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah Province on November 13. (AFP/ISNA/Pouria Pakizeh)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with his Philippines counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, as they participate in the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Summit in Manila on November 13. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)
Protesters clash with riot police as they try to march towards the U.S. Embassy during a rally against U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Manila. (Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)
A balloon shaped like the famous Christ The Redeemer statue that overlooks the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro floats at sunrise above Sydney, Australia as part of an advertisement campaign for an online betting company. (Reuters/Steve Christo)