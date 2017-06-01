Pilot Error Reported Likely Cause Of Russian Military Air Crash That Killed 92

The crash of a Russian military plane that killed 92 people last year, including members of Russia's renowned army choir, was likely caused by pilot disorientation, Russian media reported on May 31.

Russian state news agency TASS cited the Russian Defense Ministry as saying an investigative commission set up after the crash found that it "could have been caused by spatial disorientation (situational unawareness) of the pilot."

TASS reported that the commission, composed of officials from the defense ministry, transport agencies, and the Tupolev aircraft manufacturer, ruled out the possibility that safety violations or "external factors" caused the crash.

Russian officials had previously said there was no evidence of an explosion on board the Defense Ministry's Tu-154 at the time it crashed into the Black Sea about a minute after takeoff from Sochi on December 25, killing all on board.

Among the dead were members of the Aleksandrov Ensemble, widely called the Red Army Choir, who were to perform at a Russian air base in Syria. The head of a Russian charity fund, Elizaveta Glinka, known as Dr. Liza, also was killed.

Based on reporting by AP and TASS

