Trump Says He Will Travel To Pennsylvania City After 11 Killed In Synagogue Massacre

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will travel to Pittsburgh after a shooter opened fire during a baby-naming ceremony at a synagogue in the Pennsylvania city, killing 11 people.

Trump told reporters during a visit to Illinois for a political rally on October 27 that he would soon travel to the city, but he did not provide details.

Earlier, police said a suspect was in custody following the attack at the Tree of Life Congregation after a gunman entered the synagogue yelling, “All Jews must die.”

At least six other people, including four responding police officers, were wounded before the man was arrested.

The suspect was identified as Robert Bowers, 46, who authorities said was in fair condition in a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, apparently inflicted by responding law enforcement.

Authorities said Bowers appears to have made anti-Semitic posts on a right-wing social media platform, including one made shortly before the attack.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said federal hate crime charges that “could lead to death penalty” would be filed against the suspected gunman

Trump, speaking at Joint Base Andrews following the shooting, condemned what he described as an act of "hate," and praised the actions of law enforcement for doing "an outstanding job."

He said such shooters should receive the death penalty and "suffer the ultimate price."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "heartbroken and appalled" by the attack.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were among other world leaders to condemn the attack and offer condolences.

