Plaintiffs Withdraw Financial Compensation Suit Against Jailed Russian Actor Yefremov

Three plaintiffs have withdrawn their case for financial compensation after actor Mikhail Yefremov, who caused a deadly car accident in Moscow, privately met their demands.



Attorney Aleksandr Dobrovinsky said on November 23 that Yefremov, an outspoken Kremlin critic, had paid the three plaintiffs 3 million rubles ($39,300) over the accident. He added that the Khamovniki district court in Moscow accepted the plaintiffs' motion to withdraw the suit.



Police say Yefremov was inebriated when he drove his car at high speed into an oncoming lane in central Moscow on the evening of June 8, hitting the car of 57-year-old Sergei Zakharov, who died as a result of the accident.



After Zakharov was pronounced dead, Yefremov was charged and placed under house arrest. Authorities later said that medical tests confirmed that Yefremov had traces of drugs, including cocaine, in his blood at the moment of the accident.



In September, Moscow’s Presnensky district court sentenced Yefremov after finding him guilty of "causing a deadly traffic accident while driving under the influence."



A month ago, the Moscow City Court announced that Yefremov had paid financial compensation to the relatives of Zakharov, and cut Yefremov’s eight-year prison term by six months.



Performances by the 57-year-old Yefremov satirizing President Vladimir Putin and his policies have proven popular among Russians in recent years.

