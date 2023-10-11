Podcast: Traveling On A Chinese-Built Highway In Georgia That's Wrapped Up In Geopolitics

China's massive infrastructure projects under the umbrella of its globe-spanning Belt and Road Initiative have grabbed headlines across the world, but what do they look like on the ground?

On the latest episode of Talking China In Eurasia, host Reid Standish is joined by Tamuna Chkareuli, a photojournalist working with RFE/RL's Georgia Service in Tbilisi, as they go on a journey on a $1 billion Chinese-built highway in the country. Along the way, they speak with locals affected by the project and interview politicians worried about corruption over how the construction contracts were awarded.