China In Eurasia

Podcast: Traveling On A Chinese-Built Highway In Georgia That's Wrapped Up In Geopolitics

A stretch of road cuts through the Rikoti Pass in central Georgia. The entire 51.6-kilometer, Chinese-built highway project consists of 96 bridges and 53 tunnels, and cost nearly $1 billion.

China's massive infrastructure projects under the umbrella of its globe-spanning Belt and Road Initiative have grabbed headlines across the world, but what do they look like on the ground?

On the latest episode of Talking China In Eurasia, host Reid Standish is joined by Tamuna Chkareuli, a photojournalist working with RFE/RL's Georgia Service in Tbilisi, as they go on a journey on a $1 billion Chinese-built highway in the country. Along the way, they speak with locals affected by the project and interview politicians worried about corruption over how the construction contracts were awarded.

The ambitious 51.6-kilometer highway cuts through Georgia's rugged, mountainous countryside and holds the power to transform trade and travel in the country. The highway and other infrastructure projects in Georgia, however, are also caught up in geopolitical tensions.

Since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, China and the European Union are more eager than ever to find new trade routes that bypass Russia, which has been the main transit country for transcontinental trade. The Georgian government has accelerated efforts to fill the vacuum as shipping companies and governments look for new routes, with Tbilisi increasingly looking toward Beijing and Chinese companies for help.

Listen to the full episode here:

Background Reading:

    Reid Standish

    Reid Standish is an RFE/RL correspondent in Prague and author of the China In Eurasia briefing. He focuses on Chinese foreign policy in Eastern Europe and Central Asia and has reported extensively about China's Belt and Road Initiative and Beijing’s internment camps in Xinjiang. Prior to joining RFE/RL, Reid was an editor at Foreign Policy magazine and its Moscow correspondent. He has also written for The Atlantic and The Washington Post.

    Katie Toth

    Katie Toth is an audio producer and journalist researching the impact of border security on human rights. Her work has been featured on NPR and the CBC and in Foreign Policy and Vice.

