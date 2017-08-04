Podcast: Deja Vu All Over Again

Reset interrupted. Detente derailed. Rapprochement rebuked. Any illusions about a thaw in U.S.-Russian relations were pretty much laid to rest this week.

So what happens now?

On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, we look at relations between Moscow and Washington in the aftermath of new U.S. sanctions and Russia's retaliatory moves -- and in light of Russia's upcoming Zapad-2017 military exercises.

Joining me will be co-host Mark Galeotti, a senior research fellow at the Institute of International Relations in Prague and head of its Center for European Security; former U.S. State Department official Angela Stent, director of Georgetown University's Center for Eurasian, Russian, and East European Studies; and Moscow based foreign affairs analyst Vladimir Frolov, a former Russian Foreign Ministry official and a columnist for Republic.ru.

Enjoy...