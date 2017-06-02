Podcast: Putin Vs. Europe
French President Emmanuel Macron reads Vladimir Putin the riot act in public.
An increasingly confident Angela Merkel rides high in the polls, looks to be sailing toward a fourth term as German Chancellor, and there appears to be little the Kremlin can do about it.
After the Euro crisis, the migrant crisis, the rise of the xenophobic right, and a coordinated campaign of Russian meddling, it looks to many that with Merkel and Macron at the helm Europe is getting its mojo back.
Is it real? Or is it a false dawn?
On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, I'm joined to discuss this question by Jamie Kirchick, author of the recently published book The End Of Europe: Dictators, Demagogues, And The Coming Dark Age; and Christian Caryl, a columnist at The Washington Post, editor of its DemocracyPost section, and author of the book Strange Rebels: 1979 and the Birth of the 21st Century.
Enjoy...
About This Blog
The Power Vertical is a blog written especially for Russia wonks and obsessive Kremlin watchers by Brian Whitmore. It offers Brian's personal take on emerging and developing trends in Russian politics, shining a spotlight on the high-stakes power struggles, machinations, and clashing interests that shape Kremlin policy today. Check out The Power Vertical Facebook page or Follow @PowerVertical
Your opinion
Show comments