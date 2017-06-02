Podcast: Putin Vs. Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron reads Vladimir Putin the riot act in public.

An increasingly confident Angela Merkel rides high in the polls, looks to be sailing toward a fourth term as German Chancellor, and there appears to be little the Kremlin can do about it.

After the Euro crisis, the migrant crisis, the rise of the xenophobic right, and a coordinated campaign of Russian meddling, it looks to many that with Merkel and Macron at the helm Europe is getting its mojo back.

Is it real? Or is it a false dawn?

On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, I'm joined to discuss this question by Jamie Kirchick, author of the recently published book The End Of Europe: Dictators, Demagogues, And The Coming Dark Age; and Christian Caryl, a columnist at The Washington Post, editor of its DemocracyPost section, and author of the book Strange Rebels: 1979 and the Birth of the 21st Century.

Enjoy...