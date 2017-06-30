Power Vertical Podcast: The Hot And Cold War

Fighting escalates in the Donbas. One military intelligence officer is killed by a car bomb in Kyiv. And another is killed in eastern Ukraine.

For some time, the three-year-old war between Russia and Ukraine appeared to be settling into a frozen conflict.

But suddenly, things seem to be heating up.

On the latest Power Vertical Podcast, we discuss how the war is changing and what this means.

Joining me is co-host Mark Galeotti, a senior research fellow at the Institute of International Relations in Prague, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, and author of the blog In Moscow's Shadows; and RFE/RL's Ukraine correspondent Christopher Miller, who is fresh from a tour of the front lines in the Donbas.

Enjoy...

Listen to or download the podcast above or subscribe to The Power Vertical Podcast on iTunes.