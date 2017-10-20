The Power Vertical Podcast: Ukraine's Third Revolution

A tent city has appeared in Kyiv for the first time since the Euromaidan.

Protesters are demanding that President Petro Poroshenko enact anti-corruption reforms or step down.

Pro-Western politicians are squabbling. Judicial reform is stalled. Pessimism and tensions are rising.

Welcome to the growing pains of something I call Ukraine's Third Revolution.

This week's Power Vertical Podcast takes a look at Ukraine's efforts to move from oligarchic pluralism to real pluralism.

Joining me are co-host Mark Galeotti, a senior research fellow at the Institute of International Relations in Prague and author of the blog In Moscow's Shadows, and RFE/RL Kyiv correspondent Christopher Miller.

Also on the podcast, Mark, Chris, and I talk about the changing tactics in both Kyiv and Moscow toward the war in the Donbas.

Enjoy...

Listen to or download the podcast above or subscribe to The Power Vertical Podcast on iTunes.