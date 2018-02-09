Podcast: Weird Scenes On The Campaign Trail

One opposition candidate for Russia's presidency hits the campaign trail -- in Washington.

Another talks about taking a job as a Kremlin adviser -- after the election.

Yet another travels to London where he says he negotiated a deal to bring exiled Russian businessmen -- and their money -- back home.

And one noncandidate who is very much a presence in the campaign releases a salacious video featuring an oligarch, a top official, a yacht -- and an "escort worker" who calls herself "Nastya Rybka.".

Welcome to the odd and peculiar world of Russia's so-called presidential election, which officially kicked off this week.

On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, we take a look at some of the weird scenes on the campaign trail, and what they signify.

Joining me is veteran journalist and Kremlin-watcher Kiryl Sukhotski, executive editor for RFE/RL's Russian-language television program Current Time.

Enjoy....

Listen to or download the podcast above or subscribe to The Power Vertical Podcast on iTunes.