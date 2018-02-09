Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
The Power Vertical

Podcast: Weird Scenes On The Campaign Trail

"Everybody get out and vote!" (cartoon by Sergei Elkin, RFE/RL)

One opposition candidate for Russia's presidency hits the campaign trail -- in Washington.

Another talks about taking a job as a Kremlin adviser -- after the election.

Yet another travels to London where he says he negotiated a deal to bring exiled Russian businessmen -- and their money -- back home.

And one noncandidate who is very much a presence in the campaign releases a salacious video featuring an oligarch, a top official, a yacht -- and an "escort worker" who calls herself "Nastya Rybka.".

Welcome to the odd and peculiar world of Russia's so-called presidential election, which officially kicked off this week.

On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, we take a look at some of the weird scenes on the campaign trail, and what they signify.

Joining me is veteran journalist and Kremlin-watcher Kiryl Sukhotski, executive editor for RFE/RL's Russian-language television program Current Time.

Enjoy....

Podcast: Weird Scenes On The Campaign Trail
Podcast: Weird Scenes On The Campaign Trail
please wait
0:46:15
0:00:00 /0:46:15
Direct link

Listen to or download the podcast above or subscribe to The Power Vertical Podcast on iTunes.

About This Blog

The Power Vertical
The Power Vertical

The Power Vertical is a blog written especially for Russia wonks and obsessive Kremlin watchers by Brian Whitmore. It offers Brian's personal take on emerging and developing trends in Russian politics, shining a spotlight on the high-stakes power struggles, machinations, and clashing interests that shape Kremlin policy today. Check out The Power Vertical Facebook page or

Subscribe

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG