Heightened Tensions On Poland-Belarus Border As Migrants Attempt To Force Down Border Fence

Video distributed by the Polish Defense Ministry on November 8 shows hundreds of migrants attempting to force down a fence on Poland's border with Belarus. The group had amassed near the Kuznica-Bruzhi border crossing, according to the Polish Defense Ministry. The EU has accused authoritarian Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka of allowing migrants to transit in an effort to destabilize the bloc. The move is seen as retaliation for EU sanctions imposed on Belarus since last year's disputed presidential election.