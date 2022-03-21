Ukrainian Anti-War Activists Block Trucks At Polish-Belarus Border
Activists protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine have been blocking transport trucks at the Polish-Belarusian border. The backed-up traffic stretched several kilometers at the checkpoint in Kukuryki, Poland, on March 19 and protests continued through March 21. Protesters have been blocking trade on and off for two weeks because Belarus has allowed Russian forces to use the country as a staging ground for their invasion of Ukraine.