3 A photo taken in November 2021 shows migrants along the edge of Belarusian territory, with Polish servicemen massed on the EU side in the foreground.



Scenes like this came after thousands of mostly Middle Eastern migrants were allegedly lured to Belarus, then ferried toward the borders with EU countries. The 2021 migrant crisis came after EU sanctions were imposed against Belarus in the wake of postelection violence and the seizure of a Ryanair passenger jet by the regime of President Alyaksandr Lukashenkr .