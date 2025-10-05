Poland Mobilizes Jets To Secure Airspace As Western Ukraine Comes Under Intense Russian Strikes

Poland and NATO allies mobilized fighter planes and put ground forces on high alert early on October 5, as Kyiv said Russia had launched a new wave of aerial attacks across Ukraine, including on the Lviv region, near the Polish border, killing at least five people.

"Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness," Poland's operational command said in a social media post.

Poland described the measures as “preventative” actions that were aimed at “securing the airspace and protecting citizens, especially in areas adjacent to the threatened region.”

The move comes nearly a month after a swarm of Russian drones flew into Poland's airspace, forcing NATO aircraft to scramble to intercept them and shoot down some of the devices.

The September 10 incident was the first direct encounter between NATO and Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on October 5 that at least five people were killed, and 10 others were wounded in a “combined Russian attack,” which involved “more than 50 missiles and about 500 drones.” The strikes cut off electricity for tens of thousands of people and damaged buildings and infrastructure.

“Today, the Russians again hit our infrastructure, everything that ensures a normal life for people,” Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post.

Zelenskyy reiterated Kyiv’s calls for more support from its Western allies as Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nears the four-year mark and US efforts in recent months to broker a peace deal have made little progress.

“We need more protection, faster implementation of all defense agreements, especially regarding air defense, to make this aerial terror meaningless. A unilateral cease-fire in the sky is possible, and it can open the way to real diplomacy,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that the United States and the European Union “must act to force [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to stop.”

Ukraine’s air force said that the entire country was put under air raid alerts for several hours, with the most dire warnings of missile and drone strikes issued for the western Lviv region. Local authorities said at least two people were killed in the strikes which also left some areas without electricity.

Andriy Sadoviy, the mayor of the provincial capital, Lviv, said the city's air defense systems were heavily engaged in repelling Russian drone and missile attacks. The city is located about 70 kilometers from the border with Poland.

The mayor said on Telegram that, as of 7:30 a.m. local time, some parts of the city were left without power and that public transport was yet to start running. Sadoviy warned residents that it was "dangerous to go out into the streets."

In the city of Zaporizhzhya, the capital of the southwestern Zaporizhzhya region, provincial Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram that a Russian "combined strike" had killed a woman and wounded nine other people.

"Apartment blocks and private houses were damaged, cars burned. Windows were blown out, yards wrecked,” Fedorov said.

The governor also shared photos-– which he said were from the site of the attack -- showing a partly destroyed building and a burnt-out vehicle.

More than 73,000 customers in Zaporizhzhya were left without electricity in the aftermath of the latest Russian strikes, the governor added.

Meantime, the Russian-held Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, located some 55 kilometers southwest of the city of Zaporizhzhya has been cut off from external power since September 23.

The latest strikes also targeted the Ivano-Frankivsk region in western Ukraine as well as Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy provinces in the north and northeast, Odesa Province in the south, and the central Kirovohrad region, according to the Telegram post by Zelenskyy.

With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AFP