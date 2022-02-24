News
Poland Urges NATO To Bolster Its Forces On 'Eastern Flank'
The Polish government urged NATO to bolster its forces in the East after Russian forces rocked Ukrainian cities early on February 24 in missile attacks aimed at airports and military infrastructure.
"Now is the time to reinforce NATO's eastern flank. We expect such decisions to be taken," government spokesman Piotr Muller said on February 24.
Muller added that Polish diplomatic missions in Ukraine would remain open "as long as possible."
NATO began sending additional troops to its eastern flank following Russia’s previous invasion of Ukraine in 2014, when it seized the Crimea region.
Moscow has since supported separatists in eastern Ukraine in a bloody war against the Kyiv government.
Prior to the attack on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin this week announced he was recognizing two separatist areas as independent states, a move condemned by the West and the UN.
On February 11, U.S. President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of an additional 3,000 U.S. soldiers to NATO ally Poland.
A Pentagon statement said the troops would join some 1,700 soldiers who arrived in Poland at the start of the month.
"All told, these 5,000 additional personnel comprise a highly mobile and flexible force, capable of multiple missions. They are being deployed to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO’s eastern flank, train with host-nation forces, and contribute to a wide range of contingencies," the Pentagon statement said.
Based on reporting by Reuters
All Of The Latest News
'Barbaric Act': NATO's Central European Members Condemn Russia's Attack On Ukraine
NATO nations on the alliance’s so-called “eastern flank” condemned Russia’s early morning attack on Ukraine, with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis labeling it a "very grave breach of international law.”
In a Twitter statement on February 24, Iohannis wrote that Russia’s attack on Ukraine “will be met with the strongest reaction by the international community inflicting massive consequences [and the] most severe cost.”
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Twitter that Moscow’s military action was a “barbaric act of aggression" and an "absolutely unjustifiable act of aggression toward an independent country, which cannot remain without reaction from EU and NATO."
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that “we must immediately respond to Russia's criminal aggression on Ukraine. Europe and the free world has to stop Putin. Today's European Council should approve fiercest possible sanctions."
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska said on Twitter: "I strongly condemn Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. This act undermines the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and constitutes a grave breach of international law."
At the United Nations, Bulgarian Ambassador Lachezara Stoeva said, “Ukraine, you’re not alone.”
However, the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who maintains friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, had not yet explicitly condemned the attack.
But Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said war was "the worst-case scenario," and he reiterated that Hungary fully supports Ukraine's territorial integrity.
"The task now...is to guarantee the security of Hungarian people," Szijjarto said.
"Our embassy in Kyiv is operating, and ready to help Hungarians who are in the Ukraine right now," he said.
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Oil Prices Top $100 A Barrel While Global Stock Markets Tumble After Russia Attack
Oil prices rose above $100 a barrel and global stock markets tumbled after reports of widespread military action by Russia against Ukraine, heightening fears of a major war in Europe.
Gold prices and the Japanese yen – traditional safe havens in the midst of global uncertainties – also jumped higher early on February 24.
Brent crude prices surged to levels not seen since September 2014 on concerns of a disruption in supplies should Western sanctions affect Russian oil exports.
Stock markets in Hong Kong, Sydney, Mumbai, and Seoul all declined more than 3 percent.
Markets in Tokyo, Singapore, Taipei, and Wellington dropped more than 2 percent, with large losses also seen in Shanghai, Manila, Jakarta, and Bangkok.
Stock futures markets also tumbled in Europe and the United States.
Authorities in Russia suspended all trading on Moscow exchanges.
The Russian ruble fell 9 percent on currency exchanges in early trading, leading the Russian central bank to say it was intervening to stabilize the market.
"Russia/Ukraine tensions bring both a possible demand shock [for Europe], and more importantly a much larger supply shock for the rest of the world given the importance of Russia and Ukraine to energy, hard commodities, and soft commodities," National Australia Bank's Tapas Strickland was quoted by AFP as saying.
BNY Mellon Investment Management's Lale Akoner was quoted as saying: "Expect volatility to really persist in the next few months" amid global uncertainties.
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
Long-Feared Russian Attack On Ukraine Begins With Missile Barrages On Key Sites
Moscow’s long-feared attack on Ukraine began early on February 24, with missiles being fired at airports and military infrastructure in at least seven cities after Russia President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special” operation to “demilitarize” its neighbor and rival.
Explosions, gunfire, and sirens were reported in the capital, Kyiv, and its Boryspil airport, with witnesses in Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Dnipro, Mariupol, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhya also reporting blasts in the early morning hours.
CNN reported that Russian troops had entered Ukraine through the port city of Odesa, but it was not clear if they were involved in fighting. CNN also showed video purporting to show Russian troops entering Ukraine from Belarus, where they had been involved in military drills.
There were no immediate reports of possible deaths or injuries.
Russia's Defense Ministry said it had struck military infrastructure at Ukraine's air bases and "suppressed" its air defenses but that it had not hit populated areas.
"The air defense assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been suppressed. The military infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' air bases has been taken out of action," Interfax quoted the ministry as saying.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes."
"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy -- who spoke by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- said he was declaring martial law but urged citizens to remain calm.
Zelenskiy said that Moscow had launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine, with missiles attacks targeting “our military infrastructure” and border guards in several cities.
The Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement that Russia had "started intensive shelling of our units in the east and also launched rocket-bomb strikes" at six airports.
There was immediate and widespread condemnation from the West, with vows of new, tougher sanctions to be slapped on Moscow.
Biden called the action an “unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine and said the world would “hold Russia accountable.”
He said Russia would be responsible for the “catastrophic loss of life and human suffering” to come.
“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” Biden said in a statement.
"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” he added.
The White House said later that Biden had spoken by phone with Zelenskiy and had offered his support and briefed the Ukrainian leader on the planned next steps against Russia by Washington and its allies.
Biden said he would address the nation on February 24.
He said Russia would be responsible for the “catastrophic loss of life and human suffering” to come.
“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” Biden said in a statement.
“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” he added.
The White House said later that Biden had spoken by phone with Zelenskiy and had offered his support and briefed the Ukrainian leader on the planned next steps against Russia by Washington and its allies.
Biden said he would address the nation on February 24.
British Prime Minister Johnson condemned the "horrific events in Ukraine" and said Putin "has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack."
"The U.K. and our allies will respond decisively," he wrote on Twtiter, adding that he -- like Biden -- had spoken by phone with Zelenskiy.
The EU echoed those remarks, with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying that "by its unprovoked and unjustified military actions, Russia is grossly violating international law and undermining European and global security and stability."
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg condemned what he called Russia's "reckless" attack on Ukraine.
He said NATO allies will meet to address "Russia’s renewed aggression." Ukraine is not a member of NATO but is aligned with the West.
"I strongly condemn Russia’s reckless attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives. This is a grave breach of international law and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.
In a nationally televised speech early on February 24, Putin sought to justify the offensive operation by claiming that he has to stop Ukraine from acquiring nuclear weapons. Ukraine has not indicated it is seeking nuclear weapons.
“Circumstances require us to take decisive and immediate action,” Putin told the nation, saying that Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine’s Donbas region had asked for assistance.
Putin also said the action was intended to protect civilians and that it comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine -- claims Kyiv and the West have long dismissed.
Putin called on the Ukrainian military to lay down its arms. He claimed that Russia did not intend to occupy Ukrainian territory.
Russia had massed more than 150,000 combat-ready armed forces with heavy equipment on Ukraine's border, something NATO has described as the largest military buildup on the European continent since the end of the Cold War.
Tensions rose even higher when Putin this week said he was recognizing the independence bids by two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and sending troops to the territories -- moves condemned by most Western nations and the UN chief.
Putin had for weeks denied any plans to invade Ukraine.
The Russian leader is seeking to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO -- something he has called an existential threat -- and bring the Western alliance’s eastward expansion to a halt.
Ukraine has been aiming to join NATO ever since Russia seized its Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and instigated a rebellion in its eastern provinces.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reminded Western leaders over the weekend that his country agreed to give up its nuclear weapons in 1994 in exchange for guarantees of its security and territorial integrity.
He said that Russia -- a signatory to that agreement along with the United States and Britain -- had violated it and questioned whether it still held.
Putin has seized on that remark to peddle a conspiracy theory that Ukraine is seeking to acquire nuclear weapons to attack Russia.
Zelenskiy made a last-ditch effort to avoid a war by trying to call Putin late on February 23. Putin did not take the call, Zelenskiy said.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, CNN, and the BBC
- By Current Time
Ukrainian Soldiers Say Shelling From Separatist Regions Has Become More 'Professional'
EU Leaders To Meet Amid Rising Fears That Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Is Imminent
European Union leaders are set to hold an emergency summit on February 24 in Brussels to discuss next steps on how to deal with Russia as Ukraine and the world brace for a possible large scale Russian military offensive.
European Council President Charles Michel said in his invitation to the in-person meeting that the “use of force and coercion to change borders has no place in the 21st century.”
The meeting will take place as a nationwide 30-day state of emergency takes effect in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed the introduction of the state of emergency for all of Ukraine except for two eastern regions where a state of emergency has been in place since 2014.
The measure was overwhelmingly approved on the same day in which several developments heightened fears that Europe is sliding toward a massive conflict.
After weeks of trying to project calm, Kyiv mobilized reservists and urged its citizens living in Russia to leave. Moscow began to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv and Washington stepped up its warnings about the chances of an all-out Russian attack.
Ukraine said it was the target of another cyberattack affecting multiple government and banking websites, and the United States announced sanctions against the operating company of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the world is "facing a moment of peril," and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned that an all-out Russian invasion could displace 5 million people, triggering a new European refugee crisis.
"The tidal waves of suffering this war will cause are unthinkable," she said.
Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pleaded with the United Nations to hold Moscow accountable for what he called its attack on "the core principles of international law."
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said more than 150,000 Russian troops are arrayed along Ukraine’s borders in an advanced state of readiness.
The posture of the forces “leads us to believe that we are potentially close to a large-scale action,” Kirby told a briefing. “Russian forces continue to assemble closer to the border and put themselves in an advanced state of readiness to act. We believe that they are ready.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said late on February 23 that the leaders of pro-Russia separatist forces in eastern Ukraine had requested military support from President Vladimir Putin.
In a statement carried by Russian state news agencies, Peskov said the leaders wrote to Putin to claim that shelling by the Ukrainian military had caused civilian deaths and forced many people to flee.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the separatists' request for Russian help was an example of the sort of “false flag” operation that the West had warned Moscow would use to create a pretext for war.
Putin inflamed already heightened tensions earlier this week when he signed decrees recognizing the independence bids of Moscow-backed separatists who control parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine. The Russian parliament subsequently approved his request to use military force outside the country.
Over the past few days, the security situation in eastern Ukraine has deteriorated significantly, and reports from some areas indicate Russia-backed separatists have increased their shelling.
The State Emergency Service said it was temporarily suspending its work at four checkpoints because of the shelling. The tents are being torn down and the personnel removed, a statement from the service said.
Ukrainian soldiers in Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region of Ukraine told RFE/RL that several shells fired on February 23 hit houses there, killing one civilian.
Ukrainian soldiers in Novoluhanske and Horlivka said that the shelling had become more accurate, which they say indicates the presence of the Russian military in the separatist-controlled areas.
Shelling across the line of contact is not unusual, they say, adding that there is no talk of a large-scale offensive yet.
The Ukrainian forces also reported shelling on February 22 that hit a house in the village of Tryokhizbenka, according to a correspondent with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service. The shelling came from BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and struck in areas where people live, the Ukrainian forces said.
The explosion also damaged several apartments, forcing civilians to seek shelter in a bunker with Ukrainian soldiers.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, Interfax, and AFP
'No Place To Live Now': Shelling Destroys Homes In Eastern Ukraine
Iranian Negotiator Returns To Tehran Amid 'Optimism' Over Nuclear Deal
Iran’s top negotiator at talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal returned to Tehran from Vienna for consultations as the country’s foreign minister said the discussions had reached a “sensitive and important point.”
The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on February 23 that negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani was returning to Tehran for "a short trip," and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference in Tehran that the talks were at a sensitive stage.
"We wonder whether the Western side can adopt a realistic approach to go through the remaining points of the talks," Amirabdollahian said, speaking alongside his Omani counterpart, who arrived earlier in Tehran for a visit.
Amirabdollahian said he was "optimistic" about a deal, while insisting without elaboration that Iran would not give up its "red lines."
Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi’s visit to Tehran raised the potential that Oman could operate as an intermediary in the ongoing nuclear talks. Oman has often acted as a go-between to help facilitate diplomacy between the United States and Iran.
Amirabdollahian said last week that Tehran was ready to swap prisoners with the United States but said it would be “a humanitarian issue” unrelated to the nuclear accord.
Negotiations to revive the pact, under which Tehran agreed to curb sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief, began more than 10 months ago in Vienna.
In 2018, then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal and reimposed stringent sanctions that have battered Iran's economy and its currency. After Washington withdrew, Iran began violating some of the pact’s nuclear limits.
Iran's Foreign Ministry said on February 21 that the talks had made "significant progress," although there were still unresolved issues.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh noted that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed" and said "the remaining issues are the hardest."
Diplomats from parties involved in the negotiations have recently said the talks had reached a crucial stage. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament on February 16 they were at a “tipping point.”
The talks involve negotiators from Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia. The United States is taking part indirectly because Iran refused to meet face-to-face with the American delegation.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
EU Sanctions Hit Top Russian Government Officials, Lawmakers
EU sanctions against Russia took effect on February 23 as the bloc responded to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine by targeting government officials, lawmakers, and businesses.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The sanctions apply to 27 individuals and entities, including government ministers, senior military officers, companies, and business leaders for their role in "threatening the territorial integrity" of Ukraine, the EU said in a statement.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, a top adviser to President Vladimir Putin, and all 351 lawmakers who voted in favor of recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine are among those targeted.
The sanctions place a freeze on the assets of the individuals and entities listed and ban the individuals from traveling in the EU.
An EU statement said the bloc was holding further measures in reserve that could be implemented if Putin launches an attack or pushes troops deeper into Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the EU sanctions “a first step” and said more could follow.
The sanctions come a day after Putin dramatically escalated tensions with the West by recognizing the independence of Luhansk and Donetsk, areas of which Russia-backed separatists control.
The EU said Shoigu was targeted because under his “command and orders, Russian troops have held military drills in the illegally annexed Crimea and have been positioned at the border,” according to AP, quoting the sanctions list. “He is ultimately responsible for any military action against Ukraine.”
Putin's chief of staff, Anton Vaino, was also sanctioned, AP said. Vaino has played an active role in the Kremlin decision-making process and influenced Putin’s thinking.
The measures also hit banks that finance Russia's armed forces. In addition, they target the ability of Moscow to access EU capital and financial markets and services and ban EU trade with the two regions in eastern Ukraine.
The new measures come on top of sanctions that were imposed on Russia after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
They also follow sanctions announced by the United States on February 22. The U.S. measures include blocking sanctions on two Russian banks, sanctions to block Moscow’s access to Western financial institutions, and sanctions on Russian oligarchs.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and dpa
Websites Of Ukrainian Government Agencies, Banks Targeted Again By Cyberattack
Several Ukrainian government websites and the websites of some Ukrainian banks were offline on February 23 in what the government said was another apparent cyberattack.
The websites of the parliament, the cabinet, and the Ministry of Reintegration of the Occupied Territories were among those that were inaccessible.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Ukraine’s state cybersecurity agency said the attack temporarily disabled the websites, adding that attacks in general have sharply escalated in the past week.
The agency blamed the attack on Russian actors, saying they are "no longer even trying" to hide their identity.
The government said it was the start of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack -- a type of attack that overwhelms websites by sending a large number of requests at once.
"At about 4 p.m., another mass DDoS attack on our state began. We have relevant data from a number of banks," said Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.
The websites were not accessible or only barely functioning. Security measures taken after previous cyberattacks, including one last week, appeared to prevent the attack from hitting other government sites.
The United States is in touch with Ukrainian authorities about the country’s cybersecurity needs, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
"We're going to move with urgency to assess the nature and extent of [the cyberattack], what steps need to be taken, and therefore a response," she said.
Ukrainian authorities said this week they had seen online warnings that hackers were preparing to launch major attacks on government agencies, banks, and the defense sector.
The online networks of the Defense Ministry and two banks were overwhelmed last week in the most recent cyberattack. Ukraine blamed that DDoS attack on Russia. Moscow has denied any involvement.
Fears of a Russian invasion, which have been growing for weeks, intensified on February 22 when the Kremlin recognized the independence of areas controlled by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has also requested and received approval for the deployment of troops into eastern Ukraine, although he said he had not yet decided to order the move.
With reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters
Portugal Extradites Notorious Russian Crime Lord
Russia says Portugal has extradited Stepan Furman, a notorious criminal figure, to Moscow for being a "thief-in-law," the highest title in the criminal world's hierarchy in the former Soviet Union.
According to the Russian Interior Ministry, the probe against the 58-year-old Furman, known among criminal groups as Stepan Murmansky, was launched in 2019 right after being a "thief-in-law" was criminalized in Russia in April that year.
The ministry said on February 23 that Portugal was the first European nation that had extradited a criminal wanted in Russia on the simple charge of holding the title.
The title of "thief-in-law" originated in Stalin-era prison camps across the Soviet Union.
The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) describes the "thieves-in-law" as a "Eurasian crime syndicate that has been linked to a long list of illicit activity across the globe." It says the syndicate poses a threat to the United States and its allies.
According to OFAC, the syndicate's members are "initiated or "crowned" after demonstrating an "ideal" criminal biography and take an oath to uphold a code that includes living exclusively off their criminal profits and supporting other "thieves-in-law."
Being a "thief-in-law" was criminalized in Georgia in 2005.
Two other former Soviet republics -- Armenia and Ukraine -- also have made it a crime to hold the title.
Witness Who Refused To Testify Against Navalny At New Trial Flees Russia
A key prosecution witness who refused to testify against jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny in an ongoing trial has left Russia.
Fyodor Gorozhanko, a former member of Navalny’s team, told the Mozhem Obyasnit Telegram channel on February 23 that he is currently in an unspecified foreign country.
"I [left the country] due to [personal] security reasons. It is clear why, as I said too much at the trial. Repercussions were very possible. I have irritated the investigators' team more than enough already. Their reaction was imminent," Gorozhanko told the Telegram channel.
Two days earlier, Gorozhanko, who was called by prosecutors to Navalny's trial said that the case against Navalny was "absurd," adding that investigators imposed pressure on him and tried to instruct him what to say during the trial.
The trial on embezzlement charges that Navalny rejects as politically motivated is being held inside a penal colony in the Vladimir region.
Gorozhanko said that, before the start of the trial, an investigator handed him the text of his testimony to double-check if he remembered it by heart.
Some members of Navalny's team suspected that Gorozhanko had leaked that personal data of Navalny's supporters who were registered on a website of the jailed politician's supporters. The allegation has been rejected by Gorozhanko.
Gorozhanko suggested at the trial that investigators must have picked him as a key witness in the case thinking that he is at odds with his former colleagues and Navalny.
Moscow's Lefortovo district court resumed the trial on February 21 inside Correctional Colony No. 2 in the town of Pokrov in the Vladimir region, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow, where Navalny has spent the last year on a different charge after returning from abroad where he was recovering from a near-fatal poison attack that he blames on the Kremlin.
The trial that started on February 15 is looking into the new case against Navalny launched in December 2020 on allegations that the 45-year-old lawyer embezzled money from his now-defunct and banned Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). He is also accused of holding a Moscow court in contempt.
Investigators say Navalny is accused of taking $33,770 in donations that were given to his organizations and using them for his own personal benefit, accusations which the outspoken Kremlin critic and his supporters reject, calling them politically motivated.
The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, while Navalny also faces up to six months in prison for the contempt-of-court charge.
Within weeks of returning from his convalescence in Germany in January 2021, Navalny was handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole. His conviction is widely regarded as the result of a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
The Kremlin has denied any role in the poisoning, which along with his arrest sparked widespread condemnation and sanctions from the West.
Biden Clears Way For U.S. Sanctions On Operator Of Russia's Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline
U.S. President Joe Biden has directed his administration to impose sanctions on the operator of the Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.
Biden announced the move on February 23, saying the United States will join Germany in imposing sanctions on the Baltic Sea pipeline to bring Russian gas to Germany.
"I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers," Biden said in a statement.
The step is another piece of the initial tranche of U.S. sanctions in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, Biden added.
“As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate,” he said.
The top executive of the company building Nord Stream 2, Matthias Warnig, is also listed as sanctioned, the Treasury Department said on its website.
Nord Stream 2 AG is a registered Swiss firm whose parent company is the Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom, which has a majority stake in the project, while Germany’s Wintershall and Uniper groups, joint Dutch-British oil major Shell, France’s Engie, and Austria’s OMV are also participating.
Germany indefinitely suspended the project on February 22 after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would recognize the independence bids of Moscow-backed separatists who control parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.
The 1,225-kilometer, $11 billion pipeline is completed but had not yet begun operating while it waited for certification from German regulators.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on February 22 that a key document required for the certification of the pipeline would be withdrawn, essentially ending the project for now.
Critics of the pipeline, including Biden and many members of Congress, have said the pipeline will only increase Europe's dependency on Russian natural gas and undermine Ukraine by depriving it of transit fees collected by existing pipelines that cross its territory.
The pipeline was designed to double the gas-flow capacity from Russia to Germany. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany would be able to meet its energy needs without Russian gas.
Earlier on February 23, Moscow lashed back angrily against sanctions announced by the United States the previous day, vowing a “strong response” to a series of measures unveiled by Biden against Russian banks and individuals.
"There should be no doubt -- sanctions will meet a strong response, not necessarily symmetrical, but well-calibrated and sensitive for the American side," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Over the past two days, the United States and its Western allies have set a coordinated effort to punish Moscow with sanctions after Putin's announcement. The move came after Russia amassed more than 150,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, prompting fears of a full-scale invasion.
Fading hopes for a diplomatic solution to the crisis took another blow on February 22 when the White House said that a potential summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin was off the table for now.
That came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was calling off his scheduled meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in view of Moscow’s actions against Ukraine.
Other Western allies, including the European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada, and Japan, have also set sanctions against Moscow, often after consultations with Washington.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The United States said it was prepared to respond to further Russian aggression by withholding technology and resources.
"We're going to cut [Putin] off from Western technology, cut him off from Western financial resources that will be critical for feeding his economy and also to enriching himself," U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC.
The United States said on February 22 that it would impose its “first tranche" of sanctions on Russia for what Biden said was the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine.
The measures included blocking sanctions on two Russian banks and sanctions to block Moscow’s access to Western financial institutions, Biden said, declaring that Moscow's actions against Ukraine had violated international law.
The two banks designated are Russia's Promsvyazbank, the bank of the armed forces, and Kremlin-controlled VEB bank, the nation's development bank. Together the two banks hold $80 billion in assets, a senior administration official said in a call with reporters after Biden announced the sanctions.
The United States also sanctioned Aleksandr Bortnikov, the head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB); Kremlin First Deputy Chief of Staff Sergei Kirienko; and Promsvyazbank CEO Pyotr Fradkov. Their families are also sanctioned.
The official said that, if the invasion proceeds, Washington is ready to take further action on the largest Russian financial institutions, including Sberbank and VTB, which collectively hold almost $750 billion in assets or more than half of all the assets held by Russian banks.
"This was the beginning of an invasion and this is the beginning of our response. If Putin escalates further, we will escalate further, using both financial sanctions and export controls," the senior administration official said.
Russia invaded and seized Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014 and has since aided separatists in eastern Ukraine in their bloody conflict with the government in Kyiv.
Moscow had denied it was planning to invade Ukraine prior to Putin’s order on February 21 to send troops into the separatist areas, saying they were needed to keep the peace and protect civilians -- claims the West quickly dismissed.
Ukraine took a series of steps on February 23 to bolster its security, calling up military reservists aged 18-60 and preparing to declare a 30-day state of emergency.
However, the country's leaders also strived to ensure that calm was maintained, saying there was no need for a general mobilization of troops at this time and vowing not to give up any of its territory.
It also urged its citizens to avoid travel to Russia and for those there to leave "immediately," citing a possible disruption of consular assistance amid rising tensions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in comments on February 23 that he and his army were ready to stand against any possible moves by Russia and Russia-backed separatists.
He also said he expects further sanctions on Russia against Ukraine from Kyiv's Western partners.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
Ukraine Deserves EU Candidate Status, Polish and Lithuanian Leaders Tell Zelenskiy
The leaders of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania on February 23 signed a joint declaration in Kyiv on February 23 saying Ukraine deserves to be granted candidate status for membership in the European Union.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the declaration sent an important signal to the people of Ukraine, and he thanked Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda for traveling to Kyiv to support Ukraine and sign the declaration.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Duda said the visit was a show of support in the face of the Russian threat, noting that Poland and Lithuania also share a border with Russia.
"Ukraine deserves to receive the status of a candidate country for the EU. Together with President Nauseda, we will do everything in our power to achieve this goal," Duda said.
The declaration emphasized that Ukraine deserves the status “given the significant progress in the implementation of the Association Agreement and internal reforms, as well as the current security challenges.”
The joint declaration also calls on the international community to introduce "robust" sanctions on Russia, including measures targeting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.
At a joint news conference after the signing, Zelenskiy said Germany's decision to suspend certification of Nord Stream 2 should become "final and irrevocable."
A short time later, the EU announced plans to meet in Brussels for a special summit on February 24 to discuss Russia's "aggressive actions" against Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said.
"It is important that we continue to be united and determined and jointly define our collective approach and actions," Michel said in a letter to the bloc’s leaders.
With reporting by Reuters, Interfax, and RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service
Ukraine Urges Citizens To Leave Russia 'Immediately,' Citing Potential Loss Of Consular Service
Ukraine is urging its citizens to avoid travel to Russia and for those in the country to leave immediately, citing a possible disruption of consular services in the face of rising tensions with Moscow.
"Because of the escalating Russian aggression against Ukraine, which can lead to a substantial reduction in possible consular assistance in Russia, the Foreign Ministry urges the citizens of Ukraine to refrain from travel to Russia, and for those in that country to leave its territory immediately," the ministry said in a statement on February 23.
According to Russian census figures, there were some 1.9 million Ukrainians in Russia as of 2010, with many mixed families of Ukrainians and Russians, although many more are there on a temporary basis.
Meanwhile, the Russian state-run news agency TASS said on February 23 that Russia has started to evacuate staff from its diplomatic sites in Ukraine as tensions grow between the two countries.
Ukraine is facing what the West says is the threat of an imminent full-scale invasion by Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin this week recognized the independence bids by two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and said he would send Russian troops to the territories, moves condemned by the West and the United Nations.
Separately, Ukraine said it is calling up military reservists aged 18-60 for up to a year of service but that it is not ordering a general mobilization of troops at this time.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russia's North Caucasus Region Of Ingushetia Commemorates 1944 Deportation Victims
Residents of Russia's North Caucasus region of Ingushetia are commemorating the victims of the 1944 Soviet deportation of Ingush and Chechens from the North Caucasus to Central Asia.
Commemoration ceremonies and public prayers were held in Ingushetia's mosques and cemeteries on February 23.
From February 23 to March 9, 1944, Soviet authorities deported almost all Chechens and Ingush -- an estimated 650,000 people -- to Central Asia, claiming they were collaborating with Nazi Germany.
The Kremlin-appointed leader of Ingushetia, Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov, at a special ceremony in the regional capital, Magas, called the deportation "a historic pain" for the Ingush people.
"Seventy-eight years ago, our people faced enormous injustice and political cruelty. Our people were forced out of their homes when thousands of members of the Ingush people were fighting on the fields of [World War II]," Kalimatov said.
As many as half of the deportees died either on the journey or due to the harsh conditions in which they were forced to live.
In 1957, four years after Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's death, the survivors were allowed to return to the North Caucasus.
In neighboring Chechnya, in 2012, Moscow-backed authoritarian leader Ramzan Kadyrov moved the Day of Grief and Remembrance from February 23 to May 10, the anniversary of the burial of his father, Akhmad Kadyrov, who was killed in a bomb attack in Grozny on May 9, 2004.
Based on reporting by Interfax and Fortanga
Erdogan Talks Again About Opening Border, Restoring Ties With Armenia
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken again about the possibility of improving ties with Armenia, saying Ankara could open its borders with its neighbor and reestablish diplomatic ties if Yerevan maintains a commitment to the ongoing normalization process between the two countries.
Erdogan told reporters on a flight back from Africa on February 23 that "we know Armenia has some concrete expectations like opening the borders and establishing diplomatic ties.”
“If Armenia can be committed to continuing the process that began with the special envoys, there will be no such thing as closed doors remaining closed for us," he said.
Representatives of Armenia and Turkey last month agreed to continue negotiations following a first round of talks in Moscow aimed at normalizing relations after years of animosity.
Ruben Rubinian, the deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament, and Serdar Kilic, a former Turkish ambassador to the United States, agreed during their meeting in the Russian capital that Turkey and Armenia should work to regulate ties “through dialogue” and without preconditions, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.
A second round of talks is scheduled for February 24 in Vienna.
Relations between Armenia and Turkey have historically been complicated over the 1915 killings of Armenians at the hands of the Ottomans.
But it was the war between Armenian separatists and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh during the Soviet Union's chaotic breakup in 1991 that soured any potential for relations between Ankara and Yerevan.
Armenia's victory prompted Turkey to seal the border in 1993 in support of its Turkic allies in Baku.
Regional dynamics changed when Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a six-week conflict in 2020 over Nagorno-Karabakh that had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades.
NATO member Turkey threw its weight behind Azerbaijan in the war, which ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire in November 2020 that allowed its Turkic ally to regain control over parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding territory, with Russian peacekeepers on the ground.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, Reuters, and NTV
Registration Of Turkmen Presidential Candidates Ends As Incumbent's Son Looks Headed For Landslide Win
ASHGABAT -- Election officials in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan have announced that the registration of candidates for an early presidential election on March 12 has ended and that nine candidates, including the son of authoritarian President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, Serdar, were officially set to take part.
On February 11, Berdymukhammedov, 64, indicated at an extraordinary meeting of the upper chamber of parliament that he intends to step aside to allow power to be turned over to “young leaders.”
Most observers saw that as an indication that he is preparing to hand the reins of the country to his son, who in September turned 40 -- the minimum age required to become president under the country's constitution.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov was officially registered last week as a presidential candidate representing the ruling Democratic Party of Turkmenistan following the opening of the nomination process for the country's three registered political parties. He is expected to easily win the election as all other candidates are known for being loyal to his father.
Besides the ruling Democratic Party, Turkmenistan has two more registered political parties, both controlled by Berdymukhammedov, who has been in power since 2007 when he replaced the late autocratic ruler Saparmurat Niyazov.
The Central Commission for Holding Elections and Referendums said on February 22 that the other eight candidates are Babamurat Meredov, nominated by the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, Agajan Bekmuradov, nominated by the Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan, and six other candidates nominated by initiative groups -- Maksatmurat Ovezgeldyev, Kakageldy Saryev, Berdymammet Gurbanov, Perhat Begenjov, Maksat Odeshov, and Hydyr Nunnaev.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov has been visiting the energy-rich nation's regions this week, and RFE/RL correspondents report that security measures have been beefed up, while the streets on the route of his visit have been paved and reconstructed, with new trees being planted along the way.
Four exiled opposition activists and politicians -- Ahmet Rahmanov, Murat Gurbanov, Geldy Kyarizov, and Nurmuhammet Annaev -- have said they plan to take part in the presidential election, but it remains unclear how they would be able to run since they are not allowed to return to Turkmenistan.
According to rights groups and election monitors, Turkmenistan has never held free and fair elections since becoming an independent state following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Uzbekistan Requests Information About Its Citizens Held In Kazakhstan Over January Unrest
NUR-SULTAN -- The Uzbek Embassy in Kazakhstan has officially requested detailed information from Kazakh authorities regarding more than a dozen Uzbek nationals held in custody over the deadly January unrest in the Central Asian nation.
Embassy spokesman Yusup Kabuljanov said in a February 22 statement that it handed a note regarding the issue to Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry.
Kabuljanov's statement said that the Uzbek side had asked Kazakh authorities to provide the identities of 14 Uzbek nationals held in Kazakh custody, reasons for their detention, sites where they are being held, and the state of their health.
The embassy also asked Kazakh authorities "to organize meetings of the detained Uzbek citizens with officials of Uzbekistan's diplomatic missions and consulates."
Kabuljanov's statement came hours after Kazakh Ombudswoman Elvira Azimova told reporters that 18 foreign citizens who were arrested during and after anti-government protests that turned deadly in early January remain in Kazakhstan’s detention centers.
Azimova said that the foreign nationals include 14 Uzbeks, two Kyrgyz, and two Russians.
On February 10, Uzbekistan's consulate in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, said that the Uzbek Foreign Ministry had handed a note to Kazakhstan regarding the situation of Uzbek citizen Saken Talipov who was among those arrested during the violence in Almaty.
Talipov's mother, Kamshat Derbisalieva, a naturalized Kazakh citizen who lives in Almaty, told RFE/RL at the time that her 17-year-old son was charged with taking part in mass disorders and threatening the life of a law enforcement officer, accusations which the woman said her son rejects.
In the wake of the violence that started with peaceful demonstrations in the western Kazakh town of Zhanaozen over fuel price hikes and led to anti-government protests across the country, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev claimed that "20,000 extremists trained in terrorist camps abroad" attacked Almaty, and other regions.
Kazakh officials have not presented any evidence proving Toqaev's claim about the foreign terrorists, but have said that 227 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest across the country.
According to official data, two Kyrgyz and one Uzbek citizen died in the clashes.
On February 22, a top official of the Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office, Rizabek Ozharov, told the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper that investigations had been launched into the deaths of six suspects arrested during the unrest, who died in custody as a result of what Ozharov called "illegal methods of interrogation."
Ozharov said that two suspects died in Almaty, three in the East Kazakhstan Region, and one in the southeastern city of Taldyqorghan.
Ozharov added that a probe had been launched into allegations that a suspect was tortured with a hot iron by investigators in Taldyqorghan.
Human rights groups insist that the number may be much higher as scores of people are still missing, presenting proof that many peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following a "shoot-to-kill-without-warning" order, which was issued by Toqaev during the unrest.
Human Rights Watch has called on Kazakh authorities to hold independent investigations involving international experts of all killings, arbitrary arrests, and torture allegations during and after the violence.
With reporting by Kazakhstanskaya Pravda
Britain Set To Provide Ukraine With Additional Weaponry, Loan Guarantees
Britain says it is ready to provide Ukraine with additional military support, including lethal defensive weapons, and major loan guarantees to help Kyiv “weather the storm of Russian aggression.”
"In light of the increasingly threatening behavior from Russia and in line with our previous support, the U.K. will shortly be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on February 23.
“This will include lethal aid in the form of defensive weapons and nonlethal aid," he added.
Britain and its prime minister have been among the most vocal in the West in condemning Russian actions, supporting Ukraine, and slapping sanctions on Moscow.
On February 22, Johnson named five Russian banks and three wealthy Russian businessmen whom Britain hit with sanctions and said his government would bar Russia companies from using clearing services in British pounds and U.S. dollars. It will also stop Russia selling sovereign debt in London, a key market for such instruments.
Earlier on February 23, the British Foreign Office said it will provide up to $500 million in loan guarantees to Kyiv under Multilateral Development Bank lending for projects to support economic stability and reforms, including tackling corruption.
Western nations, while supporting Ukraine, have long urged Kyiv to clamp down on corruption and carry out other reforms such as improving the rule of law.
"We are putting our money where our mouth is and using Britain’s economic expertise and strength to support the people of Ukraine,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.
“These guarantees can help inject vital capital into Ukraine and help its economy weather the storm of Russian aggression," added Truss, who said a Russian invasion of Ukraine appears imminent.
"We think it's highly likely that he [Putin] will follow through on his plan for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Truss told Sky News.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized two separatist areas in eastern Ukraine as independent states and said he will send Russian troops to the regions, moves condemned by the West and raising fears of an all-out invasion.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Pope Cites 'Alarming Scenarios' In Ukraine, Urges Restraint
Pope Francis said that "increasingly alarming scenarios" are emerging in Ukraine and he urged all sides to refrain from actions that could cause suffering to the people in the region.
"Despite the diplomatic efforts of these past weeks, increasingly alarming scenarios are emerging," he said at the end of his weekly general audience on February 23.
"I ask all of the parties involved to abstain from any action that could cause still more suffering for the population," the pontiff added.
He said the threat of war in Ukraine had caused "great pain in my heart" and he urged leaders to make a serious examination of conscience before God about any actions they might take.
Speaking in a somber tone at the end of his address, Francis proclaimed Ash Wednesday, March 2, as an international day of fasting and prayer for peace.
Western leaders say Ukraine is facing the threat of a full-scale invasion from Russia after it amassed at least 150,000 troops on the border.
President Vladimir Putin defied the West and the United Nations by saying he was recognizing two separatist areas in eastern Ukraine as independent states and that he was ready to send troops there.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Chinese Foreign Ministry: Taiwan Is 'Not Ukraine'
China's Foreign Ministry has said that Taiwan is "not Ukraine" and has always been a part of China, following Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s call to bolster vigilance in the face of the territorial crisis in Eastern Europe.
The comments come after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cited the risk for Taiwan in a warning about the damaging global consequences if the West failed to live up to its vows to support Ukrainian independence in the face of threats from Russia.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying dismissed any link between the issues of Ukraine and Taiwan.
"Taiwan is not Ukraine," she said.
"Taiwan has always been an inalienable part of China. This is an indisputable legal and historical fact."
China claims U.S. ally Taiwan as its own territory and sees it as a breakaway province, not an independent state.
The defeated government of the Republic of China fled to the island of Taiwan in 1949 after losing to the Communists, who set up and still rule the People's Republic of China.
Tsai expressed "empathy" for Ukraine's situation because of the military threat the island faces from China.
"Our government condemns Russia's violation of Ukraine's sovereignty ... and urges all parties to continue to resolve the disputes through peaceful and rational means," she said.
She described Taiwan and Ukraine as "fundamentally different in terms of geostrategy, geographical environment, and the importance of international supply chains."
"However, in the face of external forces attempting to manipulate the situation in Ukraine and affect the morale in Taiwan's society, all government units must be more vigilant against cognitive warfare."
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Ukraine Broadens State Of Emergency, Calls Up Military Reservists
Ukraine has begun calling up military reservists aged 18-60 for service of up to one year following a decree issued by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as the country faces the threat of a full-sale invasion by Russia.
Separately, the Ukrainian parliament approved a declaration of a state of emergency.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The state of emergency pertains to all areas except separatist-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, where one has been in place since 2014. It allows authorities to impose restrictions on movement, rallies, and political parties and organizations “in the interests of national security and public order.”
The document also bans “information materials that could destabilize the situation in the country” and gives government the right to impose curfews and conduct checks.
The measure was overwhelmingly approved on the same day that Moscow began to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv and Washington stepped up its warnings about the chances of an all-out Russian attack.
The posture of Russian forces “leads us to believe that we are potentially close to a large-scale action,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. “Russian forces continue to assemble closer to the border and put themselves in an advanced state of readiness to act. We believe that they are ready.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said late on February 23 that the leaders of pro-Russian separatist forces in eastern Ukraine had requested military support from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the separatists' request for Russian help was an example of the sort of “false flag” operation that the West had warned Moscow would use to create a pretext for war.
In a televised address on February 22, Zelenskiy said he would implement a conscription of reservists but that he was not ordering a general mobilization of troops at this time.
"As the Supreme Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I issued a decree on the conscription of reservists during a special period," he said during the broadcast.
"We must increase the readiness of the Ukrainian Army for all possible changes in the operational situation," he added.
Zelenskiy added that he still sought a diplomatic way out of the current crisis, but he insisted that Ukraine would not cede any territory to Russia.
Ukraine also said it was urging its citizens to avoid travel to Russia and for those in the country to leave immediately, citing a possible disruption of consular services in the face of rising tensions with Russia.
On February 21, Putin said he was recognizing the independence of territories under the control of Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and that he would send Russian troops there, moves condemned by Kyiv, the UN, the West, and various countries.
Western leaders have said the moves this week are the first step in an eventual full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on February 23 that Russia was heading toward "pariah status" and that the Kremlin was laying the ground for an all-out assault.
British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said that Russia was “highly likely” to attack the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, a city of some 2.6 million people.
Zelenskiy has criticized foreign allies for pulling their embassies out of the capital and in many cases out of the country.
He also attacked Ukrainian businesses for departing the country.
"All of them must stay in Ukraine. Their enterprises are located on Ukrainian soil, which is protected by our military," he said.
With reporting by Reuters and RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service
U.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Off The Table Following Russia’s Actions In Ukraine
Chances for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine narrowed after the United States said a potential summit between President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was off the agenda after Moscow's latest aggression.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, in an expected development, told reporters on February 22 that a proposed meeting of the two leaders was off the board for now following Putin’s decision to recognize two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent states and to send troops there.
Psaki did not rule out an eventual meeting of the two, but she said Biden would not meet the Russian president unless Russia de-escalates the situation in Ukraine by pulling its troops back.
“We’re never going to completely close the door to diplomacy,” she told reporters.
However, she added that “diplomacy can’t succeed unless Russia changes course.”
That came hours after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that was planned for later this week.
“Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time," Blinken said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington.
Despite his actions against Ukraine, Putin said on February 23 that his country was still ready to look for "diplomatic solutions" to the crisis, but he added that Russia’s interests were not negotiable.
"The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are nonnegotiable for us," Putin said in a video address to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day holiday.
More Western nations slapped sanctions on Russia, following moves by the United States, the European Union, and Britain to punish Moscow for its actions in Ukraine as the world nervously awaited Putin’s next step in the tense region.
Australia said on February 23 that it would align with the United States and Britain by targeting two Russian banks and set travel bans on eight members of Putin’s Security Council.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison -- like leaders in the United States and Britain -- said the sanctions were the first batch in an arsenal of potential penalties that Australia can use against Russia.
Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also outlined measures against Russia on February 23, saying his government will ban the new issuance and distribution of Russian government bonds in Japan.
Japan will also ban travel by people linked to the two Ukrainian separatist regions and freeze their assets in the Asian country, Kishida said.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The moves come following Putin’s decision to recognize two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states and to send troops there, actions that were condemned by the West, the United Nations, and other countries and organizations.
Despite his actions, Putin said on February 23 that his country was ready to look for "diplomatic solutions" to the current crisis, but he stressed that Russia’s interests were not negotiable.
"Our country is always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems," Putin said in a video address to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day holiday.
He added, though, that "the interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are nonnegotiable for us."
On February 22, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he has canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that was planned for later this week.
“Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time," Blinken said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington.
The West has accused Putin of seeking a pretext for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine after Russia amassed more than 150,000 troops along the border, often blaming Kyiv for violence in the region.
“None of us will be fooled” by Putin's claims about Ukraine, Biden said in a speech to the nation on February 22 as he announced the “first tranche" of sanctions against Russia for its aggression.
"This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine," Biden said, referring to Putin's stated plans to send troops beyond the regions in eastern Ukraine that Russia-backed separatists claim to control.
Washington’s measures include blocking sanctions on two Russian banks and sanctions to block Moscow’s access to Western financial institutions.
Britain, the EU, and Canada announced similar sanctions against Moscow, with most saying more serious measures could be put in place should Russia conduct a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
In what could potentially be one of the most damaging actions, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country was putting the certifying process of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia on hold in reaction to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.
Scholz told reporters he had asked to suspend the review process by the German regulator for the $11 billion pipeline that is designed to deliver natural gas to Germany from Russia via the Baltic Sea.
The pipeline has long been opposed by the United States and some European countries who say it would increase Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.
Washington has also said it will cause economic harm to Ukraine, enabling Moscow to reroute gas exports around Ukraine, depriving the country of billions of dollars a year in transit fees.
South Korea said it was in consultations with U.S. officials about possible sanctions.
Meanwhile, China -- a Russian ally -- said it has never considered that sanctions are the best way to solve problems.
A Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Beijing hopes the relevant parties can resolve their issues through dialogue and remain calm and show restraint.
Those remarks came after Russia’s upper house of parliament voted unanimously on February 22 to grant Putin's request to use military force outside the country, a move further inflaming the crisis with Western countries.
The vote came after Putin sent a letter to the Federation Council asking to formalize a military deployment to regions in eastern Ukraine that Russia-backed separatists claim to control a day after Putin recognized their independence.
Putin later laid out conditions to end the crisis that has threatened to plunge Europe into war. These include Ukraine renouncing its ambition to join NATO and Western nations halting shipments to the country.
With reporting by AFP, AP, dpa, the BBC, and Reuters
U.S. Stocks Drop Amid Developments On Russia-Ukraine Crisis; Oil Soars To Highest Level Since 2014
Stocks closed lower in New York on February 22 as investors were on edge over developments in the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
The benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1 percent to 4,304.76 and is now more than 10 percent below its all-time high set in January.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4 percent and Nasdaq also lost more than 1.2 percent in trading on February 22.
The Dow and Nasdaq had been down more than 2 percent shortly before U.S. President Joe Biden announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia targeting Russian banks and sovereign debt.
As stock prices fell, crude oil futures reached their highest levels since 2014, reflecting fears that Russia's energy exports could be disrupted by any conflict. Brent crude futures settled up 1.5 percent at $96.84 per barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 1.4 percent at $92.35.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Earlier in the day, European shares ended flat and the Russian stock exchange tumbled. Germany's DAX fell the most among major European indices. It is seen as more vulnerable due to the country's heavy reliance on Russian gas supplies.
The markets responded to concerns expressed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who said that the alliance believed Russia was still planning a big assault on Ukraine following Moscow's recognition of two separatist regions in the former Soviet republic's east.
Britain published a list of sanctions against Russian banks, and Germany froze the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, which would have significantly increased the flow of Russian gas.
Russia’s main stock index, the RTS, fell nearly 9 percent in early trading following losses in the previous three sessions for a total of about 25 percent of its value.
Elsewhere, stock markets were at least 1 percent lower on most exchanges in Europe and Asia as fear of a wider war and disruptions to the global economy emerged. U.S. futures prices also were down sharply.
Oil prices, on the other hand, surged as fears grew of new shortages and a possible loss of Russian supply should Western sanctions hit Moscow’s energy sector.
Crude prices -- already up more than 25 percent this year -- rose further on February 22, with Brent rising to near the $100 level for the first time since 2014, which will bring higher retail prices to gasoline pumps.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'They Drink A Lot, Sell Their Fuel': Belarusians Give Low Marks To Russian Troops Deployed For Drills2
Putin Orders Troops Into Ukraine After Recognizing Separatists' Independence Bid3
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack4
Madness Or Method? Why Putin Recognized The Russia-Backed Separatists In Ukraine5
People Fleeing Separatist-Held Luhansk Describe Growing Fear, Confusion6
Long-Feared Russian Attack On Ukraine Begins With Missile Barrages On Key Sites7
Videos By Russia-Backed Separatists In Eastern Ukraine Calling For 'Emergency' Evacuation Were Filmed Two Days Earlier8
Ukraine Officials Come Under Shelling As Separatist Leaders Order Military Mobilization9
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Will Defend Itself With Or Without Partners Amid Soaring Tensions With Russia10
Ukraine Broadens State Of Emergency, Calls Up Military Reservists
Subscribe