Poland Marks 10 Years Since Smolensk Plane Crash Killed Top Officials in Russia

Poland's conservative government held a wreath-laying ceremony at a Warsaw monument at the exact moment that the country's presidential plane crashed on April 10, 2010, in the western Russian city of Smolensk, killing then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski and other high-ranking officials. Many Poles criticize Russia’s handling of the investigation and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the twin brother of the late president and head of the ruling right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS), has said he suspects his brother was assassinated and has refused to rule out Russian involvement. Speaking to journalists after visiting Kaczynski's grave in Krakow, Polish President Andrzej Duda said it was difficult "to even predict whether the case can ever be resolved" as Moscow refuses to hand over the wreckage and the black boxes to Poland.