Poland Arrests Spanish Journalist On Charges Of Spying For Russia
Poland says it has detained a Spanish journalist it accuses of spying for Russia.
The country's ABW counterintelligence agency said in a statement on March 4 that it detained the suspect at the Polish-Ukrainian border town of Przemysl and subsequently charged him with "participating in the activities of foreign intelligence against Poland."
"The man was identified as an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation (GRU).
"He carried out activities for Russia using his journalistic status. As a result, he was able to move freely around Europe and the world, including zones affected by armed conflicts and areas of political tension," the Internal Security Agency statement said.
The ABW did not name the suspect, but his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, revealed him as Pablo Gonzalez, a freelance reporter who has worked for the online media Publico and the television channel La Sexta.
Boye said that Gonzalez had been held incommunicado for 72 hours, "subjected to interrogations and without access to consular protection."
The media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said on Twitter it was urging the "ABW to explain the legal basis for his arrest, guarantee his safety and allow him immediate access to his lawyer and #Spain's consular services."
Meanwhile, the Committee to Protect Journalists has called on Polish officials to "immediately release" Gonzalez.
If found guilty of the charges, Gonzalez faces up to 10 years in prison.
U.S. Supreme Court Reimposes Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence
The U.S. Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
The justices voted 6-3 on March 4 in favor of reinstating the death sentence, siding with the Biden administration's arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the death sentence.
Tsarnaev, an ethnic Chechen born in Kyrgyzstan, and his brother carried out the bombings in 2013, one of the worst attacks in the United States since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Tsarnaev, who was 19 at the time of the bombings, and his older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, detonated two homemade pressure-cooker bombs at the marathon's finish line. Three people were killed and hundreds of others were wounded.
A jury found Dzhokhar Tsarnaev guilty of all 30 counts against him and later determined he deserved to be executed.
In July 2020 an appeals court ruled that the trial judge improperly excluded evidence that could have shown Tsarnaev was deeply influenced by his brother.
The appeals court also said the judge in the initial trial "fell short" in screening jurors for potential bias following news coverage of the bombing.
The appeals court ordered a new trial on the sentence, while leaving the conviction intact.
How Russians Reacted When We Showed Them Pictures From Ukraine
UN Security Council Convenes Over Damage, Russian Actions At Ukrainian Nuclear Plant
Diplomats say the UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for March 4 following a fire at a nuclear power plant that Russian forces have seized in northeastern Ukraine that left atomic experts scrambling to monitor for radiation leaks.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Ukraine's nuclear agency, and nuclear officials from around the world said no leak had been detected from the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant after responders finally put out the fire that burned out of control overnight after nearby shelling by invading Russian forces.
Local officials said Russian forces opened fire as their column approached Zaporizhzhya.
The incident prompted the UN and international atomic authorities to adopt emergency postures, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said he would request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the situation.
"Changes in the radiation situation have not been registered," Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU) said later.
WATCH: Staff at Ukrainian nuclear sites, Zaporizhzhya and Chernobyl are being held by Russian forces and working under the barrel of a gun, according to the former head of Ukraine's nuclear inspectorate.
The nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhya, on the banks of a reservoir on the Dnieper River, is the largest in Europe and generates more than one-fifth of Ukraine's domestic electricity.
The IAEA said it was putting its incident and emergency center into full response mode due to the situation.
IAEA Director-General Raphael Grossi later said a "projectile" had struck an area that was "not part of the reactor" and described the situation as "normal operations." But he added that, "in fact, there is nothing normal about this."
Grossi praised the plant's Ukrainian staff for their bravery and resilience under "very difficult circumstances."
He said only one of six reactors was working, at around 60 percent capacity.
Video overnight showed a building, reportedly a training facility, burning at Zaporizhzhya.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed, without evidence, that a Ukrainian "sabotage group" had set fire to the building.
But Zaporizhzhya Mayor Dmytro Orlov said Russian forces had opened fire on a checkpoint a few kilometers from the nuclear plant and civilians there and shelling pounded the area for at least an hour. He said the city had no water supply and power outages.
The regional administration in Zaporizhzhya later said Russian troops had seized the plant and "operational personnel are monitoring the condition of power units."
A protocol to the Geneva Convention restricts military attacks on nuclear facilities.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a video address after the fire began, urging Europeans to "please wake up. Tell your politicians -- Russian troops are shooting at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine."
Zelenskiy spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to update them about the situation at Zaporizhzhya.
Johnson's office said "the reckless actions of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe."
Kyrgyzstan Arrests Turkish Citizen Allegedly Involved In 2007 Killing Of Turkish-Armenian Journalist Hrant Dink
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz authorities have arrested a Turkish citizen suspected of being involved in the 2007 killing of a prominent Turkish-Armenian journalist in Istanbul.
The Interior Ministry said on March 4 that the suspect, a Turkish national born in 1984, was detained on February 26 with a fake passport and driving license. It did not release any further details about his identity.
The ministry said investigators found out that the man is wanted in Turkey for several alleged crimes, including involvement in the killing of journalist Hrant Dink.
The suspect was charged with illegally crossing the border and forgery, and sent to pretrial detention for at least two months.
Dink was gunned down in broad daylight on January 19, 2007, outside the Istanbul offices of the bilingual Turkish-Armenian Agos newspaper, where he was the editor. He was 53.
Dink had been an arduous proponent of reconciliation between Armenians and Turks and was repeatedly prosecuted for insulting "Turkishness" over his comments on Armenian identity and the massacres of Armenians by Ottoman Turks in 1915.
After the murder, tens of thousands of people gathered in central Istanbul to mourn.
Dozens of suspects were charged in Turkey after the high-profile killing with charges including failing to uncover the plot to kill Dink.
Three former top police officials were sentenced to life in prison for their involvement in the killing.
In 2012, ultranationalist sympathizer Ogun Samast, who was 17 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for Dink's killing.
Ali Oz, a former Interior Ministry commander of the Black Sea region of Trabzon where Samast came from, was sentenced to 28 years in prison in March last year.
Director Of Kyrgyz TV Station Detained Over Report On War In Ukraine
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz authorities have detained the director of the NEXT television channel over the airing of a controversial report on an alleged agreement between Bishkek and Moscow to send troops to Ukraine to assist Russian armed forces in their ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Akmat Alagushev, the lawyer for Taalai Duishembiev, told RFE/RL on March 4 that his client was detained overnight and that pretrial restrictions will be decided within 48 hours.
On March 3, the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said that it had launched a probe against the television channel for inciting inter-ethnic hatred.
The charge stems from a recent report on the channel that quoted the exiled former chief of the Committee for National Security (KNB) of neighboring Kazakhstan, Alnur Musaev, as saying that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had agreed to support Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by sending troops to help Russia.
The television station's owner, Ravshan Jeenbekov, has rejected the charge, insisting that the report quoted Musaev directly while giving other people's opinions on the issue as well.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has rejected the report and has called on local media outlets to base their reporting on the ongoing war in Ukraine solely on official government statements.
'A Whole New Level': No-Fly Zone In Ukraine Is Not Something The U.S. Says It's Prepared To Do
Despite a new plea from Kyiv, Washington is not prepared to support a no-fly zone over Ukraine as it would escalate the conflict with Russia “to a whole new level,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price says.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a no-fly zone several times since Moscow's unprovoked invasion started on February 24 and reiterated the plea on March 4 after Russia shelled Europe's largest nuclear plant.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
But Price told RFE/RL in an interview from Brussels that while the West is doing what it can to help Ukraine defend itself, “putting NATO's forces in potential contact or conflict with Russia would take this conflict to a whole new level.”
“That is not something the United States is prepared to do,” he said.
Price’s comments via video from Brussels came as foreign ministers from members of NATO -- which Ukraine is not a part of -- met to discuss what he called Russia’s "unjustified, unprovoked, premeditated invasion.”
The meeting in the Belgian capital took on more urgency after blasts lit up the night sky around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhya, while Russian troops advanced in southern Ukraine and bombarded several cities elsewhere.
Price said the fact that Russian artillery hit the nuclear site is “something that is of deep concern, and it speaks to the fact that this conflict needs to come to an end.”
“The Russians need to de-escalate the risk to civilian populations beyond what has already transpired. It's something that carries grave, grave consequences,” he said.
Price said that the United States and its allies will also continue to ratchet up sanctions against Moscow for its aggressive actions, warning that “if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin continues to escalate, we also will escalate our response.”
He added that the West must keep the diplomatic path “open and alive” even though diplomacy is “unlikely to succeed under these coercive conditions when Russia continues to fire missiles, to launch bombs, as its forces continue to advance inside Ukraine, as its forces continue to pour over from within Russian territory into Ukraine.”
“What we need to see is de-escalation -- that is, a cessation of these hostilities. Russian forces pulling back. We need to see that if this diplomacy is to have promise," Price said.
Fire At Data Center Disrupts Internet In Tehran
Internet outages have been reported across Tehran after a fire at a telecommunications building.
Iran’s Communications Ministry said the incident at a data center caused only a minor disruption to service in the capital, but the state ISNA news agency noted a widespread outage that affected access to mobile and fixed Internet services, including two of the main mobile telecom operators, Shuttle and Mobinont.
The ministry said the fire was caused by a malfunction in a power connection and that the nearby city of Karaj was also affected by the outage.
Iran's conservative authorities maintain tight control over the Internet and block access to various social-media websites such as YouTube and Twitter.
China Moves Hint At Beijing Unease Over Russia's Ukraine Invasion
Beijing has expressed concern and urged "restraint" over events in Ukraine while a China-backed lender cut off Russia and Belarus in a possible signal of rising tensions with Moscow since President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine nine days ago.
Official China publicly acknowledged Russia's public warnings of perceived security threats from NATO ahead of the Russian attack and has since avoided condemning it or describing it as a "war" on its fellow post-Soviet neighbor.
But China's Foreign Ministry took a dim view of the risks of a nuclear catastrophe after a facility at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Station in southeastern Ukraine caught fire as Russian forces were shelling the area ahead of its seizure early on March 4.
"We will monitor the situation and call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and ensure the safety of relevant nuclear facilities," ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing.
Local atomic monitors and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have each said that no elevated radiation levels have been detected at Zaporizhzhya, despite the fire.
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which is backed by China, announced on March 3 that it was suspending operations related to Russia and Belarus.
Belarus's strongman leader, Alyaksander Lukashenka, allowed tens of thousands of Russian troops to stage a northern prong of the invasion following weeks of joint "exercises" near the Ukrainian border.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The 5-year-old AIIB said that "in the best interests of the bank, management has decided that all activities relating to Russia and Belarus are on hold and under review."
China proposed the AIIB's creation in 2013 in an effort to rival the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
It is regarded as the brainchild of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Russia is a founding AIIB member and the third-largest vote holder after China and India in the $40 billion institution.
Russia's economy has been slammed by financial and other international sanctions as the Ukraine war rages, and analysts regard Beijing as an increasingly crucial trade and diplomatic partner to an increasingly isolated Moscow.
Chinese authorities issued instructions via the social media platforms of Beijing News last week telling media outlets to post only pro-Russian content and to censor anti-Russian or pro-Western views. The post was subsequently deleted, according to AP.
Putin issued a call on March 4 saying Russia would meet its international economic obligations and urged other countries to normalize relations with Moscow.
The New York Times this week quoted an unspecified Western intelligence report as concluding that Chinese officials had prior knowledge of Putin's intentions in Ukraine and urged him to avoid an invasion until after the Beijing Winter Olympics ended on February 20.
Xi Jinping and Putin met on February 4 ahead of the Olympics and issued a lengthy statement pledging a partnership with "no limits" and their intentions to usher in a new world order.
The New York Times said the underlying intelligence was "collected by a Western intelligence service and considered credible by officials."
UN Human Rights Council Approves Investigation Of Russian Violations In Ukraine
The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has voted strongly in favor of a resolution condemning alleged rights violations during Russia's military actions in Ukraine and setting up a commission of inquiry to investigate them.
In the March 4 ballot, 32 members voted yes and 13 abstained. Only Russia and Eritrea voted no on the 47-seat body.
"The Human Rights Council has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," the UNHRC said in a tweet.
Just ahead of the vote, Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, urged the council to remember its "common duty to ensure accountability by mandating the documentation and verification of Russia's crimes and identification of those responsible."
Russia has denied committing any human rights violations, such as the intentional targeting of civilians, in its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russian Lawmakers OK Bill On 'False News' About Military Operations, In Further Curb On Media
Russian lawmakers have approved a draft law criminalizing the distribution of "false news" about military operations amid a crackdown on independent media outlets covering Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The bill, approved on March 4, will be added as a separate article to the Criminal Code to "prevent the discrediting of the armed forces of the Russian Federation during their operations to protect the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens, maintaining international peace and security."
The new law envisions penalties of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of the offense. The penalty for the distribution of fake news about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" rises to up to 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
The move comes as Russian authorities ratchet up pressure on media outlets, threatening them for their reporting about the invasion on topics such as the heavy resistance being put up by Ukrainian forces despite Russia's overwhelming military power.
Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor has ordered media across the country to only publish information provided by official sources. It also forbids describing the unprovoked actions as an "invasion" or a "war," instead insisting they are called "special military operations."
Earlier on March 4, media regulator Roskomnadzor said it had "limited" access to independent media outlets, including multiple RFE/RL websites, the Russian sites of BBC and Deutsche Welle, as well as Facebook and Twitter. It also limited access to the app stores for Apple and Google.
On March 3, one of the most popular media outlets in the country, the Moscow-based Ekho Moskvy radio station, said it would be closing, at least temporarily, after being taken off air this week over its coverage of the invasion.
Rights Group Memorial Says Police Searched Moscow Office
Memorial International, Russia's most venerated human rights group, says police have raided one of its offices in Moscow.
"The office of Memorial on Karetny Ryad [street] is being searched," the group said in a post on its Telegram channel on March 4.
TASS news agency quoted a source close to law enforcement as saying that the searches were linked to the case of well-known human rights activist Bakhrom Khamroev, who was arrested last month on a charge of justifying extremism, which he rejected as politically motivated.
According to OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide, police also searched the offices of Civic Assistance, an organization that provides legal assistance to refugees and migrants in Russia.
Civic Assistance said that officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) conducted the search. The reason for the search remains unclear.
Russia's Supreme Court in December ordered the closure of Memorial, claiming it violated the onerous "foreign agent" law, which is increasingly being used by officials to shutter civil-society and media groups.
Memorial has appealed the ruling and said its work has not stopped, since parts of the organization are not legal entities.
After the Russian Supreme Court decision on liquidating Memorial International, the European Court of Human Rights ordered the Russian government to suspend implementation of the decision pending the resolution of a case contesting the "foreign agent" laws brought by a group of Russian NGOs, including Memorial.
RFE/RL Condemns 18-Month Prison Sentence For Belarusian Journalist
RFE/RL has decried as "illegitimate" a Belarusian court's 18-month prison sentence for one of its journalists for allegedly participating in demonstrations that Aleh Hruzdzilovich says he was covering.
“We strongly condemn this illegitimate persecution of an innocent journalist," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in a statement after Hruzdzilovich's sentencing in a Minsk court on March 3. "His only ‘crime’ was reporting the truth to Belarusians who are now denied that truth by their government. We call for Aleh’s immediate release."
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Prosecutors had sought the 18-month term in a maximum security penal colony following mass protests challenging the official results of a 2020 presidential election that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in office.
Hruzdzilovich was also ordered to pay 56,000 rubles ($18,111) in compensation to the Mensktrans city transportation agency, which was a plaintiff in the case. Mensktrans claimed Hurzdzilovich's participation in three unsanctioned rallies cost it revenue.
As the trial kicked off on March 2 at the Soviet district court, judges barred many supporters, friends, and colleagues of Hruzdzilovich from attending the proceedings, even though there were many empty places.
Hruzdzilovich's wife, Maryana, was in attendance at the court but was not allowed to speak to her husband, while a journalist from Russia's Sputnik news agency was allowed to be near the glass cage where Hruzdzilovich sat.
At one demonstration, Hruzdzilovich said he was working as a correspondent with accreditation issued by the Foreign Ministry, while at the other two protests he was working as a correspondent for the Narodnaya volya (People's Will) newspaper.
Hruzdzilovich was arrested in December as Belarusian authorities continued their harsh crackdown on independent media, rights activists, and democratic institutions in the wake of the protests.
The opposition and West say the vote was rigged and that opposition candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya won the election. Thousands of people have been detained by security forces in the crackdown.
RFE/RL Websites, App Stores, Facebook, Twitter Blocked To Russian Users
Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor said on March 4 that it had "limited" access to independent media websites, as authorities furthered apparent efforts to prevent Russian-speakers from getting access to outside information amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Multiple RFE/RL websites and the Russian sites of the BBC and Deutsche Welle, along with Facebook, Twitter, and Apple and Google's app stores were all blocked overnight on March 3-4, according to web monitor group GlobalCheck and other indicators.
It was unclear why the social media sites and app stores were targeted, although Moscow has had long-running disputes with many tech providers and platforms over disclosure and user-data issues.
The blocks began overnight on March 3-4 and follow a week of threats to RFE/RL and other media and forced closures amid ongoing coverage since President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's full-scale invasion of its post-Soviet neighbor.
Some of the sites sites were still available to Rostelecom subscribers, GlobalCheck said.
The blocks are preventing Russian access to the Russian Service of RFE/RL.
RFE/RL's regional Russian-language North.Realities and Siberia.Realities sites, the websites of the Tatar-Bashkir service, azatliq.org and idelreal.org, and the Caucasus.Realities site run by its North Caucasus Service, are also blocked in Russia.
The website of Current Time, the Russian-language network led by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, has been blocked by Russian authorities since February 28, although the service has published methods to bypass the block.
“Putin is feeding Russians a steady diet of lies about the scope and costs of the war in Ukraine," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said on March 4. "RFE/RL refuses to censor our content at this critical moment for our Russian audiences. They deserve the truth and we will continue to provide them with factual information about their government’s actions and the consequences that they must now endure."
Journalists at the Latvian-based Russian- and English-language news outlet Meduza also said "everything looks like Meduza's site is blocked in Russia," adding, "These times will pass. We continue our work."
The editorial offices of RFE/RL's Russian Service received six notifications from Roskomnadzor late on March 2 in which the Russian media-monitoring agency threatened to block the service's website amid ongoing coverage of the conflict in Ukraine.
The service reported that Roskomnadzor said it would use its powers to block news on Svoboda.org about the shelling of Kharkiv, in Ukraine, as well as the hacking of some Russian websites by cyberactors sympathetic to Ukraine and material about social media reactions to the hostilities.
The media regulator said the materials "delivered deliberately false socially significant information about Russia's alleged attack on the territory of Ukraine" in ways that could "create panic among people."
The U.S. State Department this week accused Moscow of mounting "a full assault on media freedom and the truth" as officials there seek to "mislead and suppress" information about the war.
Stoltenberg Says NATO Members Agree No Alliance Planes Should Fly Over Ukraine
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance's members agree that its planes should not fly in Ukraine's airspace and that its troops should not be present on the ground in Ukraine during its conflict with Russia, despite pleas from Kyiv to enforce a no-fly zone over the country.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Speaking in Brussels on March 4 after meeting with foreign ministers from NATO members, Stoltenberg again called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his unprovoked war against Ukraine "immediately, and without conditions."
Stoltenberg admitted that Russia is likely to intensify its attack on Ukraine, which began on February 24, with the coming days "likely to be worse."
Diplomatic language and financial and other sanctions have hardened amid mounting civilian and other casualties and huge refugee flows from Putin's invasion.
"NATO is not part of the conflict," alliance Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of the meeting. "We do not seek war, conflict with Russia. At the same time, we need to make sure there is no misunderstanding about our commitment to protect all allies."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed that NATO "seeks no conflict" but is "ready for it."
Multiple NATO members have said they are united against Russian aggression but expressed unwillingness to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, whose officials have pleaded for the move to allow them to counter more numerous Russian forces.
Ukraine neighbors NATO members Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland.
Blinken and Stoltenberg also noted the overnight Russian shelling and seizure of a Ukrainian nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhya, which embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called part of a strategy of "nuclear terrorism" by Putin.
As the NATO meeting convened, Zelenskiy warned from Kyiv that only a no-fly zone will "guarantee that Russia won't bomb" Ukraine's nuclear infrastructure.
Nuclear officials have said they have not detected any radiation leaks at Zaporizhzhya.
Zelenskiy adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak told reporters in Kyiv that Russia was "fighting with a deliberate violation of all conventions, laws, and rules of war" and clearly "could not help knowing what threatens Ukraine and, frankly, the whole of Europe, with a large-scale tank attack directed against the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant."
Stoltenberg condemned attacks on civilians and said those and the attack on Zaporizhzhya show "the recklessness of this war and the importance of ending it and the importance of Russia withdrawing all its troops and engaging in good faith in diplomatic efforts."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba this week pledged to raise the issue of a no-fly zone over Ukraine when he joins the NATO meeting.
NATO governments, including the United States, have suggested that is unlikely, as it could put their forces in direct conflict with Russia's military.
On March 4, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte repeated that warning.
"I believe that all encouragements for NATO to get involved into the military conflict now are irresponsible," said Simonyte, whose country shares a nearly 300-kilometer with Russia and has consistently warned of Moscow's increasingly bold challenges toward the international community.
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on March 4 that NATO would discuss "all scenarios" to stop the war. But she added that the alliance wants to "avoid triggering an international conflict."
Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said that "we need to rethink everything" in light of the current conflict. He said NATO should reconsider its posture on its eastern flank, where Romania has a 600-kilometer-plus border with Russia.
WATCH: Fires could still be seen smoldering in what used to be a row of high-rise apartment buildings in Borodyanka on March 3. The small town northwest of Kyiv came under Russian air strikes and artillery shelling the previous day.
Aurescu said countries need to adapt to Belarus "becoming a military district of Russia."
Thousands of Russian troops staged offensives from southern Belarus, which is only about 150 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital.
Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has kept a tight lid on Belarus for nearly three decades and relies more heavily on Moscow's support since a flawed election two years ago, repeated his claims on March 4 that Belarus's military was not participating in Russia's military operations in Ukraine.
Lukashenka said he had spoken with Putin earlier in the day.
Blinken discussed additional security, economic, and humanitarian support for Ukraine in a conversation overnight with Kuleba, the State Department said.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock declared solidarity with the Ukrainian people and said Putin's war "is also bringing ruin upon his own country."
Baerbock vowed at the NATO meeting that Europe would "take further measures that specifically target Putin's center of power."
Ukraine Levels Fresh Accusations As Russians Pound Cities And Putin Claims 'No Bad Intentions'
Ukrainian military and civil defenses continued to battle Russian troops hammering cities all over the country as international concerns mounted and Kyiv accused Russia of worsening disregard for civilians and the rules of warfare on the ninth day of Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Much of the international attention focused on an overnight fire and Russian seizure of a nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhya in eastern Ukraine, which was said to have avoided radiation leaks and was operating at around 60 percent capacity on March 4.
But shelling also rang out in the capital, Kyiv, during the day, too, although they were said to be far from the city center.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on March 4 accused Russian soldiers of targeting civilians with bombs and committing rape in Ukrainian cities, without giving evidence for the claim.
RFE/RL and international agencies were unable to independently verify Kuleba's accusation of rape.
"When bombs fall on your cities, when soldiers rape women in the occupied cities -- and we have numerous cases of, unfortunately, when Russian soldiers rape women in Ukrainian cities -- it's difficult, of course, to speak about the efficiency of international law," Kuleba, speaking in English, told an event at Chatham House in London.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels that the alliance has seen the use of cluster bombs in Ukraine.
In Kherson, where Russian troops had reached the city center and were said to be seeking to establish local control on March 3, the regional administration said Russian actions had shut down several telephone networks.
The port city of Mariupol remained "under siege" with Ukrainian forces battling to avoid allowing Russian forces to surround the city, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said.
The cities of Kharkiv and Okhtyrka were under fire but defenses were holding, he said.
Arestovich credited defense of those cities with "gaining time" and diverting Russian forces from other goals, including Kyiv.
The head of the region, Dmytro Zhyvytskiy, warned that water and electricity had been lost since an air strike destroyed Okhtyrka's power plant.
He also said Russian troops were capturing ground in Energodar near the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine.
The regional branch of Ukraine's state administration on March 4 raised the death toll to at least 47 following a Russian air strike in the city of Chernihiv, a city of around 300,000 near the northeastern border with Russia.
Images circulated of heavily damaged residential buildings and a burning oil depot in Chernihiv.
WATCH: Many Russians are being fed a daily media diet of Kremlin propaganda that hides the terrible destruction and human cost of their country's invasion of Ukraine. So how did ordinary Russians in Perm and Vladivostok react when Current Time reporters showed them some images?
Protests against Russian occupation meanwhile continued early on March 4 in the Zaporizhzhya region, a RFE/RL Ukrainian Service correspondent said, including in Primorsk and Melitopol, where a local organizer said thousands turned up at a central square.
WATCH: Fires could still be seen smoldering in what used to be a row of high-rise apartment buildings in Borodyanka on March 3. The small town northwest of Kyiv came under Russian air strikes and artillery shelling the previous day.
Regional authorities said the Russian military had surrounded a local TV tower in Melitopol and began broadcasting Russian programs.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a speech in which he claimed to have no "bad intentions" toward Russia's neighbors.
"I would like to stress once again: We do not have any, as we have said earlier, bad intentions toward our neighbors," Putin said. "I would advise them not to intensify tension as well, not to introduce any restrictions. We are fulfilling all our commitments and will follow to stick to them further."
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Putin declared his unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, saying Moscow's aim was the "demilitarization" of Ukraine and accusing Kyiv of extremism with labels that he has routinely used in the eight years since he occupied Ukraine's Crimea and began support for armed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
As international financial and other sanctions increased and the United Nation's top human rights body voted 32-2 on a resolution to form a panel to monitor human rights in Ukraine, Putin placed the blame for Russian's isolation on other countries.
"If some [countries] do not want to cooperate with us on the international level, they will inflict damages both to themselves and to us, but we will solve all the issues ourselves," Putin said.
He called on other countries to "normalize relations" with Russia, whose invasion was overwhelmingly condemned this week by the UN membership.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged Russians, thousands of whom have been detained for anti-war protests as media and other measures are tightened against dissent, to "rally around" Putin.
NATO foreign ministers, meanwhile, were meeting to weigh responses to protect its members and help Ukraine. Stoltenberg called on Putin to engage in diplomacy to end the fighting.
Thousands of people are thought to have been killed and more than 1 million Ukrainians have fled west amid a burgeoning refugee crisis since Putin launched his invasion.
Ukraine's commissioner for children's rights, Darya Herasymchuk, said on March 4 that at least 28 children had been killed and 64 injured so far in the conflict.
She said around 1.5 million children reside in the most affected areas and cited "destroyed maternity hospitals, kindergartens, and schools."
Paralympics Committee Bans Russian, Belarusian Athletes From Games
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has reversed its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian Paralympic teams to compete under a neutral flag in the upcoming Paralympics and now says they will be banned.
The (IPC) decision means the 71 Russians and 12 Belarusians will not be allowed to participate in the Winter Paralympics, which are set to open on March 4 in Beijing.
"You are victims of your governments' actions," IPC President Andrew Parsons told the affected athletes.
Organizers had faced the possibility that other athletes might boycott the games if they had stuck to their original decision to simply remove the flag and let the teams compete after Russia last week launched its invasion of Ukraine.
"If Russian and Belarusian athletes stayed in Beijing, nations were likely to withdraw and a viable games would not have been possible,” Parsons said.
Russia called the decision a "disgrace" and said it would file a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to multiple decisions across international sport to exclude Russian athletes or cancel events scheduled to take place in Russia. The decisions have also affected athletes from Belarus, which has provided a staging area for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24.
One of the most severe punishments against Russia was the suspension of its teams from the men's 2022 World Cup, a decision announced on February 28 by FIFA, football’s world governing body, and UEFA, the governing body of the sport in Europe.
The Russian Football Union (RFU) says it also will appeal that decision to the CAS. The RFU is looking to expedite the process in hopes that the punishment is either overturned or suspended so the national team can play in qualifying playoffs this month.
Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic, who are in the same qualifying path as Russia, have all ruled out playing against the team.
The Beijing Winter Paralympics will bring together about 600 athletes for events stretching over 10 days.
The movement against the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes picked up steam early this week when a group of Ukrainian athletes wrote a letter condemning Russia's invasion and asking for an immediate ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Olympics and Paralympics.
The list of signers of the letter grew rapidly and would have been more, but as the letter stated, it was a challenge to speak with all athletes from Ukraine “as they are seeking safety in bomb shelters.”
Rob Koehler, the head of the advocacy group Global Athlete, called the moment “a clear message to every single athlete about how valuable and important their voices are for change.”
Aerial Footage Of Ukrainian Town Reveals Devastation After Russian Attack
Zelenskiy: Talks With Russia Needed To Stop The Killing But Compromise Has Limits
Slain Kazakh Opposition Leader's Son Demands New Probe Into His Father's Death
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- The son of a Kazakh opposition leader whose death in 2005 was officially declared a suicide has demanded a new probe into his father's death.
Qairat Nurqadilov said on March 3 that he had filed a request with the prosecutor-general's office to reinvestigate his father's death.
"I hope that the new prosecutor-general, Berik Asylov, will read my request in the near future and the new probe will be launched soon," Nurqadilov said.
Asylov told RFE/RL that he had not yet been informed about Nurqadilov's request.
Qairat Nurqadilov’s father, Zamanbek Nurqadilov, was once mayor of the oil-rich country's largest city, Almaty, and chairman of the emergency situations agency before he turned into a fierce critic of then-President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his government in 2004.
He was found dead with two bullets in his chest and one in his head at his home in Almaty in November 2005. The death was officially declared a suicide.
Qairat Nurqadilov’s demand for a new probe comes after deadly unrest in January that resulted in the removal of Kazakhstan’s former president and his clan from the political scene.
His father’s death preceded a series of suspicious deaths of opposition politicians and journalists. It remains unclear whether Qairat Nurqadilov’s demand for a new probe into his father’s death will touch off reexaminations of any of those cases.
Among them are the deaths of another opposition leader, former government minister and Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Altynbek Sarsenbaiuly, and his two associates, who were found shot dead near Almaty in February 2006, three months after Nurqadilov's death.
Both politicians were interviewed in July 2004 by prominent independent journalist Askhat Sharipzhanov, who was found the same day as the interview bloodied and unconscious with a fractured skull. He died several days later in a hospital.
Police said he had been hit by a car, but friends and colleagues said his injuries suggested he had been struck in the head before being hit by a vehicle.
Sarsenbaiuly's killing was officially declared to have been motivated by personal enmity. A former chief of staff of the Kazakh parliament, Erzhan Otembaev, was convicted of ordering the slaying and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
However, in 2013, Otembaev's sentence was annulled after Kazakh authorities announced that the case had been sent for review based on newly obtained evidence they said indicated that Rakhat Aliev, Nazarbaev's former son-in-law, had ordered the killing.
Aliev, who was deputy chief of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee when the slaying took place and became an outspoken opponent to Nazarbaev in 2007, was in self-imposed exile in Europe at the time.
Aliev was later arrested by Austrian officials at the request of authorities in Kazakhstan, which accused him of involvement into kidnapping and murder of two Kazakh bankers.
In February 2015, Aliev was found hanged in a Vienna jail.
Austrian officials ruled Aliev's death a suicide, but many in Kazakhstan believe he was murdered while in Austrian custody.
State Duma Committee OKs Draft Law Criminalizing 'False News' About Russian Military
A committee in Russia's State Duma has approved a draft law criminalizing the distribution of "false news" about military operations amid a crackdown on independent media outlets covering Moscow's ongoing, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Committee for State Building and Legislations approved the draft legislation on March 3.
After full approval by lawmakers, the bill is expected to be added as a separate article to the Criminal Code to "prevent the discrediting of the armed forces of the Russian Federation during their operations to protect the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens, maintaining international peace and security."
The bill envisions penalties of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of the offense. The penalty for the distribution of "false news" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" rises to up to 15 years in prison.
The full State Duma is expected to debate the legislation on March 4.
The move comes as Russian authorities ratchet up pressure on media outlets, threatening them for their reporting about the invasion on topics such as the heavy resistance being put up by Ukrainian forces despite Russia's overwhelming military power.
Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor has ordered media across the country to only publish information provided by official sources. It also forbids describing the unprovoked actions as an "invasion" or a "war," instead insisting that it be called a "special military operation."
On March 3, one of the most popular media outlets in the country, Moscow-based the Ekho Moskvy radio station, said it would be closing after being taken off air this week over its coverage of the invasion, while the popular Russian television station Dozhd suspended its operations amid pressure linked to its coverage.
Russian Oligarch Deripaska Calls For End Of War Against Ukraine
Russian billionaire tycoon Oleg Deripaska, known for his close ties with President Vladimir Putin, has called for an end to the war in Ukraine.
"Peace is very important! It is insane to prolong [peace] negotiations!" he said on March 3 in a post on Telegram.
Deripaska, who has been sanctioned by the West, warned of a possible nuclear accident at any of Ukraine's nuclear power facilities during the fighting, which would endanger, Russia, Ukraine, and Europe as a whole.
"For those who do not understand -- any incident involving those objects will be remembered by our successors in Russia, Ukraine, and Europe for some 200 years to come," Deripaska wrote.
Deripaska is one of several Russian billionaires to call on the authorities to stop the full-scale military attack against Ukraine launched on February 24.
Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven, Oleg Tinkov, and Aleksei Mordashov -- also billionaires who have been targeted by Western sanctions -- have already publicly called for a cessation of hostilities.
EU Approves 'Historic' Measures To Protect Ukraine's Refugees
The European Union has agreed to measures providing temporary protection to the hundreds of thousands of refugees streaming into the bloc as they try to escape Russia's invasion and heavy bombardment of cities across Ukraine.
EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson announced the "historic decision" on March 3 after a meeting of interior ministers from the bloc's 27 members.
"Historic decision...right now; the EU will give temporary protection to those fleeing the war in Ukraine," she said in a tweet.
The Temporary Protection Directive applies to Ukrainians and people who have made Ukraine their residence, as well as family members, who have been displaced by the conflict.
Non-Ukrainian nationals and stateless people legally residing in Ukraine who cannot return to their country or region of origin, such as asylum seekers or beneficiaries of international protection and their family members, will also be granted protection in the EU, the directive says.
Temporary protection would apply immediately and run for one year. It can be extended automatically by six monthly periods for a further year, according to the directive.
The United Nations said on March 3 that as the conflict entered its eighth day, more than 1 million people had fled Ukraine, almost 600,000 of whom crossed into EU member Poland.
