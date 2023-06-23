News
Poland Deports Tajik Man, Despite ECHR's Request Not To Do So
Poland has deported Tajik national Sorbon Abdurahimzoda to Dushanbe despite a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) forbidding the move, Abdurahimzoda's lawyer, Bogumil Zygmont, told RFE/RL on June 23. According to the lawyer, Abdurahimzoda was deported a day earlier. Abdurahimzoda is wanted in Tajikistan for "liking" posts by exiled opposition groups on social networks. Rights groups have said that in Tajikistan he will most likely face arbitrary arrest and torture. Last month, a court in the Polish city of Rzeszow canceled the Interior Ministry's decision to deport Abdurahimzoda following the ECHR's ruling. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Russia Detains Five It Claims Tried To Buy Nuclear Material To Discredit Moscow
Moscow says it has detained several people it claims are linked to Ukraine who were trying to buy radioactive material and smuggle it out of the country to cause an incident "to discredit Russia," just days after Kyiv said it had received information showing Russia was considering carrying out a "terrorist" attack involving the release of radiation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on June 23 that it took into custody five members of a "criminal group" that was coordinated by Ukrainian nationals as they tried to smuggle 1 kilogram of highly radioactive Caesium-137 worth $3.5 million out of Russia.
According to the FSB, the suspects planned to use the radioactive material during ongoing clashes between Ukrainian armed forces and occupying Russian troops in "staged acts with the weapons of mass destruction to discredit Russia."
There was no way to independently verify the FSB statement.
The Kremlin has denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's accusations over a possible attack using radioactive materials. Zelenskiy said he had passed on the intelligence information to Western allies, details of which have not been made public.
Since launching its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has accused Kyiv several times of making plans to use a so-called "dirty bomb," though no evidence has been presented to back up the claim.
Kyiv has denied the Russian accusations, while some Ukrainian and Western officials have accused Moscow of making the allegation to give itself cover to detonate its own "dirty bomb" and blame Kyiv for it.
The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in early November that its experts had found no sign of undeclared nuclear activity at three sites in Ukraine that it inspected at Kyiv's request in response to Russian allegations it was working on a "dirty bomb."
With reporting by RIA Novosti and Reuters
Russian Man Squats Near Australian Parliament Where Canberra Blocked Moscow From Building Embassy
Australian media reports said that a Russian man with diplomatic immunity has been squatting on the site where Moscow wanted to build a new embassy in Canberra before lawmakers blocked the plan last week over security concerns. The reports carried photos of the man, wearing sweatpants and a jacket while smoking a cigarette, saying police are unable to remove him as he has diplomatic immunity. Australian lawmakers passed legislation on June 15 banning Russia from constructing its new embassy near parliament following intelligence service warnings about possible security threats. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Siberian Official Reportedly Confesses To Killing Five Women In 2000
The deputy governor of the Kalman district in the Siberian region of Altai Krai, Vitaly Manishin, has confessed to killing five women who were applicants to a local university in 2000, media reports cited sources as saying on June 23. The killings shocked the region at the time. Investigators had detained Aleksandr Anisimov, who had a criminal record, as a suspect. Anisimov had maintained his innocence. He died after he jumped from a high-rise building while in police custody. Manishin was arrested last month on suspicion of killing another woman in 1989. To read the original story by RFE/RL;'s Siberia.Realities, click here.
Romanian PM Raises Alarm Over Russian Threat To Key Bridge To Moldova
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on June 23 said a statement by the chief of the Russia-controlled part of Ukraine's Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, that Russian armed forces may attack the Giurgiulesti Bridge, which connects Romania and Moldova, in response to a Ukrainian attack on a bridge in Crimea shows "how important it is that Romania is part of NATO." Ciolacu added that Romania has an "obligation" to provide security to Moldova. Romania and Moldova share a common language and history. On June 22, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov over Saldo's statement, telling him such statements "are absolutely unacceptable." To read the original story of RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Prominent Georgian Opposition Journalist Released From Prison After Presidential Pardon
TBILISI -- Noted Georgian opposition journalist Nika Gvaramia has been released from prison after President Salome Zurabishvili pardoned him for an abuse of power conviction that many rights groups, the United States, and the European Union called politically motivated.
The 46-year-old director-general of the opposition Mtavari television channel was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison in May 2022 on a charge of abuse of office during his previous tenure at another broadcaster.
Family members, colleagues, friends, and opposition politicians met Gvaramia at the prison gates in the southeastern city of Rustavi early in the morning on June 23.
Gvaramia told journalists gathered for his release that Zurabishvili should now pardon jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.
Gvaramia also said he does not plan to continue to lead the Mtavari television channel.
Zurabishvili said on June 23 that her decision to pardon Gvaramia was based on her discretionary right to do so and refused to elaborate on reasons why the clemency was granted.
U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan hailed Zurabishvili's decision, calling it "an important contribution to end polarization in Georgia."
"The United States and others have been very clear about their concerns, but expressing concern is what friends do when they have concerns. This is not interference. And I am confident that President Zurabishvili takes her pardoning authority very seriously," Degnan said.
Two days earlier, the U.S. Embassy had expressed concerns over Gvaramia’s ordeal, stressing that "a functioning democracy depends on protecting media freedom and prohibiting political prosecution."
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it welcomed the move, which it had pushed for in recent months along with other organizations.
“We are thrilled that Nika Gvaramia has been pardoned. He should never have been jailed, and his continued imprisonment stood at odds with the country’s purported commitment to press freedom,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ program coordinator for Europe and Central Asia.
Georgia ranked 89th out of 180 countries on the Reporters Without Borders 2022 World Press Freedom Index. In 2019, it ranked 60th.
EU Approves 11th Package Of Russian Sanctions Tightening, Expanding Enforcement
The European Council has adopted the 11th package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, extending some restrictions and adding dozens of new entities around the world to its list as it tries to stop other countries and companies from circumventing previously imposed measures.
The council published the sanctions after their approval on June 23, saying the package will ensure that EU sanctions against Russia "are even better enforced and implemented, based on the lessons learned from implementation over the past year."
The latest sanctions aim to close loopholes so that goods and technology vital to Russia’s war effort don't reach Russia via nations that trade with the EU.
The council said it added to its sanctions list 87 new entities that the EU says are "directly supporting Russia's military and industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine." Those companies, the bloc said, are registered in China, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, Syria, and Armenia.
"Systems are being put in place in some countries for monitoring, controlling, and blocking reexports," it said. "Anomalous, skyrocketing trade figures for some very specific products/countries are hard evidence that Russia is actively attempting to circumvent sanctions. This calls for us to redouble our efforts in tackling circumvention and to ask our neighbors for even closer cooperation."
The new package allows the implementation of measures restricting the export of sensitive dual-use goods and technology to third countries that could then transfer them to Russia. The new rules allow the EU to exert much more pressure to end the practice than before.
EU officials have long been concerned about a surge of demand for EU products from Russia's neighbors that have maintained trading relationships with Moscow.
The package also extends the suspension of EU broadcasting licenses to five additional Russian state-controlled media, bringing the number of outlets to 10, plus five subsidiaries of Russia Today.
In addition, the package bans access to EU ports for ships that engage in ship-to-ship transfers of crude oil or petroleum products at sea if there is cause to suspect the cargo was of Russian origin.
Ukraine Says It Thwarted Major Strike On Airfield; At Least Two Killed In Russian Attack In Kherson
Russia struck a public transport facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on June 23, killing at least two people as Ukraine grappled with yet another wide-scale attack involving Russian cruise missiles and Iranian-made drones.

RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In central Ukraine, the military said air defenses thwarted a major air strike, downing all 13 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight at an airfield in Khmelnitskiy. The military said the attack was carried out around midnight by aircraft from the direction of the Caspian Sea.
Russia has drastically stepped up the frequency and intensity of its air strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and cities, in particular on Kyiv, from the beginning of last month, causing numerous casualties among civilians and huge material damage.
Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said "targeted fire" struck a municipal trolleybus company in Kherson city, instantly killing a 55-year-old employee, and wounding five others. A second man, aged 43, later died of his wounds in hospital, Prokudin said on Telegram.
Overnight, another air raid alert was declared for several hours throughout Ukraine as Russian forces launched numerous cruise missiles and Shahed drones, the General Staff reported, adding that the consequences of the "massive" raid were being clarified.
On the battlefield, Russian forces made more attempts at attacking Ukrainian positions in the eastern region of Donetsk, the General Staff reported, with heavy fighting under way in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where more than 30 close-quarter battles were fought over the past 24 hours.
Separately, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on June 23 that Ukrainian defenders stopped a Russian offensive in Lyman and in Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.
"For the last week and a half, we have been fighting very fierce battles on the Kupyansk and Lyman fronts," Malyar told Ukrainian television.
Regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that Russian forces launched an air strike near a chemical plant in Avdiyivka, one of the spots of heavy fighting in Donetsk. It was not immediately known if the plant was damaged.
Ukrainian troops continue to conduct offensive operations in Melitopol and Berdyansk in the south and downed another Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter, the General Staff said in separate reports.
The military said it was the sixth such helicopter shot down by Ukrainian forces over the past several days.
The battlefield reports could not be independently verified by RFE/RL.
Russia's latest wave of attacks came a day after a key bridge connecting Russia-annexed Crimea with the occupied part of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson was damaged after being hit by what Moscow said were Storm Shadow missiles donated by Britain.
The strike was carried out on the bridge known as "the gate to Crimea," which represents the shortest route from the Crimean Peninsula to the front line in southern Ukraine, making it a key link in Russia's supply line.
Russia-installed officials said the road on the bridge was damaged but that no one was injured, while alternative transport routes had been opened.
Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine has vowed to retake it.
WATCH: In a recently liberated Ukrainian village, skeletons lie amid the ruined buildings. RFE/RL reporter Roman Pahulych visited Vremivka and Neskuchne days after they were recaptured by Ukrainian forces.
Since the start of its much-anticipated counteroffensive, the Ukrainian military has managed to retake several villages in Russia-occupied southern Ukraine.
Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on June 23 cautioned against exaggerated expectations from Ukraine's offensive operations, saying that they currently have the role to prepare the battlefield.
"Real war is not a Hollywood blockbuster. The counteroffensive is not a new season of a Netflix show. There is no need to expect action and buy popcorn," Podolyak wrote on Twitter. "Offensive operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue in a number of areas. Formation operations are underway to set up the battlefield."
On June 22, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal predicted positive results from the counteroffensive but added that "Ukraine values the lives of its soldiers, so it does not plan to thoughtlessly lead them under fire," according to Ukrinform.
"We work according to NATO standards," Shmyhal said, speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.
"We protect each of our soldiers and take steps forward. It will take time, but we intend to move forward and we are moving forward with a counterattack. We all have to be patient and see the results."
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has admitted that the progress of the counteroffensive was slower than desired but said that Kyiv would not be pressured into speeding it up.
"What's at stake is people's lives," Zelenskiy told the BBC earlier this week.
The start of Ukraine's counteroffensive operation in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya has also prompted Russia to transfer part of its strategic aircraft fleet to North Ossetia in the Caucasus, from where it can launch strikes on Ukrainian civilian and military targets, as revealed by Skhemy (Schemes), an investigative project run by RFE/RL.
Schemes has obtained satellite images by Planet Labs, a San Francisco-based commercial company, showing that the Russian Army moved such aircraft to the airfield near the North Ossetian city of Mozdok.
According to the Ukrainian military, Russian TU-22M3 planes took off from the Mozdok airfield on the night of June 22 and launched X-22 cruise missiles at Dnipropetrovsk region, causing damage to civilian infrastructure.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Borrell Says Agreement Reached On Need To Hold Fresh Elections In Northern Kosovo
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says agreement has been reached on the need to hold fresh elections in ethnic Serb-majority northern Kosovo to defuse simmering tensions between Pristina and Belgrade. Borrell, who held separate crisis talks in Brussels with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on June 22, also urged the immediate release of three Kosovar policemen detained earlier this month by Serbia amid unclear circumstances. "We agreed on the need for new elections.... Arbitrary arrests or mistreatment of prisoners is unacceptable," Borrell tweeted. " The 3 policemen held in Serbia need to be released urgently and unconditionally." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Council Of Europe Demands Olympic Ban For Russia And Belarus
Europe's leading human rights watchdog on June 22 demanded a total ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Olympics "as long as Russia's war of aggression" in Ukraine continues. The Council of Europe urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its constituent sports federations to uphold "its position expressed in 2022 and to ban the participation" of these athletes from the next Olympics and "all other major sporting events." The IOC in March recommended allowing the athletes to compete as individual neutrals in international competitions provided they did not actively support the war in Ukraine. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Ukrainian President Fires Ambassador To Belarus
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed Ihor Kyzym from the post of ambassador to Belarus. The dismissal was announced on June 22 in a decree issued by Zelenskiy. The reason for Kyzym's dismissal was not released. Kyzym had headed Ukraine's embassy in Minsk since 2017. Kyiv severed diplomatic relations with Russia but not with Belarus after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. A draft resolution on recognizing Belarus as an aggressor state and on breaking off diplomatic relations was recently introduced in the Ukrainian parliament. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Countries That Haven't Condemned Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Invited To Copenhagen
Denmark will host a meeting this weekend of national-security advisers from Western countries backing Ukraine and countries that have not condemned the Russian invasion. Washington will send national-security adviser Jake Sullivan and Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland to the meeting in Copenhagen. The meeting hasn't been formally announced, but a Western official speaking on condition of anonymity was quoted on June 22 as saying it will focus on how to achieve a just peace in Ukraine. India, Brazil, and South Africa are among the countries that have been invited.
UN Puts Russia On List Of Shame Over Children Killed In Ukraine
The United Nations has put Russian military forces and armed proxy groups on its list of shame over violations of children's rights in its war in Ukraine.
An annual report on children and armed conflict distributed to members of the Security Council on June 22 said the deaths of 136 children killed in Ukraine were attributed to Russian forces and affiliated groups. The report includes a list intended to shame warring countries in hopes of pushing them to implement measures to protect children.

RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out Russia, attributing its new status on the list to the targeting of civilians and the hundreds of children harmed since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
"I am particularly shocked by the high number of attacks on schools and hospitals and protected personnel, and by the high number of children killed and maimed attributed to the Russian forces and affiliated armed groups," Guterres said in the report, according to AFP.
Human Rights Watch welcomed the UN's decision to call out Russia.
"The secretary-general has issued his new 'list of shame' for violations against children. He rightfully added Russia for horrific violations against Ukrainian children," said Jo Becker, the group's advocacy director for children's rights.
The report, which was leaked to the media ahead of its release next week, gives totals for the number of children harmed by Russian attacks, including 518 children maimed, 136 children killed, and 91 instances of children used as human shields.
The report also verifies that 480 attacks were carried out by Russian forces on schools and hospitals despite Russia's denials that it has targeted civilians during the invasion.
The report also provides figures regarding harm to children committed by Ukrainian forces. It lists 80 children killed and 212 attacks on schools and hospitals attributed to Ukrainian troops.
Total child casualties are 477 killed and 909 maimed, meaning many deaths and injuries are unattributed. The UN report also stressed that the data do not include the high number of unreported cases, as the UN follows strict guidelines for verifying reports.
The UN report also outlines 91 verified cases of children abducted by Russian armed forces. All abducted children have been released, though concerns remain that many more Ukrainian children have been taken under the guise of a Russian campaign to protect children abandoned in the war zone.
The report represents a continuation of international pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Moscow's commissioner for children's rights, over the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine.
International Criminal Court (ICC) in March issued arrest warrants accusing Putin and Lvova-Belova of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children, which constitutes a war crime.
The Kremlin dismissed the warrant, arguing that it is void because Russia is not in the ICC's jurisdiction. Ukraine is also not a member of the ICC.
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Prosecutor Seeks 19-Year Sentence For Daghestani Journalist, Co-Defendants Charged With Financing Terrorism
A Russian prosecutor on June 22 asked for a 19-year sentence for reporter Abdulmumin Gadzhiyev and his two co-defendants from the North Caucasus region and Daghestan on charges of financing terrorism that the three men and their supporters reject as politically motivated. Gadzhiyev's colleagues have said his arrest in 2019 was based on a "trumped-up" charge that was based on testimony from another suspect, who subsequently said that police extracted his testimony by torture. Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has urged the Russian authorities to free Gadzhiyev. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Kyrgyz Parliament Allows Investigation Of Opposition Lawmaker Madumarov
BISHKEK – A Kyrgyz parliamentary commission on June 22 decided to allow the launch of a probe against opposition lawmaker Adakhan Madumarov over his role in signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009 when he led the country's Security Council.
Madumarov, 58, and one of the leading opposition politicians in the country, has been accused of signing the border deal that President Sadyr Japarov has criticized for ignoring Kyrgyzstan's interests.
Madumarov, leader of the Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan) party, said after the parliamentary commission announced its decision following closed-door discussions, that the move was ordered by the government.
"The chairperson of the parliamentary commission today acted five times stronger than the prosecutor-general, and some of our fellow lawmakers were so loud in their accusations, but I was not offended by them," Madumarov said, adding that the whole situation around him was politically motivated.
The Prosecutor-General's Office officially asked the parliament in late May to allow the launch of an investigation of Madumarov on charges of preparing mass disorder, illegal seizure of power, and abuse of office.
The first two charges were related to October protests against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border deal that ended with the arrest of almost 30 politicians, activists, and journalists who went on trial on June 22 on various charges, including plotting mass disorders and power seizure.
However, the parliamentary commission ruled that Madumarov had nothing to do with the October protests and instead must be investigated for signing the border deal with Tajikistan in 2009.
Last year, following deadly clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, Japarov said Tajikistan now uses the 2009 agreement to justify its stance that the disputed land in the area belongs to it.
Madumarov has insisted that the agreement he signed has no judicial force as it was a preliminary document and he can't be charged for having signed it.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence after the breakup of the Soviet Union three decades ago.
Russian Anti-War Protester With Cancer Sentenced To More Than Seven Years In Prison
A court in Russia's far western exclave of Kaliningrad on June 22 sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison 64-year-old anti-war activist Igor Baryshnikov after finding him guilty of spreading "fake" information about Russia's armed forces involved in the war on Ukraine. Baryshnikov's lawyer told RFE/RL that her client was in no state to be incarcerated as he has been diagnosed with cancer and urgently needs surgery. The case against Baryshnikov was launched on May 5 over his numerous online posts condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Russian Supreme Court Rejects Navalny's Motion Over Prison Withholding Pen And Paper
Russia's Supreme Court on June 22 rejected jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's motion against the Justice Ministry over his prison's refusal to allow him to have pen and paper. Navalny demanded writing materials that under Russian law all inmates are entitled to. Navalny says without the materials he is unable to write letters to his family and complaints to entities controlling his prison. Navalny filed the motion against the Justice Ministry because the Federal Penitentiary Service is under the ministry's supervision. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
German Foreign Minister Demands Algeria Call Russia Aggressor In War Against Ukraine
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said Algeria must clearly name Russia as the "aggressor" in the war with Ukraine. Russia must be called "the aggressor by name," Baerbock said in Berlin on June 22 after a meeting with her Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, whose visit to the German capital comes on the heels of a trip to Moscow by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Baerbock said Algeria and Germany were "very far apart" on the war, adding that Germany had experienced up close how Russia attacked its European neighbor from one day to the next without any reason.
Iranian Official Tells Mosque In Zahedan To Prove Allegations Of Attempt On Imam's Life
The head of the judiciary in Iran's eastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province has told a local mosque it must provide proof to back up claims of an assassination attempt on the Sunni imam of Zahedan, Molavi Abdolhamid, or face legal consequences.
Local news reports quoted sources recently as saying an intelligence operation by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had attempted the "biological assassination" of the imam, which was thwarted by the identification and arrest of an individual assigned to carry out the killing.
Ali Mostafavi-Nia, the head of the judiciary in Sistan-Baluchistan, disputed the reports on June 22 and said the individual in question had lodged a complaint saying he was illegally detained by personnel of the Grand Makki Mosque of Zahedan, the largest Sunni mosque in Iran.
Mostafavi-Nia emphasized that the mosque must substantiate claims that the individual intended to poison students and Molavi Abdolhamid and that "failure to provide such proof would result in legal consequences."
The office of the Sunni imam of Zahedan confirmed the detention of a suspicious individual at the mosque and suggested that the person could be affiliated with certain government institutions. It gave no evidence to back up the claim.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, claimed individuals associated with Molavi Abdolhamid arrested a Sunni seminary student on the pretext of theft and subsequently detained him illegally.
In December, a leaked document from the hard-line Fars agency said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told security and military officials to try and disgrace Molavi Abdolhamid, a spiritual leader of Iran's Sunni Muslims who is a vocal critic of the government, instead of arresting him.
The government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on the months of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Molavi Abdolhamid has said senior officials, including Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during the November 30 massacre in Zahedan.
Sunni Muslims are in the majority in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moldova Summons Russian Ambassador Over Statement By Moscow-Installed Official In Ukraine
The Moldovan Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov over a statement by the Moscow-installed head of the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo. Saldo said earlier on June 22 that Russian armed forces might attack a bridge that connects Romania and Moldova at the town of Giurgiulesti in response to a Ukrainian attack on a bridge that connects the Kherson region with Russian-occupied Crimea. Saldo did not explain the reasons for such a response. The Moldovan Foreign Ministry said such statements "are absolutely unacceptable." To read the original story of RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Czech University Opens Master's Degree Program In Russian Studies
Charles University in Prague has opened a master's degree program on the study of Russian and the former Soviet republics, the university in the Czech capital said on June 21. The Boris Nemtsov Master's Program will be conducted in Russian, with some subjects taught in English. Zhanna Nemtsova, co-director of the Nemtsov Academic Center at the university, said the program was established in response to the "destruction" of liberal arts education in Russia and a growing interest in the study of the region amid Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Jailed Kazakh Journalist Charged Again Instead Of Being Released After Serving Sentence
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Kazakh journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim has been remanded in custody on a new charge instead of being released as expected after serving out a 25-day jail term for a video on his YouTube channel that called for Kazakhs to protest against a deal giving visa-free travel to Chinese nationals.
According to attorney Ghalym Nurpeisov, his client on June 22 now faces charges of financing extremism and being involved in the activities of a banned group.
Nurpeisov added that the charges against Mukhammedkarim stem from his online interview with the fugitive banker and outspoken critic of the Kazakh government, Mukhtar Ablyazov, whose Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement was declared extremist and banned in March 2018.
Nupeisov said that Mukhammedkarim's health is currently poor after he developed kidney problems following a hunger strike he recently held to protest his arrest.
Mukhammedkarim will most likely be placed in pretrial detention no later than June 23, Nurpeisov said, emphasizing that if convicted, his client could face up to 12 years in prison.
Mukhammedkarim was handed a 25-day jail term on charge of violating regulations for public gatherings in late May, just two days after he had finished serving a similar sentence.
Those charges stemmed from a video on Mukhammedkarim's YouTube channel that called on Kazakhs to defend their rights and his online calls for residents in the Central Asian country's largest city, Almaty, to rally against the government's move to introduce visa-free access to Kazakhstan for Chinese citizens.
Rights watchdogs have criticized authorities in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic for persecution of dissent, but Astana has shrugged the criticism off, saying there are no political prisoners in the country.
Kazakhstan was ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev from independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until current President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the country.
Toqaev, who broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his family left the oil-rich country's political scene following the deadly, unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022, has promised political reforms and more freedoms for Kazakhs.
However, many in Kazakhstan, consider the reforms announced by Toqaev, cosmetic, as a crackdown on dissent has continued even after the president announced his "New Kazakhstan" program.
Hungary's Orban Calls For More EU Money For Western Balkans, Not Only Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on June 22 that the European Union should offer quicker membership to Bosnia-Herzegovina and other Western Balkans countries and should channel more funds to the region, not only to war-torn Ukraine. Orban, speaking during an official trip to Bosnia, said membership should be granted to the region's countries "no matter what they say in Brussels," adding that "the money cannot only be directed toward Ukraine." Orban has been at odds with the EU over Hungary's strengthening of ties with Russia and China and what Brussels sees as backsliding on democracy and freedoms. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Navalny Associate Aleksandr Zykov Sentenced To Five Years In Prison In Absentia
A court in the Russian city of Kostroma on June 22 sentenced in absentia the former coordinator of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team in the city. Aleksandr Zykov received five years in prison on a charge of distributing "false" information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Zykov said on Facebook that the court also barred him from administering social networks for three years. Zykov left Russia in January last year and resides currently in the Netherlands. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
EU Announces 1.5 Billion Euros In Macro-Financial Assistance To Ukraine
The European Commission is allocating another 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion) of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on June 22. "Today we disburse another €1.5 bn for Ukraine in macro-financial assistance. We help keep Ukraine’s services and infrastructure afloat in its brave fight for freedom. More will come," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. On June 21, von der Leyen announced that the EU is preparing a 50-billion-euro ($54.7 billion) package of financial assistance for Ukraine for 2024-2027. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukrainian Military Reports Intense Battles In Donetsk Region; Russia Cites Fresh Cross-Border Shelling
