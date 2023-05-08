Poland Transfers 10 Fighter Jets To Ukraine Ahead Of Expected Counteroffensive

Poland has transferred 10 MiG-29 jet fighters to Ukraine as Kyiv prepares to launch a counteroffensive, Warsaw announced on May 8. Poland in March announced it would be sending Ukraine some of its Soviet-era fighter jets, and it transferred four early last month. Ukraine has been pleading for fighter planes as it prepares to launch another counteroffensive in the coming weeks as fighter jets are integral to a combined-arms military strategy. Poland was the first nation to announce it would give Ukraine jet fighters. Slovakia has followed suit, transferring about 13 MiG-29s. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.