Poland May Hand MiG-29 Jet Fighters To Ukraine Within Weeks

A Russian fighter jet collided on March 14 with an unmanned American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea in an incident that the U.S. military said was an “unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians.”

The American MQ-9 drone was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, U.S. Air Force General James Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa, said in a statement.

The collision resulted in the complete loss of the MQ-9, Hecker said.

Hecker said the incident involved two Russian Su-27 aircraft that conducted an “unsafe and unprofessional intercept" with the MQ-9, a U.S. Air Force drone used in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

One of the Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of the MQ-9, Hecker said.

The incident caused U.S. forces "to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters."

Prior to the collision, the Su-27 several times dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 "in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner," he said, adding that the incident "demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional."

Hecker added in the statement that U.S. and allied aircraft “will continue to operate in international airspace” and called on the Russians to “conduct themselves professionally and safely."

The incident follows a pattern of dangerous actions by Russian pilots while interacting with U.S. and allied aircraft over international airspace, including over the Black Sea, the statement said.

U.S. forces routinely fly aircraft throughout Europe over sovereign territory and throughout international airspace in coordination with host nation and international laws, the statement said.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the drone posed no threat and stressed that it was operating in international airspace. The State Department will make its concerns over the drone incident known to Russian officials, he said.

“The president has been informed,” Kirby said.

Russian intercepts of non-Russian planes and drones are “not uncommon," Kirby said on a call with reporters.

He said while it was not the first intercept of its kind, it was the first that had resulted in a U.S. drone going down in the Black Sea.

“We have been flying over that airspace consistently now for a year and we are going to continue to do that," Kirby added.