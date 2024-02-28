To see the full version of this documentary, click here.
Crimean Restaurant Rebukes Russian Embassy In Poland
In fear for his life, Ernest Suleymanov fled Crimea shortly after Russian forces seized the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. Now he runs a restaurant in Warsaw, Poland, directly opposite the Russian Embassy. "It's like a slap in the face," he says, "Crimea is not theirs." This report is from a full-length documentary, Silent Deportation, by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that can be viewed with English subtitles on the link below.