Crimean Restaurant Rebukes Russian Embassy In Poland

In fear for his life, Ernest Suleymanov fled Crimea shortly after Russian forces seized the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. Now he runs a restaurant in Warsaw, Poland, directly opposite the Russian Embassy. "It's like a slap in the face," he says, "Crimea is not theirs." This report is from a full-length documentary, Silent Deportation, by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that can be viewed with English subtitles on the link below.