Unidentified Object Entered Poland From Direction Of Ukraine, Polish Army Says

Ukrainian officials say at least 12 people died in a massive Russian air attack overnight on December 28-29 that combined hypersonic and other missiles along with drones to hit military and civilian targets all over the country including the capital, Kyiv, in what appeared to be the biggest bombardment of the 22-month-invasion.

Air defenses mobilized but casualties were reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, and other major cities, with search-and-rescue efforts continuing.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had used "nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal."

He said Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhya were among the cities targeted.

Zelenskiy cited "fatalities and injuries" and also reiterated earlier reports that "a maternity ward, educational facilities, [and] a shopping mall" were among the objects struck, in addition to residential buildings and other private homes.

"Today, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal: 'Kindzhals,' S-300s, cruise missiles, and drones. Strategic bombers launched X-101/X-505 missiles," he said on X, formerly Twitter. "A total of around 110 missiles were fired against Ukraine, with the majority of them being shot down."

The Ukrainian Air Force command later raised that number, saying its forces had shot down 114 of 158 missiles or drones.

RFE/RL could not independently confirm details of the attacks, but explosions had rocked a number of major cities and debris fell from the skies in many places.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called it a massive air strike that targeted social and critical infrastructure.

The Ukrainian armed forces said military sites had also been targeted.

An air alert was in effect throughout the country early on December 29, with the military urging people to go to shelters.

The Energy Ministry announced later that the attacks were causing power cuts for residents in four regions in the north and south of the country.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said the Russian attacks included hypersonic, cruise, and ballistic missiles that are difficult to intercept, as well as drone strikes, adding that Russia "apparently launched everything they have.”

The Interior Ministry said at least 12 were dead and 75 more injured in the bombardments.

Local officials said four people were killed and more than a dozen hurt when attacks struck a maternity hospital and a shopping center in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The Health Ministry said another medical facility in Dnipro was also damaged but patients and staff were out of harm's way.

At least two people were reported killed and 15 more injured in airborne strikes on the city of Odesa, in the south. The regional governor said the objects struck included residential buildings.

Another person was reported killed in the western city of Lviv and others injured, amid reports from the mayor of ongoing explosions.

Air defenses were operating in Kyiv, according to the capital's military administration, and debris had fallen on the city.

At least one person was killed and 16 others injured in the capital, as first responders tried to extinguish fires and clear debris to locate victims, according to the deputy head of the city's state administration, Mykola Povoroznyk.

"The search and rescue work is not over yet," Povoroznyk told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the body of one victim was found in the rubble of a warehouse where at least three others were also injured.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said three waves of aerial attacks had hit that city overnight, killing one man and injuring at least 11.

Kyiv and many Western leaders have accused Russia of consistently targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and U.S. President Joe Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" for his actions over Ukraine.

Russia denies targeting civilians despite ample evidence to the contrary documented by the media.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP